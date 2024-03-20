John Mayer collaborates on Audemars Piget Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar

Musician and watch enthusiast, or should we say watch superfan, John Mayer, has once again made waves in the world of watches for men with his latest collaboration, this time with the prestigious Swiss brand Audemars Piguet. Known for his impeccable taste and passion for haute horlogerie, Mayer’s partnership has resulted in the creation of an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch that is as exceptional as it is elegant.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar John Mayer

Audemars Piguet has seamlessly woven its brand into the fabric of celebrity culture, particularly within the music industry. Beyond conventional brand partnerships, Audemars Piguet has consistently pushed the boundaries by teaming up with iconic musicians, such as the chocolate ceramic Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar “Cactus Jack,” crafted in collaboration with Travis Scott.

In an interview with GQ, the “Your Body is a Wonderland” crooner had some strong insights about his partnership, telling the publication, “I thought this about guitars before. But I think I’ve created something that will outlive me. And this is the first time I can be sure of that.” He added, “I now exist somewhere in the Audemars Piguet history of watches. It’s going to take me a long time to unpack that. I mean, how do you ever take off the watch you designed that has your name on it?”

Technical specifications and Tuscan aesthetics

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar, a cornerstone of luxury watchmaking, has received a distinct makeover under John Mayer’s discerning eye. Crafted from 18-carat white gold, the watch exudes opulence and power; the case measures 41mm in diameter, striking the perfect balance between presence and wearability.

Drenched in a rich, deep blue hue, the dial embodies the Royal Oak’s iconic aesthetic, achieved through an advanced PVD process meticulously crafted to enrich the intricate pattern’s depth. Featuring recessed sub-dials adorned with a delicate snail pattern and sharing the same PVD treatment as its classic counterparts, the display maintains its timeless elegance. Positioned at 9 o’clock, the day indicator pairs seamlessly with the month and leap year indicators at 12 o’clock, while the date display gracefully adorns the 3 o’clock position.

With a water resistance of up to 20 meters and a transparent caseback, its durability and craftsmanship are undeniable. This Audemars Piguet Royal Oak is equipped with comprehensive QP functions and the precision-engineered Caliber 5134 movement, featuring a 40-hour power reserve. Each watch is uniquely numbered on its rear, adding an exclusive touch to its allure, yet it’s the dial’s unparalleled creativity that truly steals the spotlight.

Inspiration from the famous Tuscan Dial

Inspiration from the esteemed Tuscan dial variant is obvious in this John Mayer collaboration. This distinct texture, meticulously crafted through hand-hammering, adorned select timepieces of bygone eras, most notably surfacing during the 1990s. Despite its rarity, the Tuscan dial has earned commendation, gracing Royal Oak Perpetual Calendars, and while the brand discreetly sidesteps explicit mention of the Tuscan influence, its subtle undertones remain unmistakable.

Behind the scenes, Audemars Piguet has spared no expense in ensuring that the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar meets the highest standards of quality and precision. From perpetual calendar functions to an astronomical moon phase display, every detail has been meticulously engineered to perfection.

Where/how to buy the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar John Mayer

With only 200 available, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar John Mayer Edition is destined to become a coveted collector’s item. Whether worn on stage or at a black-tie event, this watch effortlessly exudes sophistication and class, embodying the essence of both Audemars Piguet and John Mayer himself. It’s priced at a whopping $180,700, so start adding those pennies to your piggy bank.

