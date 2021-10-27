There are certain iconic items that every man should have in his wardrobe: A perfect white T-shirt, crisp khaki trousers, an awesome pair of boots, and white canvas sneakers are at the top of the list. The reason they are archetypal is that each is available in a world of variations so any guy can bend them to his own personal style. Is the T-shirt billowy or long-sleeved? Do the khakis have pleats or patches? Cowboy, desert, or work boots? Classic Chucks or Vans? The same goes for another must-have item, the denim shirt. From reliably masculine Western styles to workwear-inspired silhouettes and limited edition designer versions, the denim shirt inspires a certain cocky confidence in just about anybody who wears one. Here are just a few of our favorites to round out your wardrobe for Fall 2021.

The Ultimate OG Denim Shirt: Polo Ralph Lauren

Classic, meet classic. The man that made all-American design even more all-American, Ralph Lauren, combines the prep world with the Western frontier in this faded denim button-down. It’s non-stretch denim, with a button-down collar and the signature Polo pony embroidered logo. Get it a size larger and layer over white crewneck T-shirts, with khakis, and loafers.

The Authentic Denim Shirt: Wrangler Cowboy Cut

Whether you’re actually riding down to inspect the back forty or just want to look like you are, grab this denim shirt from Wrangler, a brand that real cowboys wear. The yoked shoulder and snap closures give true Western detailing, while the stonewashed denim softens up the look for every day. Pair it with trim black jeans and work boots for a look that doesn’t holler “yippee ki-yay.”

The Workwear Classic: Lee Heritage Working West

The term “blue-collar” connotes the honest, hard-working labor that this nation was built on, and a classic denim shirt like this one from Lee honors that heritage. This shirt’s dark wash and slightly boxy fit make it an iconic look, while the updated cotton blend fabric means it’s comfortable right out of the box. We like it with solid white or blue pinstriped white cotton painter’s pants.

The Retro Futurist Denim Shirt: Diesel D-Milly-SP

To see the future, we go to the past. This Diesel shirt presents a hard-edged version of the classic that’s more 1984 than 2001. The stone-washed denim and matte snap closures still give a nod to workwear, but its clean lines and asymmetrical chest pocket detailing lend an air of minimalism that seems more apropos to a desk job than a factory position. Pair this with a pair of minimalistic black trousers with a bit of sheen.

The Sophisticate: Stefano Ricci Men’s Denim Sport Shirt with Ruthenium Hardware

In some companies dress casual means maybe (maybe) you get to skip wearing a tie with your custom-made blazer and trousers on Fridays. If conservative dress still rules the day in your office, consider grabbing a shirt like this that is a true dress shirt with its spread collar and cotton/cashmere blend fabric, with subtle Western touches like mitered barrel cuffs and hexagonal hardware. Wear this with anything tweed or gray flannel.

The Happy Hippy: Mai-Tai Dye Cord Long-Sleeve Woven Shirt

We’re pushing the envelope here: made from corduroy this shirt isn’t technically one of our best denim shirts, but we like the effect of the indigo tie-dye so much that we think it merits an honorary inclusion. The relaxed silhouette, cotton fabric, top-stitched details, and metal buttons make for a shirt that will make you feel good any time you wear it. A great pair of trim-fit shorts is great with these or stick with classic denim jeans.

The Black Denim Shirt: Taylor Stitch Western Shirt In Nihon Menpu Reserve Selvage

Indigo denim may be the classic, but black denim amps up the attitude. This version from Taylor Stitch incorporates the required touch-points of Western styling (yoked shoulder, snap closures, flap pockets), and is made in the U.S.A. from imported Japanese selvage denim. It’s a limited edition so grab it now, and wear it forever. We want to see this with soft, broken-in work pants in yellow or brown tones.

The Green Denim Shirt: Goodlife Overdyed Denim Snap Shirt

If you’re more of a colorful personality, there’s no reason that denim has to be limited to indigo or black. Here Goodlife presents a relaxed shirt with subtle details in a season-spanning sage hue for a fresh take on the classic style. Diagonal flap pockets and snap closures stay true to the shirt’s Western roots. It’ll look great with dark denim, but we’d love to see this shirt paired with ivory or white wide-wale corduroys.

The Tan Denim Shirt: Hudson Long Sleeve Denim Shirt

A solid denim shirt can also be a great stand-in for a jacket when layered over a T-shirt or tank top on those first cool autumn days. We like this tan version from Hudson in a sandy “gold dust” color that looks like it stepped out of a sepia-toned photograph from the old West. The soft-washed cotton denim will be great on its own, too, as the mercury drops further. Throw it on over a simple graphic T-shirt with rust-or red-toned trousers.

The Ombre Denim Shirt: Ksubi Snakebite Regular Fit Dip Dye Denim Button-Up Shirt

Ksubi elevates the denim shirt to a fashion statement with a dip-dyed finish, covered placket, and graphic detailing on the shirt’s tail. The silhouette maintains workwear roots, while the dye techniques create an artistic statement. Keep it simple with black or gray stone-washed jeans, or crisp white denim.

