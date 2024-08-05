What to know about G-Shock's 5th NASA themed watch

 Skip to main content
G-Shock’s 5th NASA themed watch is one of our favorites

With Casio celebrating almost fifty years of classic and modern watchmaking, it’s only fitting that they celebrate with the 5th NASA-related watch in their collection. While they aren’t a direct partner, Casio has repeatedly shown its inspiration for all things outer space and innovation. Although the previous iterations of this NASA theme have been bold and bright, this subtle release speaks to a more nuanced connection. With a small nod to the classic Casio calculators, the watch company’s latest timepiece is easier to pair with everyday looks without losing the interstellar touch. Containing small NASA-inspired details, the newest Casio watch is a must-have for NASA and watch enthusiasts alike. 

Casio’s 50th-anniversary release

casio watch graphic
Casio / Casio

While many collaborations don’t contain more than a few releases, the partnership between Casio and NASA now has five unique watches to its name. The latest release, GW6900NASA241, is not only an ode to NASA and space travel but also serves as a celebration of Casio’s 50th watch anniversary. Unlike Casio’s previous bold yellow and white colorways, the newest piece is all about sleek and subtle. In a modern black, the GW6900NASA241 contains the classic NASA logo, adorned with red, yellow, and blue accents. These colors are similar to those found on Casio’s iconic calculators, a nod to the importance of mathematics and precise calculations in space exploration. As a special touch, the caseback for this piece contains the formula for the force of impact. 

Although the outer design of the watch contains plenty of little details that will appeal to space enthusiasts, the inside also comes with a few surprises. When pressing the backlight button on the watch, users will find the word gravity imprinted in the background, along with the formula for gravity itself. With special touches, there’s no doubt that this special edition piece will be a must-have for all. 

What to know about GW6900NASA241

man with Casio watch on wrist
Casio / Casio

For those wanting a functional watch along with a unique design, you’ll be happy to know Casio’s ​​GW6900NASA241 comes equipped with Casio’s stellar shock-resistant construction and resin band. This piece is also ready with a 200-m water resistance and is solar-powered. This watch contains 31 time zones, a city code display, and daylight savings switches. Users will also have a full auto-calender, daily alarms, and countdown timers. With normal use, the battery is expected to last around nine months on a rechargeable battery. 

