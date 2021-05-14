Prime Day Deals 2021: What to Expect

Wondering what Prime Day Deals we’ll see on Amazon Prime Day 2021? Join us as we take a look back to Prime Days of recent past to cast predictions for this year’s shopping bonzana (spoiler: if you’re here searching for the all-important Prime Day 2021 date, you’re out of luck — we still don’t know when the event will take place).

Why Did Amazon Delay Prime Day 2020?

Amazon was overrun with orders when COVID-19 broke out in the U.S. in April. So much so that it had to deprioritize shipments of non-essential items. Fast forward to July when Prime Day 2020 was supposed to happen and the situation had worsened, so the retailer decided to delay Prime Day until October.

When is Prime Day 2021?

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2021 will happen in June, though it’s still yet to announce the exact date.

Are Prime Day Deals Only for Prime Subscribers?

Prime Day is a shopping event exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers.

New members can snap up a bargain on Prime Day 2021 without handing over a dime for a Prime Day subscription, though: Sign up for a one-month free trial the month Prime Day is set to take place (again, no confirmed date just yet) and you’ll be able to shop the Prime Day deals for the low, low price of absolutely nothing.

Can You Shop Prime Day Deals Now?

Of course not! We don’t even know when Prime Day 2021 is, let alone when the Prime Day deals will start. Having said that, there are plenty of great sales on must-have products like Instant Pots, iPads, iPhones, and Ninja Foodis happening right now. We’ve cataloged all of the best deals you can shop today below.

