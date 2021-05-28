The 11 Best Personalized Gifts for Dad This Father’s Day 2021

A personal touch always makes a gift extra special. Sure, dad may appreciate a new wallet for Father’s Day, but adding a monogram or custom message will make it exclusively his. If you want to give your father something (even if he says he doesn’t want a gift) that he will love and treasure for years to come, catch some inspiration by checking out our list of the best personalized gifts for dad.

Personalized Gifts for Dad: Home & Kitchen

Personalized Whiskey Barrel

If dad fancies himself a whiskey drinker, this custom oak barrel will bring a smile to his face. Personalize it with dad’s name, city, and state — just like a full-sized barrel from a professional distillery. Purchase the optional whiskey-making kit with the mini barrel so dad can age and enjoy his own homemade spirits.

Personalized Amp Cutting Board

This personalized amp cutting board is for the dad who loves to shred lettuce as much as he does the electric guitar. It’s made from tempered glass and features rubber feet on the bottom so it stays in place throughout even the most vigorous chopping. The fine attention to detail makes it look like a real guitar amp from a distance; it’s bound to start a few conversations at the dinner table.

Personalized Photo Sentiments Canvas

A personalized photo canvas is an excellent gift for the sentimental father. Choose from 11 pre-written poems to accompany the photo or compose your own message. Each canvas is gallery-wrapped and can be further customized with a frame for an additional cost. Dad will be beaming with joy when he hangs this heartfelt Father’s Day gift on the wall for all to see.

Personalized Scented Soy Candle

With this personalized scented soy candle, you can customize everything from the message on the label to the scent of the candle itself. Pick from 20 scents, including fruit-forward fragrances such as strawberry cream and savory smells like bourbon & bacon. Gift dad one of these 100% handcrafted soy candles and he’ll quietly thank you every time the room fills with his favorite fragrance.

Personalized Family Cameo Portrait

Give dad the gift of family with this minimalist portrait that’s reminiscent of Victorian group pictures. Customize this adorable family portrait with two to 18 figures including adults, kids, babies, and pets (including rabbits and even a chicken!). Add an optional frame so it’ll be ready for dad to hang wherever he wants to show off his amazing family.

Personalized Gifts for Dad: Apparel & Accessories

Swanky Badger Personalized Wallet

Is it time for dad to toss that ragged, beat-up bi-fold? This personalized leather wallet will make a worthy replacement. While wallets are a great practical gift you can make it extra special by adding up to three initials on the front at no extra charge. The inside of the wallet features eight card slots, two bill pockets, and a zipped coin pouch. Insert a family photo inside the clear ID slot to give dad a special surprise when he opens the wallet for the very first time.

Personalized Gunmetal Cuff Links

Give dad a pair of one-of-a-kind gunmetal cufflinks that he can proudly wear to formal events. Engrave his name, initials, or monogram using one of over 30 fonts. Add a keepsake box for an extra $10, which you can also personalize with your dad’s name or his favorite saying.

Personalized Ankle Socks

Whether dad is always losing socks or mixing them up in the laundry, personalized socks will help him figure out which ones belong to him. Customize these ankle socks with dad’s name along the ankle plus a longer message across the toes. This includes five pairs of custom socks in a choice of three colors.

Personalized Leather Toiletry Bag

This personalized leather toiletry bag will keep dad’s travel essentials safe and secure. It features a large main compartment plus a smaller side pocket for accessories. Add up to three large initials on the front, which will help dad easily identify his bag should he ever misplace it during his travels.

Just For Him Luxury Fleece Robe

This luxurious fleece robe will make your dad super comfortable (and the envy of the household). Embroider his name (up to 12 characters) in a choice of two fonts and 30 thread colors. This kimono-style, mid-length bathrobe fits most men up to size large.

Personalized Gifts for Dad: A Cameo

Cameo Personalized Greeting

What would dad do if he received a custom greeting from his favorite athlete, comedian, or reality TV star? You can find out by requesting a Cameo. Opt for a pre-recorded Father’s Day message from one of dad’s favorite stars or arrange a short 1:1 video call that also includes a screenshot of the momentous exchange. Either way, a Cameo will be a Father’s Day gift dad will never forget.

