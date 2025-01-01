The best celebrity watch collaborations: Our top picks

Table of Contents Table of Contents G-SHOCK Ref. 6900-PT1 by John Mayer Richard Mille RM 52-05 Tourbillon Pharrell Williams Zenith CHRONOMASTER Sport Aaron Rodgers ROYAL OAK PERPETUAL CALENDAR “JOHN MAYER” PORTUGIESER TOURBILLON RÉTROGRADE CHRONOGRAPH LEWIS HAMILTON “Rory Mcilroy” Special Edition Speedmaster ‘57

There’s no denying that celebrities know a thing or two about what it takes to look like an A-list star. More often than not, these individuals are gifted some of the finest clothing and accessories in the world to show off. However, a select few are also truly interested in the art of luxury pieces. When it comes to those who have taken a special interest in watches, that list grows even shorter. While there are great watch collectors like Silvester Stallone, some celebrities have taken that love one step further.

Besides having spectacular watch collections, these celebrities have also released their unique timepieces. These timepieces contain a mixture of luxury and individuality, making them even rarer. By merging luxury watch companies and creative minds, these celebrity watch collaborations are a must-have for any fan.

G-SHOCK Ref. 6900-PT1 by John Mayer

While G-Shock might not have the luxury component of other watch brands, it surely brings a sense of nostalgia and creativity to its design. Combined with John Mayer, the collaboration between the two is more than just another practical watch. The G-SHOCK Ref. 6900-PT1 By John Mayer is as sturdy and practical as any G-Shock watch, with a beautiful colorway that stands out. With a dusty blue case and strap, this watch contains typical features like a shock-resistant structure, 20-bar resistance, a countdown timer, a 1/100-second stopwatch, and a multi-function alarm. Besides the dusty blue hue, the watch also includes peach, coral, and turquoise inside the display.

Richard Mille RM 52-05 Tourbillon Pharrell Williams

If anyone knows about style, it’s Pharrell Williams. Apart from his well-known musical abilities, Williams also serves as Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative designer, meaning he knows what it takes to create a luxurious piece. With all of that creative spirit, Pharrell Williams and Richard Mille created a unique one-of-a-kind take on a watch that serves as an ode to the cosmos and space travel.

With all of the quality watch components known by Richard Mille, the RM 52-05 also includes creative touches, like a hand-engraved, enameled, and painted astronaut looking down at Earth. Inspired by Williams’ love for Star Trek, the RM52-05 comes in titanium, cermet, white gold, and diamond finishes.

Zenith CHRONOMASTER Sport Aaron Rodgers

Although plenty of football players can show off luxurious watch collections, very few can brag about creating their own timepieces. Along with the brand Zenith, Aaron Rodgers created his version of the Chronomaster, complete in his signature New York Jets green. Complete with a 41mm steel case and bracelet with a ceramic bezel, this watch is a more subtle collaboration between brand and celebrity.

For those wanting a much simpler watch that merges your love of luxury and sport, the Chronomaster is a limited edition watch that delivers just that. Powering the watch is El Primero 3600 automatic high-frequency chronograph movement with 1/10th of a second chronograph function and a power reserve of 60 hours.

ROYAL OAK PERPETUAL CALENDAR “JOHN MAYER”

Because having just one co-designed watch wasn’t enough, John Mayer also has a stellar watch along with luxury brand Audemars Piquet. A limited edition piece, the Royal Oak watch is composed of an 18-carat white gold case and bracelet that highlights its dark blue “Crystal Sky” dial.

With a 41 mm size and 9.5mm thickness, this watch is also the last to be equipped with the brand’s self-winding perpetual calendar, Calibre 5134. A decadent watch that almost illuminates like a starry night, this watch is a more elevated version of Mayer’s previous watch collaboration.

PORTUGIESER TOURBILLON RÉTROGRADE CHRONOGRAPH LEWIS HAMILTON

As a Formula 1 star, Lewis Hamilton is no stranger to luxury watches. With plenty of watch sponsorships floating around the sport, it was only a matter of time before one driver got his chance to create their own watch. Since Lewis Hamilton is one of the most star-powered drivers on the grid, with a style that matches, it was an easy collaboration between IWC and Hamilton. For the Portugieser Tourbillion Retrograde Chronograph, the driver and company went for a rich green color with a platinum case. Along with a green dial and strap, the self-winding watch also has a rotor in 18-carat 5N gold and is limited to 44 pieces.

“Rory Mcilroy” Special Edition Speedmaster ‘57

If there’s one sport that loves a good watch collaboration, it’s the game of golf. With plenty of luxury brands that look for golf ambassadors, a collaboration was bound to occur. And there was no better pick than Omega and Rory Mcilroy. With plenty of personalized details that trace back to Rory Mcilroy’s legacy on the green, this watch is a great get for fans of golf. Inspired by the original Speedmaster ‘57, this special edition watch contains a sun-brushed champagne dial in PVD champagne gold with a blackened outer zone and minute track in yellow gold. Looking like a gold trophy itself, this rendition of the Speedmaster ‘57 is a prize itself.