G-Shock’s original DW-5000c gets mighty full metal reissue

G-Shock highlights its heritage with the 5000 Series Full-Metal GMW-B5000D-1C, a watch that reinterprets the groundbreaking 1983 DW-5000C. This new release blends the classic styling with updated materials and technology, marking an evolution for the brand’s core design.

The original DW-5000C nearly faded into obscurity but was ahead of its time. It gained traction with younger skaters and surfers, especially after being featured on American television. Today, it’s considered an icon among watch enthusiasts and everyday carry fans, establishing G-Shock’s reputation for toughness and practical utility.

The GMW-B5000D-1C is the first Full Metal model to feature the original’s signature red, blue, and yellow accents—each color carrying meaning: red for “the passion to take on challenges,” blue for “excellent water resistance,” and yellow for “outstanding shock resistance.” Previous Full Metal versions used different color schemes, so this release is especially significant for longtime G-Shock fans.

The construction is a major upgrade from the original’s resin case and rubber strap. The GMW-B5000D-1C uses a stainless steel case and linked bracelet, making it more durable and long-lasting while retaining the iconic look that made the DW-5000C famous.

Modern features include a Tough Solar quartz movement, replacing the old lithium battery and drawing power from sunlight. Bluetooth connectivity allows the watch to sync with a smartphone for easier control and enhanced functionality, bringing the 1980s design into the digital age.

Despite these updates, the essential G-Shock principles remain, especially the shock resistance that first set the brand apart. The GMW-B5000D-1C captures the original spirit, honoring it with new technology and improved durability.

Alongside this release, G-Shock also introduces the GM-B2100SD-1C, which applies the same color theme to the first Full Metal watch’s round case. This two-part launch demonstrates G-Shock’s commitment to honoring its roots while exploring new expressions within the Full Metal series.

The GMW-B5000D-1C is featured on G-Shock’s website, though pricing and availability details have not yet been announced. The timing suggests a focus on collectors and fans seeking a piece of G-Shock history, now reimagined with premium materials and modern features.

This release illustrates how classic designs can evolve through new materials and technology, preserving the core qualities that made them legendary and appealing to both longtime G-Shock enthusiasts and newcomers discovering the brand’s origins.