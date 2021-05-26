10 Best Dress Pants for Men That Combine Comfort With Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

With everything happening in the world and more time spent at home than anywhere else, the idea of slipping into anything other than a pair of sweatpants or jeans seemed unfathomable. In these times, it’s easy to forget the unexpected versatility of the dress pant: They look just as good with sneakers and a tee as they do with a matching jacket and lace-ups. Whether you’re headed back to the office, planning what to wear for that summer destination wedding, or simply dressing well to feel good, we’ve rounded up the best dress pants to wear now.

Best Premium Chino: Suit Supply Off-White Porto Chino in Stretch Cotton

The truth is that you probably can’t go wrong with any of the chinos from Suit Supply. We love the Porto in summer-ready off-white stretch cotton for its flattering straight-leg silhouette and flat front.

Most Comfortable: Lululemon ABC Pant Classic 34” Warpstreme

While Lululemon is an expected frontrunner for comfort, its ABC pant is surprisingly smart for an athletic wear brand.

Best Destination Pants: H&M Slim Fit Linen Suit Pants in Light Beige Melange

Tropical getaway fast approaching? Look no further than light-colored and lightweight linen trousers like these from H&M.

Best Formal Pants: Mango Slim Fit Linen Suit Pants in Florida

With a tapered cuff and a slim fit, these taupe linen suit pants are the most elevated option for your next open-air event.

Best Upgraded Classics: Hugo Boss Genius Slim-Fit Micro-Checked Super 130s Virgin Wool Trousers in Navy

These aren’t your average navy dress pants: Hugo Boss’ self-proclaimed Genius Trousers feature smart front creases and are cut from exquisite-quality Super 130s virgin wool.

Best Transitional Trouser: Berle Flat Front Houndstooth Wool Trousers

Berle’s lightweight wool trousers featuring a crisp flat front and handsome houndstooth pattern are the perfect piece for days when you need a bit more substance with excellent style.

Best Big and Tall: Bonobos Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants in Friday Slate

Bonobos started as a company on a mission to make pants that fit as well as they look. These wrinkle-resistant, easy-care cotton pants do just that in a range of larger sizes.

Best Bright: Timo Weiland Straight Eiffel 65 Blue Pant

Made in Italy, New York-based Timo Weiland’s eye-catching azure straight-leg trousers are bound to be your favorite pants to wear during summertime.

Best in Sport: Thom Browne Slim-Fit Tapered Striped Cotton-Twill Chinos

Leave it to Thom Browne’s sport-inspired spin on tailoring to bring the edge to formalwear that we didn’t know we needed. These athletic-style chinos definitely deserve a spot in your wardrobe.

Look for Less: Zara Stretchy Structured Suit Pants

Zara’s stretchable suit pants offer both comfort and style without hurting your wallet. These pants are also a sustainable piece of clothing made from recycled polyester.

