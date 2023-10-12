Ed Sheeran Instagram rumors confirmed

British musician Ed Sheeran is partnering with Hodinkee and Casio to release a limited version of the ever-popular G-Shock watch. The striking yellow timepiece follows on from a series of three G-Shocks designed in collaboration with Sheeran’s fellow musician, and fellow watch enthusiast, John Mayer between 2020 and 2022.

Given its styling, the watch, much like Sheeran himself, is pretty easy to spot. The “Shape of You” singer has been seen wearing it on tour, and recently gave everyone a closer view of the timepiece on Instagram, which has led to speculation amongst enthusiasts. Some fans thought he was wearing a special watch designed for the tour, while others suggested Sheeran had nabbed a yet unreleased special edition from the company. Now we know both rumors are somewhat true.

The G-SHOCK Ref. 6900 – Subtract By Ed Sheeran For Hodinkee

In terms of specifications, it’s a G-Shock. So expect chunky dimensions of 53.2 x 50 mm, with a thickness of 16.3mm and a weight of 67 grams. Functions include a stopwatch, multi-function alarm, flash alert, EL backlight, and the G-Shock’s notorious reliability. A Module 3230 quartz movement keeps everything ticking, and that is powered by an internal battery with a lifespan of around two years.

Recommended Videos

Touches like an engraving of the Ed Sheeran and Hodinkee logos on the back of the watch, and custom packaging, highlight the timepiece’s limited status. However, if you look beyond that and the striking yellow packaging, things get even more interesting.

It ties into one of Ed Sheeran’s odd obsessions

The design of the watch is mostly inspired by at least one of Ed Sheeran’s strange obsessions. It features the cover artwork from his latest album, “Subtract,” which itself is the last mathematically titled release the carrot-topped crooner has planned. With “Subtract,” Sheeran has an album named after all five of the basic mathematical symbols — with the others being “Divide,” “Multiply,” “Plus,” and “Equals.”

However, it is worth noting that none of the other albums got their own G-Shock, so those hoping for some kind of Ed Sheeran Casio Collection may be disappointed. However, there are other options. The “Subtract” is one of three watches for men that Casio is releasing in collaboration with artists this year. Each of these artists will have a connection to John Mayer, according to the company — through music, design, and a love for watches.

A subtraction symbol features at the top of the dial — where the 12 would be on a non-digital watch. The watch face itself is an abstract version of Sheeran’s own face, although it looks closer to a wooden surface than it does a human.

Ed Sheeran’s watch, which is priced at $185, goes on sale at 11 AM Eastern Time on October 18. Given the limited quantities available, and the popularity of both Ed Sheeran and the G-Shock, it’s recommended that those interested sign up ahead of time on Hodinkee’s website.

Learn More

Editors' Recommendations