 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Why you should avoid Florida beaches this summer (spoiler: you might die!)

If you plan on dipping your toes in the water, avoid these dangerous beaches - and yes, they are in Florida

Dannielle Beardsley
By

Whenever we hear about something crazy happening in the U.S., the first thought is, “bet that happened in Florida.” For summer shenanigans, you better believe Florida has you covered. If you plan to spend summertime on the sand, we’re here to tell you to skip Florida beaches. The most dangerous ones in the country are in that southern state, so pay attention to which ones to stay far away from and why.

A picture of a beach with no people on it.

The most dangerous beaches in the U.S.

Travel Lens looked at a number of factors — like hurricanes, fatalities, and shark attacks — to determine the most dangerous beaches in the U.S. Wondering which beaches topped the list?

  1. New Smyrna Beach, Florida
  2. Cocoa Beach, Florida
  3. Ormond Beach, Florida
  4. Panama City Beach, Florida
  5. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  6. Melbourne Beach, Florida
  7. Jacksonville Beach, Florida
  8. Oak Island, North Carolina
  9. Gulf Shores, Alabama
  10. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Let’s dive into some of the factors that earned these beaches their spots on the list.

Hurricanes are never fun

First of all, Florida has the most hurricanes. Florida beats out rivals Texas and Louisiana for the top spot in that category. And not just a little — by almost double the number of the following highest states. Texas and Louisiana see 64 and 62 hurricanes, but Florida blows them out of the water with a total of 120 hurricanes, with 37 of those considered significantly dangerous.

So, in general, not a good look for Florida or anyone looking to go near the water. Florida clocked more hurricanes than the next three states combined (after Texas and Louisiana), and it takes the next four to beat the sunshine state.

Florida is the real-life equivalent of Sharknado

Sharks are everywhere, yet in Florida, they seem to be extra aggressive. Since 2010, the Top 10 spots for the most shark attacks are dominated by Florida.

On the low end, Jensen Beach and Jacksonville Beach have had three each, and Ormond Beach saw four, putting it in the top five most dangerous beaches for shark attacks. Melbourne Beach holds strong at number four with six attacks overall. The top three are majority Florida-bound, with third place going to good old Cocoa Beach with seven shark attacks.

But it’s number one that does it for us to avoid the state completely. New Smyrna Beach, which is located just south of Daytona Beach, has seen an impressive — or scary — 32 shark attacks since 2010. No, thank you.

The water itself will try to kill you

If you want to do a little surfing, Florida’s waters have other plans. The Top 10 most dangerous beaches for surfing have a Florida location in six spots. The top three are — again — mostly Florida beaches. 

In fourth place, though, is that lovely New Smyrna Beach with ten surf zone fatalities. That beach shouldn’t have people allowed to go near it between the sharks and surfing deaths. Second place goes to Daytona Beach, with 16 surf-related deaths, so maybe stay on the sand there. Top honors go to Panama City Beach with a staggering 24 deaths since 2010.

The most dangerous beaches, taking everything into account, have Florida on the map seven times. No surprise New Smyrna Beach takes that top spot. 

So, if you want to survive your vacation, pick any state other than Florida. Or stick to the usual Disney days if you do visit there. Just to be on the safe side, maybe check out the coast along Massachusetts instead.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
What It’s Like Hiking the Knife Edge Trail to the Highest Peak in Maine
Regis St. Louis
By Regis St. Louis
July 8, 2021
hiking the knife edge trail

Mt. Katahdin in Maine, USA

One of New England’s grandest nature reserves, Baxter State Park spreads across some 210,000 acres in northern Maine. Dense forests, mirror-like lakes, and craggy mountain peaks form the backdrop to this state’s best-loved wilderness escape. There’s great wildlife watching (1,300-pound moose are plentiful in late spring and autumn), idyllic paddles on pristine ponds, and back-country campsites where you can drift off to sleep while listening to the haunting calls of a loon echoing across the waterways.

Read more
What Does the New COVID-19 Delta Variant Mean for Travel?
Mike Richard
By Mike Richard
July 5, 2021
Effect of COVID-19 Delta on air travel

For the last few months, we witnessed a return to almost “normal” in the world of travel. Interstate travel in the U.S. was reopening. Many countries, especially in Europe, had started to loosen travel restrictions (mainly through vaccine passports) to welcome international travelers once again. Now, it seems the latest COVID-19 Delta variant is threatening to undo it all. There’s a lot we still don’t know about this newest variant. Here’s the good, the bad, and how it could affect travel this year.
 Related Guides

When to Travel in 2021
Countries Vaccinated Americans Can Visit
Is it Safe to Travel Again?

Read more
Why You Should Reconsider Charging Your Phone at the Airport
Mike Richard
By Mike Richard
December 30, 2019
usb charging port

The average person travels with a thousand dollars or more in carry-on electronics these days. There’s a reason most of us scurry to find electrical outlets at every layover. It turns out public USB outlets -- especially those at airports -- aren’t as harmless as you might expect. Now, tech security experts are warning against a new kind of USB hacking called “juice-jacking.”

In November, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office released a video cautioning travelers against USB charger scams. Because USB cables can transfer both power and data, so-called juice-jacking is relatively straightforward. Hackers load malware (like a virus) into USB power outlets at airports, hotel lobbies, or cafes. When an unsuspecting user plugs their device into the outlet directly with a USB cable, that device can become infected. The malicious software can then be used to take control of the device (by locking or “bricking” it to make it unusable) or, worse, to steal sensitive data like passwords, bank account logins, credit card numbers, and more.

Read more