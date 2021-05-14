Prime Day Deals 2021: What to Expect

  1. Culture

Wondering what Prime Day Deals we’ll see on Amazon Prime Day 2021? Join us as we take a look back to Prime Days of recent past to cast predictions for this year’s shopping bonzana (spoiler: if you’re here searching for the all-important Prime Day 2021 date, you’re out of luck — we still don’t know when the event will take place).

Why Did Amazon Delay Prime Day 2020?

Amazon was overrun with orders when COVID-19 broke out in the U.S. in April. So much so that it had to deprioritize shipments of non-essential items. Fast forward to July when Prime Day 2020 was supposed to happen and the situation had worsened, so the retailer decided to delay Prime Day until October.

When is Prime Day 2021?

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2021 will happen in June, though it’s still yet to announce the exact date.

Are Prime Day Deals Only for Prime Subscribers?

Prime Day is a shopping event exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers.

New members can snap up a bargain on Prime Day 2021 without handing over a dime for a Prime Day subscription, though: Sign up for a one-month free trial the month Prime Day is set to take place (again, no confirmed date just yet) and you’ll be able to shop the Prime Day deals for the low, low price of absolutely nothing.

Related Content

Can You Shop Prime Day Deals Now?

Of course not! We don’t even know when Prime Day 2021 is, let alone when the Prime Day deals will start. Having said that, there are plenty of great sales on must-have products like Instant Pots, iPads, iPhones, and Ninja Foodis happening right now. We’ve cataloged all of the best deals you can shop today below.
Expires soon

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

SAVE $400 + $399 OF FREE GIFTS
Nectar makes some of the most comfortable memory foam mattresses in the business, excelling at regulating temperature throughout the night. If you're upgrading your sleep station, look no further.
Buy at Nectar
Expires soon

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi, 2020)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon
Save More.
Expires soon

Free Shipping From Walmart.com With No Order Minimum

15-Day Free Trial!
Get amazing deals this President’s Day at Walmart and take advantage of Free Next Day or 2-Day Shipping with your Walmart+ Membership (non-marketplace). Only $12.95/month or $98/year after free trial.
SIGN UP TO W+
512GB ALSO ON SALE
Expires soon

Apple Mac Mini with M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$670 $700
Apple's new M1 chip is a powerhouse that gives the top chips from AMD and Intel a run for their money, and it's now available on the pint-sized Mac Mini desktop computer.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill

$1,200 $1,800
The Bowflex BXT6 treadmill is a fantastic addition to any home gym, with nine exercise programs, performance tracking, a built-in fan, and a sound system to keep your workout groove non-stop.
Buy Now

