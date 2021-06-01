It’s easy to think that Prime Day is all about big discounts on the latest technology and other gadgets but it’s actually so much more than that. One significant area that’s often overlooked is the discounts that come from Amazon’s partnership with Whole Foods. At all times, Prime members can enjoy an extra 10% off sale items at their favorite grocery store (or by going online) but in recent years, Amazon has offered a little more via its Prime Day deals too.

What Deals Do We See at Whole Foods on Prime Day?

Already gaining 10% off sale items at Whole Foods (one of the best places to buy groceries online) is a pretty sweet deal on top of your existing Prime benefits but in both 2019 and 2020, Amazon made things even sweeter with a great promotion that tied into Prime Day. All customers had to do was spend more than $10 at a Whole Foods store or online and they’d receive a $10 Amazon voucher back in exchange. Effectively, your shopping could be free depending on how you used the offer.

Alongside that, customers could also earn up to $50 in Amazon credit by using services like Amazon Books, Amazon Pop Up, Amazon Go, Amazon Fresh, or by spending $10 with Amazon’s Small Business program too.

Will We See a Similar Discount on Prime Day 2021?

While we can’t guarantee exactly what will be on sale or discounted during Prime Day 2021, it seems highly likely that Amazon will add a similar offer to the Whole Foods deal this year too.

Even in 2020 when Prime Day had to be delayed until October due to the global pandemic, Amazon still introduced the offer suggesting it’s a firm fixture on its catalog of regular deals that pop up during Prime Day.

When Will the Whole Foods Prime Day Deals Start?

As with all of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, we won’t see the Prime Day Whole Foods deal show up until the huge sales event starts. That’s expected to be June 21 through June 22 so if you’re looking to go nuts with your Whole Foods shopping, this could be the time to hold out for.

Having said that, last year, the Prime Day Whole Foods deal started early last year. It started two weeks before the big event itself, giving everyone plenty of chance to enjoy themselves and get hyped up for the full event itself. It’s worth checking regularly to see when the Prime Day Whole Foods promotion starts as it’s possible it’ll be very soon.

Editors' Recommendations