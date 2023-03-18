 Skip to main content
Someone ranked the most underrated U.S. tourist attractions — here are the top 20

Under-the-radar places to visit that are totally worth your time

BethAnn Mayer
By

Spring break is around the corner. If you can’t get away on a moment’s notice, there’s always summer vacation. The list of places to visit is endless and perhaps a bit overwhelming.

Some of the country’s most notable tourist attractions may be on your bucket list: The White House, Disney World (it’s not just for kids), and the Walk of Fame. However, maybe you’ve already been to these year-round hot spots numerous times. You may also not want to deal with crowds, lines, and traffic during your summer vacation.

One travel blog is helping vacationers narrow down the list of places to visit by spotlighting the most underrated tourist attractions in the U.S. Consider these under-the-radar tourist attractions for your adventuring bucket list.

About the list of underrated (and overrated) tourist attractions

The folks at Hawaiian Islands, a luxury beach rental company, poured through more than 17,000 TripAdvisor reviews for places to visit in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. They analyzed the reviews and ranked them based on the number of reviews that tabbed the destination as “overrated” or “underrated.”

It sounds like a ton of work, but the folks at Hawaiian Islands did it — and you, and your vacation plans, can benefit from it.

A busy airport with people getting in line at check in.

The 20 most underrated tourist attractions in the U.S.

Hawaiian Island notes that nearly 25 million people visited Washington, D.C., in 2019. The usual suspects got a ton of foot traffic: The White House, Washington Monument, and Lincoln Monument. There are reasons these tourist attractions are so popular — they represent history and history in the making. However, the Hillwood Estate Museum and Gardens earned the top spot on Hawaiian Islands’ list.

The former home of socialite, philanthropist, and collector Marjorie Merriweather Post has a notable collection of decorative arts, including Fabergé eggs (jeweled eggs). Outside, the orchids are considered some of the most gorgeous you’ll ever see. Here’s the complete list of underrated spots:

  1. Hillwood Estate, Museums & Gardens, Washington, D.C.
  2. National Postal Museum, Washington, D.C.
  3. Richard H. Driehaus Museum, Chicago, Ill.
  4. Capitol Reef National Park, Capitol Reef National Park, Utah
  5. Grounds for Sculpture, Hamilton, N.J.
  6. The Morgan Library & Museum, NYC
  7. Green-Wood Cemetary, Brooklyn, N.Y.
  8. Japanese Tea Gardens, San Antonio, Texas
  9. Theodore Roosevelt National Park, Medora, N.D.
  10. Fort Point National Historic Site, San Francisco, Calif.
  11. Sunken Gardens, St. Petersburg, Fla.
  12. National Museum of World War II Aviation, El Paso County, Colo.
  13. Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, Winter Park, Fla.
  14. Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, Philadelphia
  15. Bonnet House Museum and Gardens, Broward County, Fla.
  16. Ellis Island Casino & Brewery, Las Vegas, Nev.
  17. Tohono Chul, Tuscan, Ariz.
  18. Lion Habitat Ranch, Henderson, Nev.
  19. The Met Cloisters, NYC
  20. Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, Seattle, Wash.

You can also check out their list of overrated attractions. Where will your travels take you next?

