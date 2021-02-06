Should You Buy a Mattress in the Presidents Day Sales?



Why is Presidents Day such a good time to buy a new mattress? There are plenty of reasons to shop the Presidents Day mattress sales, in fact, this year more than any other recent year. We’ll explain more fully below, but here’s the TL;DR version: Presidents Day is the first big sale of the year and traditionally features loads of mattress sales, so there are more choices at better prices than we’ve seen at any other time so far this year. Mattress brands are competing for your business, so take advantage of the bargains.

It’s a Traditional Time to Buy — In a Good Way

Retailers and retail brands are competitive creatures of habit. Because Presidents Day has been a traditional time to sell home goods including mattresses, that means most major mattress brands have Presidents Day sales — some of which have already started. Because the mattress brands are competitive and want your business, you’ll not only find many mattress choices among the top brands, but you also find the brands that compete for your business with aggressive pricing. So you win twice during this annual sale: Wide choice and aggressive discounts and specials to encourage your to buy.

The First Big Sales Event of the Year

Black Friday and Cyber Monday fuel the annual end-of-the-year holiday sales season and the pandemic-related Prime Day delay to October instead of that event’s normal July date meant the end of 2020 was a bigger than usual push. After Christmas, retailers had a chance to assess their inventories and replenish their stocks. In some cases, the beginning of the year also means new line or model introductions.

Retailers of all types know consumers shop sales events and will often wait for a big sale if they are planning a major purchase. Holiday gift buying at the end of the year typically stresses electronics, entertainment products, apparel, and jewelry, but not major home goods such as appliances and mattresses. So, as the first large sales event of 2021, Presidents Day sales get a lot of love from brands and retailers and that’s especially true for mattresses and other major home goods purchases.

Major Mattress Brands Compete for Your Business

When brands compete, buyers win. Mattress brands, like other goods and service sellers, prefer to build their businesses by reputation and word-of-mouth. When there’s a major sale going on, the mattress companies know that people flock to brands that offer strong discounts, add-on deals such as bedding bundles that include premium pillows, sheets, and mattress pads. Customers also look for free delivery and returns, long trial periods, and lengthy warranties, but competitive pricing between brands brings the most business. So even if you already know the brand you want and aren’t shopping just for price, you’re likely to find better than average savings if you shop the Presidents Day mattress deals.

Renewed Emphasis on Home and Health

Because of the pandemic, more of us are working from home than ever before. We’re also spending more time at home overall. If we’re not traveling as much, for business or pleasure, and most of our lives are spent in and around our homes, many of us want to upgrade and update our homes and the furniture and equipment in them. Getting sufficient daily rest is also more important than ever to bolster our immune systems and, if necessary, to speed recovery. The added focus on home improvement and health make this a perfect year to upgrade our mattresses.

