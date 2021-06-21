Best Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals for 2021

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’ve held out to take advantage of deeply discounted Prime Day robot vacuum deals, your patience has paid off. As expected, there are plenty of excellent Prime Day robot vacuum sales going on right now from all of the major brands, including Roomba, Deebot, Eufy, Robovac, and more. Since Amazon launched the annual major summer sales event in 2015, Prime Day deals have gotten better and better. Today, Prime Day deals are routinely as good as the Black Friday sales.

Best Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals

The Prime Day robot vacuum sales below are those that are available right now. Robot vacuums are extremely popular, and the best brands are in high demand. If you’ve planned ahead and know the features, the brand, and even the model robot vacuum you want, don’t hesitate when you see it online. Inventory turnover is high and delaying might mean you’ll have to wait for an extended period to receive delivery of your discounted robot vacuum. It might even sell out. We are updating this category throughout Prime Day 2021, so check back often.

Should You Buy a Robot Vacuum on Prime Day?

Unequivocally, yes. Prime Day and Black Friday have the best sales of the year. Early on, Prime Day sales were excellent but the price cuts weren’t quite a deep as you could find on Black Friday. There are still certain product categories with slightly better prices on Black Friday than on Prime Day, but those products usually seasonal. If you’re reading this post because you want to find the best price for a robotic home cleaning assistant, Prime Day robot vacuum sales are as good or better than you’ll find on Black Friday.

We can’t leave this question without a word of caution. While most of the Prime Day robot vacuum deals are excellent, you can’t assume that just because something is for sale during Prime Day that it’s actually a good deal. Retailers use major sales events to clear out inventory and sometimes that includes older models that have been in warehouses for years. The cure for that problem is to do your research ahead of time so you’ll know the model names and possibly even the model numbers to search for.

Also be careful with Lightning Deals or other time or inventory limited sales during Prime Day. Retailers love the sense of urgency that grows when a clock is counting down or inventory numbers display the numbers of products selling. As mentioned just above, not all sales are good deals, so don’t jump for a limited deal unless you know about the product.

How To Choose a Robot Vacuum on Prime Day

If you’re in the market for a robot vacuum but you only want to push the Buy button for an excellent deal, nothing beats planning and strategy. To make the best robot vacuum purchase for your family, consider these major factors: Your intended use of the robot vacuum cleaner, your family’s prior experience with robotic and smart devices in the home, and your budget.

If your home is moderately sized with a single floor with hardwood, tile, or other hard surfaces in every room, you can safely start with one of the most basic robot vacuum cleaners. Also, if you only want a robot vacuum to clean a few areas in your home such as the entry foyer, kitchen, and family room, paying for the longest running time per battery charge or for ultra-sophisticated navigation and room mapping would be overkill. On the other hand, if you have multiple floors or complex floor plans with diverse flooring materials or you want a robot vacuum cleaner to take over the major floor cleaning jobs in your home and to run entirely automatically on a weekly schedule, you’ll find that robot vacs with advanced features are worth the extra expense. In either case, shopping for Prime Day robot vacuum deals is the way to save money on all levels of robotic vacuum cleaners.

If your family has no experience with a robot vacuum cleaner, it’s a good idea to start with a basic model. Spending $100 to $150 for one of the base robot vacuum cleaners isn’t too great a risk. That way, your family can have fun watching the robot vacuum move from area to area, cleaning as it goes. In addition, if you or another member of your family decides to use a regular vacuum after the robot finishes, out of principle or perhaps a feeling that they’re supposed to vacuum themselves no matter what else happens, a starter model may soon spend all its time at its docking station. Again, not a big deal if you didn’t spend much.

And finally, no deal is a good deal if it blows your budget. There are many Prime Day robot vacuum sales going on right now, priced from less than $100 to more than $1,000. Don’t make your buying decision based on the amount you save, but do make your decision on getting the highest quality and most features you can while staying within your previously decided price range.

