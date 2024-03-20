 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

John Mayer ups his watch game once again with an Audemars Piguet collab

John Mayer collaborates on Audemars Piget Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar

Sarah Veldman
By
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar John Mayer
Audemars Piguet

Musician and watch enthusiast, or should we say watch superfan, John Mayer, has once again made waves in the world of watches for men with his latest collaboration, this time with the prestigious Swiss brand Audemars Piguet. Known for his impeccable taste and passion for haute horlogerie, Mayer’s partnership has resulted in the creation of an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch that is as exceptional as it is elegant.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar John Mayer
Audemars Piguet

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar John Mayer

Audemars Piguet has seamlessly woven its brand into the fabric of celebrity culture, particularly within the music industry. Beyond conventional brand partnerships, Audemars Piguet has consistently pushed the boundaries by teaming up with iconic musicians, such as the chocolate ceramic Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar “Cactus Jack,” crafted in collaboration with Travis Scott.

Recommended Videos

In an interview with GQ, the “Your Body is a Wonderland” crooner had some strong insights about his partnership, telling the publication, “I thought this about guitars before. But I think I’ve created something that will outlive me. And this is the first time I can be sure of that.” He added, “I now exist somewhere in the Audemars Piguet history of watches. It’s going to take me a long time to unpack that. I mean, how do you ever take off the watch you designed that has your name on it?”

Related

Technical specifications and Tuscan aesthetics

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar, a cornerstone of luxury watchmaking, has received a distinct makeover under John Mayer’s discerning eye. Crafted from 18-carat white gold, the watch exudes opulence and power; the case measures 41mm in diameter, striking the perfect balance between presence and wearability.

Drenched in a rich, deep blue hue, the dial embodies the Royal Oak’s iconic aesthetic, achieved through an advanced PVD process meticulously crafted to enrich the intricate pattern’s depth. Featuring recessed sub-dials adorned with a delicate snail pattern and sharing the same PVD treatment as its classic counterparts, the display maintains its timeless elegance. Positioned at 9 o’clock, the day indicator pairs seamlessly with the month and leap year indicators at 12 o’clock, while the date display gracefully adorns the 3 o’clock position.

With a water resistance of up to 20 meters and a transparent caseback, its durability and craftsmanship are undeniable. This Audemars Piguet Royal Oak is equipped with comprehensive QP functions and the precision-engineered Caliber 5134 movement, featuring a 40-hour power reserve. Each watch is uniquely numbered on its rear, adding an exclusive touch to its allure, yet it’s the dial’s unparalleled creativity that truly steals the spotlight.

Inspiration from the famous Tuscan Dial

Inspiration from the esteemed Tuscan dial variant is obvious in this John Mayer collaboration. This distinct texture, meticulously crafted through hand-hammering, adorned select timepieces of bygone eras, most notably surfacing during the 1990s. Despite its rarity, the Tuscan dial has earned commendation, gracing Royal Oak Perpetual Calendars, and while the brand discreetly sidesteps explicit mention of the Tuscan influence, its subtle undertones remain unmistakable.

Behind the scenes, Audemars Piguet has spared no expense in ensuring that the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar meets the highest standards of quality and precision. From perpetual calendar functions to an astronomical moon phase display, every detail has been meticulously engineered to perfection.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar John Mayer
Audemars Piguet

Where/how to buy the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar John Mayer

With only 200 available, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar John Mayer Edition is destined to become a coveted collector’s item. Whether worn on stage or at a black-tie event, this watch effortlessly exudes sophistication and class, embodying the essence of both Audemars Piguet and John Mayer himself. It’s priced at a whopping $180,700, so start adding those pennies to your piggy bank.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
IWC, Rolex, Audemars Piguet: Tom Brady’s outrageous watch collection has us drooling
Tom Brady's watch collection is completely envious
Tom Brady wearing an IWC watch

As far as elite quarterbacks are concerned, Tom Brady has orchestrated some of the most jaw-dropping plays in NFL history. Yet, it's not just his on-field prowess that leaves us in awe; it's also his impeccable taste in watches for men. Yes, you heard it right – the GOAT of football is also a connoisseur of luxury watches, and his collection is nothing short of outrageous.

While Brady might be accustomed to dodging defenders on the field, his watch game is anything but subtle. From the prestigious halls of IWC to the timeless allure of Rolex and the audacious designs of Audemars Piguet, Brady's wrist candy is the envy of watch enthusiasts worldwide.

Read more
A super-rare Rolex watch is up for sale — this is what you need to know
Rolex only made 13 of these watches
Rolex Space Dweller

One of the rarest Rolexes of the 1960s is currently on sale for $125,000. There are very few Rolex Space Dwellers in the world, with some sources claiming only 13 of the limited edition watches ever made. There is also a suggestion that the special edition watches were made to boost Rolex’s presence in Japan through association with the Mercury astronauts -- who were amongst the first to orbit the Earth.

As with most rumors concerning the iconic Swiss watchmaker, Rolex hasn’t commented on the supposed ties to one of America’s first space programs. Still, the unconfirmed tale adds a touch of prestige to the rare timepiece. In addition to its unique dial, the Space Dweller boasts a 36mm case, Mercedes hands, and a 1560 movement—just like the Explorers of the early 1960s. The dial and hands display the sort of patina you would expect on a 60-year-old watch, and the bracelet appears to show some very minor wear.

Read more
Men’s blue watches are a timeless classic: Our top picks from IWC, Audemars Piguet, Seiko, and more
Men's blue watches are trending: Here's our top picks
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar blue ceramic

When it comes to men's blue watches, the allure of the color continues to captivate aficionados and connoisseurs alike. As we embark on a journey through these timepieces, blue emerges as a dominant force, adorning the wrists of discerning gentlemen with sophistication and panache.

From the sun-kissed shores of Switzerland to the bustling metropolises of Japan, esteemed brands such as Omega, IWC, Audemars Piguet, and Seiko unveil their finest creations, each bearing the hallmark of excellence in watches for men. Omega, celebrated for its timeless allure and technical mastery, presents a tantalizing dilemma amidst the array of men's blue watches within the revered Seamaster collection, steeped in maritime heritage and forever associated with the legendary James Bond. Meanwhile, IWC Schaffhausen leaves us drooling with a blue version of the Big Pilot's Watch Perpetual Calendar.

Read more