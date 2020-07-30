Look Put Together Even When the World Is Falling Apart with These 10 Great Ties

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

As our quarantine life goes on indefinitely, it’s hard to feel polished when we’re stuck working from home. Why not slap on a tie? After all, it’s been an iconic menswear dating back to the 16th century, thanks to King Louis XII’s love for neckties. Throughout the decades, they’ve evolved as a status symbol for nobility to a white collar uniform. They’re an easy way to make a statement, revitalize an old suit, and add some character to your formal attire, or even an oxford shirt for a sophisticated look. Don’t let a pandemic wipe out its essential status.

Finding the right group of ties can a little overwhelming, but worth the investment. The good news is most ties are timeless, and can be worn for all seasons. When looking to expand your tie collection, it’s always best to secure classic styles (like solids and stripes), before branching out to seasonal prints and colors like pastels and florals. Here are 10 of our favorites.

Asos Design Slim Fit Tie in Abstract Geo Print in Silver

You’re sure to catch everyone’s attention in this bold geometric-inspired tie. Its muted colors make it extremely versatile and pairs well with jeans or a colorful suit.

Uniqlo Men Silk Knitted Tie

A tie for all seasons, this works with a summer chambray suit, or a thick wool blazer.

Gucci Rhombus Jacquard Silk Tie

Perfect for a more formal occasions, this luxurious silk tie is an excellent way to enhance any suit.

Bonobos Necktie

From summer weddings to business meetings and beyond, this subtle chambray tie will be essential in any man’s closet.

J. Crew Vanners Shark Tie

Novelty ties don’t have to be jovial as long as you go for versatile colors and smaller prints, like this J. Crew shark tie that’s perfect for a Sunday brunch or a conference call.

The Tie Bar Unlined Textured Stripe Navy Tie

Keep a suit from being basic by adding a textured tie like this one from the The Tie bar, which also looks great on a denim shirt.

Michael Michael Kors Sorento Solid Tie

Season after season, camel continues to be one of the biggest trends is suiting. This one is a great way to test drive the trend without committing to a camel suit.

Express Narrow Floral Tie

Floral ties add a summertime vibe to any outfit. We suggest pairing with linen suits or button-up shirts.

Zara Wide Square Textured Tie

Affordable yet sleek, this green khaki tie can add an interesting color story to a burgundy or navy suit.

Emporio Armani Dot Pattern Classic Tie

Are you tired of wearing the space black suit with the same ties? This Emporio Armani, coupled with any black suit, is a fantastic way to add some flair and keep your fit from looking funereal. It even looks great with a white or black dress shirt.

