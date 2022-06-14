It’s hard to believe we are almost halfway through the year! It’s even harder to believe that Father’s Day is just around the corner! Dads might appreciate a new tie or a barbecue accessory this Father’s Day, but for those looking to give the gift of an unforgettable experience, we’ve rounded up a list of fun things and places to travel with Dad on Father’s Day. From off-roading in Vermont’s scenic Green Mountains to horseback riding through agave fields in Tequila, Mexico, see below for some meaningful activities we recommend you highly consider.

For the Oenophile Dad

Located in the heart of Napa Valley, The Estate Yountville offers wine-loving dads an array of exciting activities to enjoy during a Father’s Day getaway. The 22-acre village-within-a-village features the following activities:

Learning the art of sabering

Yountville Stroll through the finest tasting rooms in town

Private tour of the garden and grounds that finishes with a wine and food pairing

Luxurious spa suite experience complete with a gourmet spa lunch and champagne

Private hot air balloon ride over Napa Valley, complemented with premium sparkling wine

For the Adrenaline-Seeking Dad

The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa is an upscale, historic resort nestled within Vermont’s Green Mountains and surrounded by more than 900 acres of the scenic Preservation Trust. Ideal for outdoorsmen, the property offers an array of unique opportunities for dads who want to engage their adventurous side. Highlights include:

Award-winning 18-hole course

Tennis

Guided hiking

Upland hunting

Waterfowling

Hard-to-find-elsewhere activities include:

Sporting clays with Orvis Shooting School

Falconry lessons with the resort’s master falconer

Off-roading with Land Rover Driving School

Fly-Fishing with Orvis on the resort’s fully stocked casting ponds and Vermont’s thrilling Battenkill River

For the Beach-Loving Dad

A premier full-service resort on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, Sanderling Resort boasts 123 rooms and suites, plus five vacation homes. Sprawled across 13 acres between the Atlantic Ocean and serene Currituck Sound, Sanderling is ideal for securing some quality family time this Father’s Day. Guests enjoy a wide array of amenities, including an outdoor pool, oversized fire pits, and fine dining at Kimball’s Kitchen.

The on-site Spa at Sanderling offers a gentleman’s menu of services for Dad, including the Pine Island Journey and Scotch ‘n’ Water Soak. The resort provides immediate access to a breadth of activities that immerse visitors in the Outer Banks experience, including:

The beach

Golf

Tennis

Boat tours

Kayaking

Tandem hang gliding

For the Outdoor-Loving Dad

Located in Windham, New York, the Eastwind Hotel & Bar is an ideal place for dads to disconnect from their busy lives and immerse themselves in all that the Catskill Mountains have to offer. Make the most out of this special Father’s Day by connecting with nature as a family in Eastwind’s new Lushna Suites. Ideal for up to four guests, the pet-friendly “glamping” accommodation offers a private restroom, fire pit, hammock, saunas, and adjoining outdoor deck with panoramic mountain views.

Guests can enjoy the following amenities:

Breakfast baskets and cocktails delivered daily throughout the property

Bike rentals

Hiking trails

Fire pits, ideal for making dinner

Grilling kits and s’mores kits are available upon request. Nearby, an array of outdoor activities awaits, including hiking, horseback riding, and fly-fishing.

For the “Cool” Dad

Dad can’t spend enough time in the fresh outdoors? At Urban Cowboy Lodge, a mountain escape nestled on 68 acres in the Big Indian Wilderness inside of Catskills Park, dads can enjoy:

Panoramic mountain views

Nightly bonfires

Miles of mountain trails

The Esopus Creek that runs through the property for fishing or taking a cold plunge

Perfect for dads with an appetite, The Lodge recently launched the top culinary program in the Catskills, spotlighting woodfire cooking, whole animal butchery, and hyper-local ingredients. Don’t forget the bar menu, which offers regionally brewed beers, natural wines, and clever craft cocktails. The best part? The whole family is encouraged to disconnect, as no cell service is one of the hotel’s greatest amenities.

For the “Rock Star” Dad

Dad can find his inner rock star at Nashville’s iconic Hutton Hotel through its unique Fender Play in-room experience, two Writers Studios, and its on-premise music venue, Analog.

With Hutton’s free in-room Fender partnership, Dad gets a preloaded iPad with Fender Play — the complete learning platform equipped with a guided learning path and bite-sized lessons for a variety of levels — and a variety of guitars, ukuleles, and more for him to jam out.

Whether he’s a musician by trade or at heart, the two Writers Studios are fully equipped to create new music and designed specifically to honor the art of songwriting. When he’s ready to put down the guitar, Analog, the property’s state-of-the-art, intimate music venue, showcases Nashville’s vibrant music community along with craft cocktails within a living room feel.

For the Cocktail Connoisseur Dad

Casa Salles is a new 25-room boutique hotel in Tequila, Mexico — an oasis in the heart of a spirits-making town. Perfect for a tequila-loving dad, the property is located adjacent to La Guarreña distillery, producer of El Tequileño tequila. The contemporary luxury hotel also features balcony views of 150-year-old mango trees, rainfall showers, a tranquility spa, and Mango Cocina de Origen restaurant, which features regional Mexican cuisine with a twist.

After horseback riding through nearby agave fields, Dad can enjoy a tour of the distillery and taste the brand’s entire portfolio, which includes the world’s only Reposado Rare — a unique and limited tequila that has been aged in a large American oak barrel for six years and four months. Casa Salles is within walking distance of Tequila’s town square, so book a walking tour and experience the magic of this World UNESCO heritage site.

For the Movie Buff Dad

As any film fanatic knows, Cannes Film Festival is undoubtedly one of the most glamorous red-carpet events of the year. For dads who would love to be immersed in the hustle and bustle of movie magic royalty, look no further than Hotel Barriere Le Majestic. Located on the Croisette, facing the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, and next to the old port, Le Majestic offers unmatched views of the Mediterranean Sea and features 349 rooms and suites, many of which overlook the red carpet.

The property boasts multiple restaurants and bars, including the often-star-studded Fouquet’s by three Michelin-starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire. A private beach opposite the Lérins island offers wakeboarding, paddle boating, water-skiing, and parasailing. There’s also a lavish spa ideal for resetting after a day of exploration. Guests are also invited to screen films in the property’s private projection room and theater.

Whether your beloved dad is a road tripper, a stateside adventurer, or an international traveling fanatic, these excursions offer off-the-grid and unique experiences that are sure to be once-in-a-lifetime memories for your dad… not to mention the best Father’s Day for him. Oh, and the best child award for you. Pair any of these experiences with a physical gift from our Father’s Day gift guide.

Editors' Recommendations