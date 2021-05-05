The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It’s time to update your white dress shirt. Why? Well, we know it’s been some time since you’ve unearthed your more formal garments in the past year — don’t worry, it’s the same way for us, too. The good news is there are so many fresh and stylish shirts choose from these days.

Across the board, your white dress shirt must have a few characteristics. The first is the collar; it’s got to be clean, crisp, and resilient. Material is key, as it should offer ease of movement and cool breathability. Last is the fit. We’re all aware slim is the way to go but that doesn’t mean it has to hold onto your body like performance wear especially if you want to wear a t-shirt underneath. Don’t be stuck on slim, your dress shirt can have some room, just make sure it stays tucked so you avoid a baggy mess.

Best Grab & Go: Uniqlo Stretch Slim-Fit Shirt

Uniqlo is the king at making affordable clothes with quality construction. They never feel like you’re putting on a piece of fast fashion, and this slim-fit dress shirt is the perfect example. Forget about accidentally spilling that glass of wine. For $30, you won’t think twice about grabbing a new one.

Best On Sale Right Now: Ralph Lauren Purple Label Tailored Shirt

Purple Label is Ralph Lauren’s finest line for a reason. Here’s a classic tailored shirt that invokes true Italian craftsmanship and long-standing durability. Did we mention it’s $140 off right now?

Most Comfortable: Rhone Commuter Shirt

Four-way stretch, moisture-wicking, and lightweight, Rhone’s Commuter offers supreme comfort for everyday wear. It’s 100% machine washable, so you won’t have to worry about trips to the dry cleaners. It’s even got a hidden button collar, perfect for secretly keeping your tie in place during that Zoom interview.

Best High-Fashion: Comme Des Garcons Shirt Forever Classic Shirt

Comme Des has always been the one to make classic garments feel new. They added a subtle front pocket and tailored the shirt to form a unique, leveled-up silhouette.

Best For Constant Wear: Brooks Brothers Milano Slim-Fit Dress Shirt

It’s only a matter of time before you hear the name “Brook Brothers” when talking menswear. Their Milano slim-fit dress shirt will be with you through the good days and the bad days. Tried and true. Always loyal.

Other White Dress Shirts We Recommend:

Gitman Vintage 100’s White Pinpoint MX2 Shirt

Gitman pieces always come with a tasteful amount of nostalgia. This dress shirt comes in a modern fit and creates looks reminiscent of what our dads were wearing while they were climbing the economic ladder back in the day.

Hugo Boss Men’s Easy-Iron Slim-Fit Shirt

Sleek, sharp, and narrow (but not too narrow) Hugo Boss has never wavered in quality and look.

Nordstrom Trim-Fit Non-Iron Dress Shirt

Straight from the department store. Nordstrom’s trim-fit will get the job done right — and admirably we’ll add.

Isaia White Dress Shirt

Made in Italy, Isaia is another fashion-forward pick that features mother of pearl buttons and an out-of-the-box silhouette. It’s a white dress shirt that welcomes warm weather.

J.Crew Slim-fit Ludlow Premium Dress Shirt

J.Crew will always be in menswear. Their Ludlow Premium features an upgraded weaving process to create a silky, lightweight feel on the body.

