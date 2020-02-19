A Guide to the Best T-Shirts for Men

T-shirts are the foundation of every wardrobe. They’re ubiquitous, and in fact, you’re probably wearing one right now. And yet in the hustle of our busy lives, we rarely think much about them. How they fit, feel, and look are all important factors when considering where to buy the style equivalent of man’s best friend. Of course, there’s always cost to consider as well.

T-shirts — not to be confused with undershirts, the kind that come in two-packs — were invented around the turn of the 20th century by factory workers who cut off their sleeves to stay cool. Today, the tee is equal parts fashion statement and everyday necessity. But buying the right one can leave you feeling and looking better. Choose one of these cool, comfortable tees with your jeans for a timeless look or layered under your favorite shirts, sweaters, and jackets. Here are the best T-shirts for men.

Todd Snyder + Champion Basic Jersey Tee

The master of menswear is still the brain behind one of the best longstanding collabs: Todd Snyder x Champion. This supersoft staple has the right weight and feel — cool enough to wear under a shirt or all on its own.

Buck Mason Slub Curved Hem Tee

A curved hem makes this an essential look that’s noticeably different than your average T-shirt. The lightweight cotton makes it a super comfortable fit that won’t pull or snag.

Uniqlo Airism Crew Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

These light-as-air shirts are the thinnest on this list. They’re so light that they feel like, well, air. They’re also very affordable and the only all-synthetic style, a testament to its comfort and value.

Richer Poorer Relaxed Tee

If you like a roomier tee, this is one to consider. It has a more relaxed cut and dropped shoulder seams for a slouchier fit. Get one in a solid color or the brand’s subtly cool cloud wash.

United By Blue Ecoknit Pocket Tee

How about a shirt that you can feel good wearing and feel good about buying? This brand picks up a pound of trash for every item purchased. You won’t regret buying this supersoft tee.

Muji Organic Cotton Jersey T-Shirt

Simple. Reliable. Utilitarian. That’s how you can describe just about anything Muji. The company’s tees are a reliable everyday basic that feel great and definitely won’t break the bank.

Levi’s Made and Crafted Pocket Tee Shirt

If you love Levi’s, you’ll love its sub-brand that applies thoughtful design and construction to make elevated clothes that feel great and are made to last. Its cool pocket tee is a hint that you can definitely wear it on its own.

General Issue S/S Tee

Did someone say cashmere? This tee is infused with just a bit of this fine fiber for a simple, elevated experience. Roll the sleeves twice for a cool touch that isn’t trying too hard.

Alternative Heavyweight Recycled Cotton Pocket T-Shirt

If you prefer a shirt with some heft to it, this thick cotton tee is the one for you. Its cool, comfortable and is one of my favorite fits on this list.

Majestic Filatures V-Neck T-Shirt

This Paris-based brand makes possibly my favorite T-shirt in the world. Its super soft material has just the right amount of stretch and the fit is second to none. Buy one, and you might never be able to go back to two-pack tees again.

