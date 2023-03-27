 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Here’s yet another reason to avoid Florida beaches this year

You'll want to skip Florida beaches for your vacation this year when you hear about this

Dannielle Beardsley
By

It’s always Florida, isn’t it? Anytime someone makes the headlines for the wrong reason, it happens in Florida. This time, the bad news has to do with Florida beaches. No, it’s not hurricanes or shark attacks — you have to worry about something else ruining your beach vacation this year. It’s called the Atlantic sargassum belt, and when it reaches our shores, it has been known to wreak havoc on local ecosystems and local tourism — and it doesn’t smell pretty.

A seagull standing in seaweed on the beach.

What the stink’s about

This isn’t the first time Florida (and other beachy tourist destinations ) have had to deal with sargassum but, according to NPR, Florida’s looking at a massive problem this year. The blooms of seaweed have been tracked since 2011, with areas like Guadeloupe, the Yucatan Peninsula, and various Caribbean Islands being affected.

Related Videos

Last year, the U.S. Virgin Islands had it so bad they had to declare a state of emergency, and Cancun took preemptive measures, sending the Mexican Navy out to try to clear it away before it hit their beaches.

Why the seaweed is bad

While seaweed is important for marine life living in the North Atlantic Ocean, there’s a time limit on it being good. After 48 hours, sargassum starts to rot.

The smell is horrid

If you’ve ever been to a Florida beach during Red Tide season, you know the smell we’re talking about. That rotten egg scent doesn’t leave your nostrils just because you left the beach.

It could hurt the turtles

The brown, floating bloom of seaweed will smother those precious nests the sea turtles lay. 

In huge numbers, it’s harmful to other habitats 

If left to rot, the seaweed starts to steal oxygen while harming other oceanic habitats.

It’s not great for humans

Even if you get over the horrid smell, it’s not the best for humans to be around anyway. As it rots, it releases hydrogen sulfide, which, could cause respiratory problems, hurt your eyes, and give you headaches. People who have chronic respiratory problems, like asthma, should be especially careful, according to NPR. The seaweed also contains arsenic, which you don’t want near you either. (And even if you’re totally fine with all of that, jellyfish sea lice, and other sea life could be lurking in there. It doesn’t exactly make for a pleasant beach-going experience — and if you’re paying for a vacation, you want it to be memorable in a good way.)

A crowded beach with visitors all along the coast.

Check before you book

While you might get lucky and time your vacation at a Florida beach when it’s not being taken over by this algae, do a little research before you book. We hate to be the messenger, but if Key West is on your list of stops, the seaweed has already moved in there.

With the patch of sargassum up to 5,500 miles long and growing, encountering sargassum on the beach seems pretty inevitable. If your summer plans include anything to do with a beach vacation in Florida, you might want to book a plan B if you prefer not to endure sargassum’s stinky aroma.

Editors' Recommendations

This St. Patrick’s Day, grab an Irish beer from one of these 5 craft breweries
Irish beer: Celebrate the luck of the Irish in the best tasting way possible this year
Group of happy friends drinking and toasting beer at brewery bar restaurant.

The annual celebration of St. Patrick’s Day comes with a few guarantees. Green t-shirts will be adorned with obnoxious sayings. Leprechauns will be blamed for causing mischief. And the dry Irish stout Guinness will be inescapable on tap, in bottles, and in cans from coast to coast.
Guinness is so synonymous with Ireland, it is practically the national beverage. However, this mindset overlooks the dozens of smaller craft breweries found throughout Ireland’s cities and townships, and dotted along its famously beautiful countryside. If you’re ever lucky enough to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland, enjoy your token Guinness in the airport and then head out to experience one of these independent breweries for an Irish beer you haven't tasted yet.

Galway Bay Brewery
Ballybrit, County Galway

Read more
Here are the 9 best hikes in and around San Francisco to experience and enjoy
Experience these gorgeous hiking trails in San Francisco
A view of the waves and the mountains at Pescadero State Beach in Pescadero, California.

San Francisco: It’s the city that never seems to slow down. There’s so much to see and do throughout the San Francisco (SF) Bay Area, including things to do in the great outdoors. The Bay Area may be best known for great wines, fantastic gastronomy, groovy counterculture, and multinational tech companies, but there's plenty more to see and do outside.

Where should we go, and what should we do? Fortunately, we have some ideas. Here are some of the region's best places to hike, bike, surf, swim, and simply enjoy.

Read more
Someone ranked the most underrated U.S. tourist attractions — here are the top 20
Under-the-radar places to visit that are totally worth your time
washington dc cherry blossoms

Spring break is around the corner. If you can’t get away on a moment’s notice, there’s always summer vacation. The list of places to visit is endless and perhaps a bit overwhelming.

Some of the country’s most notable tourist attractions may be on your bucket list: The White House, Disney World (it's not just for kids), and the Walk of Fame. However, maybe you’ve already been to these year-round hot spots numerous times. You may also not want to deal with crowds, lines, and traffic during your summer vacation.

Read more