  1. Culture
Best Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals for 2021

If you’ve held out to take advantage of deeply discounted Prime Day robot vacuum deals, your patience has paid off. As expected, there are plenty of excellent Prime Day robot vacuum sales going on right now from all of the major brands, including Roomba, Deebot, Eufy, Robovac, and more. Since Amazon launched the annual major summer sales event in 2015, Prime Day deals have gotten better and better. Today, Prime Day deals are routinely as good as the Black Friday sales.

Prime Day robot vacuum deals aren’t the only great bargains on products for the home available today. You can also score fantastic savings on Prime Day power tool deals, Prime day lawn mower deals, Prime Day Instant Pot deals, and so much more. You can even save on food in the Whole Foods Prime Day 2021 sale. But you clicked on this article to read about today’s Prime Day robot vacuum deals, so let’s get to it.

Best Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum, Black

$600 $650
The Roborock S6 is both a robot vacuum and a robot mop. It is astonishingly efficient, with multifloor mapping and selective room cleaning, while offering long battery life and remaining very quiet.
Buy at Amazon

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

$360 $600
Roborock's S6 Pure is both a robot vacuum and a mop, equipped with precision navigation, multifloor mapping, and selective room cleaning, providing a convenient and powerful clean for all floor types
Buy at Amazon
Extra savings with coupon

Eufy by Anker, RoboVac L70 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum

$320 $550
This robovac can be trusted to keep your floors sparkling and dust-free with its ability to vacuum and mop. You can even set virtual boundaries and opt for a customized clean.
Buy at Amazon

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum

$310 $430
The S4 Max combines powerful 2000Pa suction with advanced navigation and room mapping securing it won't miss a spot in your home. Best of all it's long battery life lets you schedule it and forget it.
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$275 $540
The robotic vacuum from iRobot is a beginner-friendly vacuum that offers a custom cleaning schedule as well as Google Assistant and Alexa so you can start a cleaning session with just your voice.
Buy at Wayfair

eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum

$220 $231
The eufy RoboVac G30 boast Smart Dynamic Navigation that enables it to clean your floors in an efficient pattern. It can also be controlled through the app or by voice with Alexa or Google Assistant.
Buy at Amazon

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum with Alexa (White)

$600 $650
Using adaptive routing with edge optimized cleaning, S6 gives you comprehensive, powerful room cleaning quickly, quietly and conveniently, also with Multi-Floor Mapping and Full Clean Customization.
Buy at Amazon

Pyle Pure Clean Bagless Robotic Vacuum

$140 $181
This Bagless Robotic Vacuum from Pyle is a must-have in every household as it features automatic cleaning for carpets and hardwood floors to keep every room mess free.
Buy at Wayfair

Ecovacs Deebot T8 AIVI Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Black

$550 $800
Ecovacs' latest and most advanced model uses A.I. to recognize objects in your home and monitors with a dedicated security camera. It vacuums and mops ad hoc or following your preferred schedule.
Buy at Amazon

bObsweep Standard Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with mini-mop attachment, Rouge

$259 $599
Equipped to handle any mess in your home, the Bob Standard Robot Vacuum is packed with advanced features, such as automatic recharge and scheduled cleaning, making it everyone's go-to cleaner.
Buy at Wayfair

Shark ION Robot Vacuum With Wi-Fi

$148 $299
Cleanliness is next to godliness, and with the Shark ION RV750 robot vacuum, you can add a touch of heaven to your home with effortless cleaning that no homeowner can live without.
Buy at Walmart

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal

$950 $1,300
Top-of-the-line Roomba S9+ has powerful mapping, navigation, and suction. It also self-empties its dustbin while charging to save you the hassle.
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

$200 $300
If you have carpeting and pets, this Roomba model is an excellent choice. A 3-stage cleaning system loosens, lifts, and removes dust and debris.
Buy at Amazon

bObsweep PetHair PLUS Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with mini-mop attachment

$339 $900
The Bob PetHair Plus is an advanced floor cleaner that you can rely on when shedding happens. If you're a pet owner looking for relief when your pets make a mess, this is the best option for you.
Buy at Wayfair

Shark Self-Empty Navigation Robot Vacuum

$428 $600
What makes the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum great is that you can leave the entire task of vacuuming to it. You can simply program it through the app or by voice to clean and empty its own dirt bin.
Buy at Walmart

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum with Alexa(black)

$380 $650
The Roborock S6 is both a robot vacuum and a robot mop. It is astonishingly efficient, with multifloor mapping and selective room cleaning, while offering long battery life and remaining very quiet.
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$449 $800
Featuring powerful performance and powerful pickup, this Roomba i7 7150 offers a single command to your Google Assistant or Alexa to unleash powerful cleaning when, where, and how you want it.
Buy at Walmart

eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$130 $230
With the eufy RoboVac 11S (Slim), you can get take care of your floors without tiring yourself out. It cleans quietly for about 100-min and sports a low profile to easily glide under furniture.
Buy at Amazon

Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750

$144 $299
This robot vacuum cleaner users three types of brushes to handle all floor surfaces. Control it via the Shark app on your phone or with voice commands for Alexa or Google Assistant.
Buy at Walmart

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal

$440 $600
Start a hassle-free cleaning with this Roomba i3+ robot vacuum. It cleans in neat rows, offers up personalized schedules, and empties itself into a disposable bag to be filled up to 60 days.
Buy at Amazon

bObsweep PetHair Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Mop Attachment, Champagne

$250 $669
Made especially for pet-loving homes, the Bob PetHair Robotic Vacuum features upgraded controls that can work on various types of carpets or other residential floorings thanks to its mop attachment.
Buy at Wayfair

iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum with Auto Dirt Disposal

$500 $806
Get yourself a little helper like the iRobot Roomba i6+ to take care of vacuuming your floors. It can empty and recharge itself so it's always ready to clean. It is also ideal for homes with pets.
Buy at Amazon

Eufy RoboVac 30C

$170 $300
You can think of the Eufy RoboVac 30C as a perpetual little helper that takes care of your floors with powerful suction. Controlling it is a breeze as it can be done through the app or by voice.
Buy at Amazon

Bissell EV675 Robot Vacuum

$317 $398
Cleaning your floors is not a hassle anymore because this robotic vacuum does the job for you. It features a triple-action cleaning system and can also reach hard-to-reach spaces for deeper cleaning.
Buy at Wayfair

Trifo Emma Bagless Robotic Vacuum

$179 $250
Who said deep cleaning your floors should cost a fortune? The Trifo Emma Bagless Robotic Vacuum is cheaper than the others available in the market with comparable or more advanced features.
Buy at Walmart

eufy by Anker, RoboVac L70 Hybrid 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop

$320 $550
The Eufy Robovac L70 can be trusted to keep your floors sparkling and dust-free with its ability to vacuum and mop. You can even set virtual boundaries and opt for a customized clean.
Buy at Amazon

Shark® AI VACMOP Robot Vacuum and Mop

$339 $480
Get two floor-cleaning robots in one with the Shark AI VacMop. This modelcombines powerful sucking and mopping with floor and room navigation, and object detection.
Buy at Walmart

Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX

$260 $280
Floorcare doesn't have to be a hassle, at least not with the Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX. You can task it to quietly clean from virtually anywhere as it is programmable through the app or with voice control.
Buy at Amazon

Bagotte BG800 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$200 $240
Extra-powerful Bagotte BG800 responds to voice commands with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant plus or with a mobile app. 2200 Pa suction motor is stronger than most and auto adjusts for floor type.
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon on page

Eufy RoboVac 30C MAX

$180 $300
Leave floorcare to the Eufy RoboVac 30C MAX. Besides reliable suction power, it also promises quiet operation and convenience with Wi-Fi that makes it programmable through the app and voice control.
Buy at Amazon

The Prime Day robot vacuum sales below are those that are available right now. Robot vacuums are extremely popular, and the best brands are in high demand. If you’ve planned ahead and know the features, the brand, and even the model robot vacuum you want, don’t hesitate when you see it online. Inventory turnover is high and delaying might mean you’ll have to wait for an extended period to receive delivery of your discounted robot vacuum. It might even sell out. We are updating this category throughout Prime Day 2021, so check back often.

Should You Buy a Robot Vacuum on Prime Day?

Unequivocally, yes. Prime Day and Black Friday have the best sales of the year. Early on, Prime Day sales were excellent but the price cuts weren’t quite a deep as you could find on Black Friday. There are still certain product categories with slightly better prices on Black Friday than on Prime Day, but those products usually seasonal. If you’re reading this post because you want to find the best price for a robotic home cleaning assistant, Prime Day robot vacuum sales are as good or better than you’ll find on Black Friday.

We can’t leave this question without a word of caution. While most of the Prime Day robot vacuum deals are excellent, you can’t assume that just because something is for sale during Prime Day that it’s actually a good deal. Retailers use major sales events to clear out inventory and sometimes that includes older models that have been in warehouses for years. The cure for that problem is to do your research ahead of time so you’ll know the model names and possibly even the model numbers to search for.

Also be careful with Lightning Deals or other time or inventory limited sales during Prime Day. Retailers love the sense of urgency that grows when a clock is counting down or inventory numbers display the numbers of products selling. As mentioned just above, not all sales are good deals, so don’t jump for a limited deal unless you know about the product.

How To Choose a Robot Vacuum on Prime Day

If you’re in the market for a robot vacuum but you only want to push the Buy button for an excellent deal, nothing beats planning and strategy. To make the best robot vacuum purchase for your family, consider these major factors: Your intended use of the robot vacuum cleaner, your family’s prior experience with robotic and smart devices in the home, and your budget.

If your home is moderately sized with a single floor with hardwood, tile, or other hard surfaces in every room, you can safely start with one of the most basic robot vacuum cleaners. Also, if you only want a robot vacuum to clean a few areas in your home such as the entry foyer, kitchen, and family room, paying for the longest running time per battery charge or for ultra-sophisticated navigation and room mapping would be overkill. On the other hand, if you have multiple floors or complex floor plans with diverse flooring materials or you want a robot vacuum cleaner to take over the major floor cleaning jobs in your home and to run entirely automatically on a weekly schedule, you’ll find that robot vacs with advanced features are worth the extra expense. In either case, shopping for Prime Day robot vacuum deals is the way to save money on all levels of robotic vacuum cleaners.

If your family has no experience with a robot vacuum cleaner, it’s a good idea to start with a basic model. Spending $100 to $150 for one of the base robot vacuum cleaners isn’t too great a risk. That way, your family can have fun watching the robot vacuum move from area to area, cleaning as it goes. In addition, if you or another member of your family decides to use a regular vacuum after the robot finishes, out of principle or perhaps a feeling that they’re supposed to vacuum themselves no matter what else happens, a starter model may soon spend all its time at its docking station. Again, not a big deal if you didn’t spend much.

And finally, no deal is a good deal if it blows your budget. There are many Prime Day robot vacuum sales going on right now, priced from less than $100 to more than $1,000. Don’t make your buying decision based on the amount you save, but do make your decision on getting the highest quality and most features you can while staying within your previously decided price range.

