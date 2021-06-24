Staying cool in the summer is a tall order, no matter what you’re wearing, but it will be a little bit easier if you’re wearing one of the best men’s lightweight shirts. Whether you seek a dress shirt or a casual shirt, these picks will set you on the right path. They’ll keep you looking sharp and polished without betraying the fact that you’re actually wearing a shirt that’s lighter than air (OK, not quite … but you get the point). Stay cool out there.

Flint and Tinder Ripstop Stretch Utility Shirt

We love this garment-dyed shirt from Flint and Tinder. It’s made with ripstop fabric for a durable, breathable feel; and it features strong buttons and a nifty front pocket for those who love to add a dash of utility to their wardrobe.

Mizzen+Main Leeward Trim Fit Button-Up Performance Shirt

Repped by none other than recent PGA Champion Phil Mickelson, Mizzen+Main makes quality summer shirts for both on and off the golf course. Leeward is a performance shirt with a durable feel and a classic look. Moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant, and in a nice summer-ready floral medallion design, what else is there not to love about this shirt?

Urban Outfitters Standard Cloth Crinkle Textured Shirt

The textured look in this cotton camp collar lessens the contrast the black would have when pairing with a pair of chinos or linen pants. The result is a sleek summer shirt with the right amount of laid-back energy.

Faherty The Movement Shirt

Faherty is in many ways what you’d get if you took surf style and mixed it with Ralph Lauren—co-owner Mike Faherty actually worked for Mr. Lauren for over a decade. The Movement Shirt is one of its staple pieces, as it cuts its shirts with a relaxed fit in the chest with a slight taper at the waist and in the sleeves. Blended with materials of cotton, lyocell, nylon, and spandex, you’ll have a clean styling summer shirt that moves in 360 degrees.

Volcom Men’s Everett Oxford Short Sleeve Shirt

Volcom makes great West Coast streetwear, and this short sleeve shirt is a testament to its garment’s quality and commitment. This wrecked indigo colorway uses a cotton-polyester blend to give ample stretch while maintaining a modern fit. Featuring a front pocket with the classic Volcom Stone embroidery.

Wellen Hemp-Cotton Button Down

We were curious to see how a shirt made with 55% organic cotton and 45% hemp would turn out, and we’ll say it’s one of our favorite fabric blends yet. Wellen’s short sleeve button-down promises strength while staying lightweight by using the natural properties of two eco-friendly fabrics. When the heat gets up to triple digits, go with this shirt to help stay cool.

NN07 Miyagi Linen Vacation Shirt

Made with Tencel and linen, this camp collar by NN07 provides excellent comfort while adding style points. What’s unique about Miyagi is it comes in a washed navy color to invoke just the right amount of vintage Americana when paired with a modern cut silhouette.

Rhone Commuter Dress Shirt

Rhone prides itself on making a dress shirt that’s fit for the guy who’s, well, fit. This dress shirt is crafted with lightweight, four-way stretch fabric from Italy — on top of that, it’s also moisture-wicking. Consider your summer office style solved.

Kenny Flowers Mint Julep Seersucker Shirt

There are tricks of the trade you can use to stay cool when the occasion calls for dressing up, and seersucker is a prime fabric to help you do that. This can be worn under a khaki cotton suit with sharp leather loafers to an outdoor summer wedding.

