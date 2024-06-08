 Skip to main content
G-Shock’s limited edition Diffuse Nebula watch will have you seeing stars

G-Shock releases limited edition watch that will have you feeling like an astronaut

There are very few watches that make us feel like we’re traversing the Milky Way on our own little rocketship, eyes mesmerized at all the colors and galaxies, minus the Omega x Swatch Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection that was quite obviously inspired by several planets. G-Shock is one brand that doesn’t shy away from gradient colors or space themes, as the newest watch follows earlier models like the MTG-B3000PRB-1A Northern Light and the MTG-B3000FR Solar Flares. The new G-Shock Diffuse Nebula MTGB3000DN1A will quite literally have you feeling like you’re millions of miles away, floating through space, or at least taking in the Northern Lights from a cold mountain somewhere in Norway.

G-Shock Diffuse Nebula MTGB3000DN1A

The new, limited edition G-Shock Diffuse Nebula MTGB3000DN1A is not only made for those who appreciate astronomy and the universe at large but even the occasional stargazer who is mesmerized by the beauty of outer space. This G-Shock watch captures celestial beauty with its wide spectrum of color, from shimmering royal purple to deep blue, reminiscent of interstellar gas clouds.

G-Shock Diffuse Nebula MTGB3000DN1A: Nebula aesthetics

Continuing on with the aesthetics of this new G-Shock, the stainless-steel bezel is finished with a gradation ion plating (IP) process which is what creates the gradient colors you see. The IP crown and screws are rose gold which looks slightly out of place but does add a certain warmth to the watch that some might feel is missing.

The dial and indices are treated with vapor deposition, giving them more luminosity, and the purple IP finish on the buckle and keeper brings the entire look together. The soft urethane band features multi-colored spots that echo space itself, looking as if you’re flying through one of those early-aughts desktop computer screensavers that would never stop.

Technical specifications

The Diffuse Nebula MTGB3000DN1A is more than a pretty face, featuring, as most G-Shock watches do, a ton of technical features like:

Triple G Resist: This G-Shock watch will continue functioning under extreme conditions, including shock, centrifugal force, and vibration.

Tough Solar Power: This watch is powered with solar energy, meaning you won’t need to constantly change the battery.

Bluetooth® Smartphone Link: A G-Shock watch with Bluetooth technology seems like a given these days, and with this one, you can link it to your smartphone to get notifications using the Casio Watches app.

Multiband 6 Radio Controlled: What does that mean? You never have to worry if your watch has the precise time as this G-Shock receives calibration signals from no less than 6 transmission stations throughout the world.

Other features include 200m water resistance, LED light, daily alarm, countdown timer, world time, and Sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating.

How much is the G-Shock Diffuse Nebula MTGB3000DN1A?

The G-Shock Diffuse Nebula MTGB3000DN1A became available on June 4 and retails for $1, 250. It can be purchased from selected retailers or on the official G-Shock website.

