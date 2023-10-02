 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

How NASA trained astronauts using a really cool waterslide and a ‘rubber room’

NASA wanted to get the astronauts to safety in a fun way — with a giant waterslide

Dannielle Beardsley
By
Space Shuttle Challenger launching from Launchpad 39.
NASA / Unsplash

Everyone gets that thrill when watching astronauts take off for an exploration into space. We all turn into little kids and get that wonder in our eyes. And while no one wants to see it, there’s that little voice in the back of your head asking what if the rocket exploded, and how would the astronauts escape to safety? Well, those are probably intrusive thoughts in the heads of the people in the shuttle, so NASA gave astronauts a way to put their minds at ease with a secret rubber room below their launchpad, and the way to get there is a little whimsical.

Buzz Aldrin on the moon standing in front of the American flag.
NASA / Unsplash

The launchpad with the surprise bunker

As with anything weird or unusual, this takes place in Florida, at the site of Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39, also known as Launchpad 39, on Merritt Island. The complex was built in the 1960s for the Apollo Program during the Space Race, and would later be tweaked for the Space Shuttle Program.

Recommended Videos

The launch from Launchpad 39A that everyone should know is the Apollo 11 mission, which saw astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Michaell Collins, and Edwin (Buzz) E. Aldrin Jr. on their way to the moon in 1969. Armstrong would be the first person to walk on the moon, with Aldrin becoming the second a mere 19 minutes later. Collins was the pilot, staying in lunar orbit for the trip. Now you’re ready for trivia night.

A Saturn V rocket is what launched the crew out, and the fear of it exploding caused NASA to put these bunkers in place.

The three astronauts from Apollo 11 being greeted after quarantine by the president.
History in HD / Unsplash

The amusement park-themed way for astronauts to stay safe

The curious rubber room in question is underneath the complex, and there are two of them, one under each launchpad. In the event they were needed, people working on or around the launchpad, as well as the astronauts, could escape to safety in an almost waterpark-like manner.

How they get down there

Here’s the fun part. Anyone who needs to get to the bunker would start by dropping down a 200-foot-long slide, constantly watered to make you go even faster. The astronaut or personnel member would get spit into a rubber room onto a table filled with more water so no one would get hurt.

The room has a floating floor, with shock absorbers and springs ready for any impact. Once everyone was inside this domed, rubber chamber, the giant steel door would be sealed, so everyone could be cozy like treasure inside a bank vault. So everyone would be even safer; a selection of seats would be available to strap yourself in for the ride. That sounds like a scene out of Willy Wonka & Chocolate Factory, but with water instead of chocolate. They put in plenty of emergency precautions and had rations for up to 20 people for 24 hours in case of any oopsies, so they had it all covered.

Sorry to say, the rooms are now closed

We feel bad getting you so invested, but the bunkers were closed, and for good reasons. They have seen better days, and with all the water, leakage was inevitable, with even some Florida wildlife trying to make a home there. Launchpad B was closed up in 2012, when they found high traces of lead from the paint, and we know that’s not good for humans. Launchpad A will give you hope, as that one is still accessible.

In 2014, when Elon Musk-owned company SpaceX leased Launchpad A from NASA, the deal included keeping the pad, the rubber room, and other parts historically preserved. 

So, we’re saying there’s a chance the waterslide and rubber room could be opened up for public viewing (and sliding) because you never know when Musk is at the helm of something. We are thankful the bunkers weren’t needed for the astronauts or any of the crew, but what a wild ride down it would have been.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dannielle Beardsley
Dannielle Beardsley
Contributor
Dannielle has written for various websites, online magazines, and blogs. She loves everything celebrity and her favorite…
How to stop a bad psilocybin trip
How to make your bad trip turn good
A mushroom in the wild.

Psychedelic therapy isn't a fringe movement anymore — plenty of research is being done on the potential benefits, and more and more people are considering it as an option for their mental health. However, even under the supervision of a professional, bad trips can happen.

So you’ve taken psychedelics like psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, or — far less likely to cause an adverse reaction, but hey, stuff happens — MDMA or DMT, and suddenly things start to feel … wrong. Your thoughts are whirling, perhaps dragging you into deep, dark places you don’t want to (or perhaps simply aren’t ready to) explore. The visuals are too overwhelming, and whatever you’re seeing is too much to handle. Maybe you’re even starting to feel paranoid to an extreme, potentially dangerous level. You  feel like you're going crazy, or maybe even dying.

Read more
How to negotiate a 4 day workweek and improve your work-life balance today
This is how to reset your work-life balance
how to negotiate a 4 day work week two men meeting in office

It would be an understatement to call what has happened to the workforce an upheaval. When the pandemic sent millions of workers remote in March of 2020, businesses and employees quickly discovered that people could be productive from home. The pandemic’s mental health effects saw people re-evaluating the need for work-life balance and what they wanted from a job. As the country began opening back up, the Great Resignation and workforce shortages gave employees the upper hand in negotiating everything from higher wages to remote or hybrid work and even a 4 day workweek.
The idea of showing up to work 4 days a week — virtually or in-person — may sound so 2022. However, the concept was supposedly on the horizon in 1956, according to a New York Times article quoting then-Vice President Richard Nixon.
Generations later, the 4 day workweek may finally be catching on. Here’s why you should consider it and how to negotiate one.

Is a 4 day workweek worth it?
The answer to this question isn’t black-and-white. It will vary based on the individual and industry. However, one case study by the New Zealand estate planning firm Perpetual Guardian from 2018 found numerous benefits, including:

Read more
How to do psychedelics right (now that psychedelic therapy is a growing trend)
Get the most out of your experience with psychedelics
Some psychedelic trippiness.

Thanks to a combination of inclination, access, and timing, I am among the most experienced psychedelic users in history. We’re living in an era when a more or less comprehensive range of psychedelics from around the globe are relatively easy to acquire, and I also happen to have been reared in the Pacific Northwest where the availability and use of these substances have long been uniquely liberalized. And I have leveraged that access abundantly over the past 20 years, tripping well into many hundreds of times — very likely pushing or perhaps even surpassing a thousand — spanning all the classic hits, including psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, MDMA, DMT, ketamine, and a smattering of rarer finds.

This almost certainly places me in the top fraction of a percentile of psychedelic drug users across time, and I haven’t lost my mind or my taste for these strange substances. Quite the opposite. I am a radical proponent of their use. Let me put it this way: When I interviewed Michael Pollan about psychedelic drugs a while back, in his very reasonable, well-considered way, he joked that more testing was needed before we just pour LSD into the water supply — I’m more inclined to suggest we just go ahead and dump it in already.

Read more