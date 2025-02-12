 Skip to main content
G-Shock’s new G-Steel Fine Metallic Series comes with silicone straps

Check out the new G-steel FINE metallic series watches

By
The Fine Metallic Series reinvents the legendary G-STEEL GM5600 and GM2100 lines, offering both digital and analog versions of these refined timepieces.
G-Shock

Meet the new G-shock collection, 10 years in the making, that’s characterized by a metallic appearance:  the G-Steel Fine Metallic Series.

Every timepiece featured in this new series draws inspiration from the GM2100 and GM5600, both manufactured from high-end materials. The collection has four different watches—two in a silver colorway, and the rest have a gold finish that’s quite stylish.

While G-shock rolled out timepieces with metallic casings in the past, this is the first time it unveiled its Tough Silicone band (after a decade in development). Apart from improving the comfort levels, the silicone band is quite durable. The top section is layered with a urethane sheet to protect it from scratches. It also comes with a metallic finish — silver or gold — that adds to the whole look and complements the bezel.

G-shock worked on analog and digital models but gave them different looks—one of the reasons why this collection features four watches.

The analog series has two watches—GM2100YM-8A and GM2100YMG-9A.

GM 2100YMG 9A
GM 2100YMG 9A G-shock / G-shock

GM2100YMG-9A is the gold variant. GM2100YM-8A is the silver version.

GM 2100YM 8ACR
GM 2100YM 8A G-shock / G-shock

The digital series, on the other hand, is also made up of two different watches; GM5600YMG-9 and GM5600YM-8.

GM 5600YM-8
GM 5600YM-8 G-shock / G-shock

GM5600YM-8 has a silver look, while GM5600YMG-9 stands out due to the gold colors.

GM 5600YMG-9
GM 5600YMG-9 G-shock / G-shock

When it comes to the overall performance, each watch in the metallic series features a countdown timer, world time functionality, an alarm, and a stopwatch.

Prices range from $240 to $280, depending on the finishes and materials used on each watch.

