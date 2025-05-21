A hidden Greek lagoon just beat Europe’s top beaches

Move over, Amalfi Coast, Greece is having a moment. European Best Destinations has just released its annual list of the best beaches in Europe, and taking the number one spot this year is a lesser-known gem: Port Glarokavos Lagoon Beach.

Often called Greece’s own “Blue Lagoon,” Port Glarokavos sits on the Kassandra Peninsula in Chalkidiki. This peaceful stretch of coastline is perfect for travelers looking to unwind, offering everything from kayaking and swimming to sunbathing in a serene setting. A local beach bar keeps visitors fueled with snacks and drinks, and the area is also popular with campers.

Getting there is easier than you might expect: Fly into Thessaloniki International Airport (SKG), then enjoy a scenic 90-minute drive to the Kassandra Peninsula. Once you’re there, you can enjoy luxurious accommodations at places like Miraggio Thermal Spa Resort and Marabou Hotel, which both offer easy access to the region’s beaches.

Italy’s Cala Brandinchi in Sardinia landed in second place. Nicknamed “Little Tahiti,” it’s known for soft white sand and clear, shallow waters ideal for families. Third place went to Cala Pregonda in Menorca, Spain, a unique beach with red-gold sands and top-notch snorkeling. Italy and Spain dominated the list, snagging six out of the ten spots.

Europe’s best beaches: The full list

Here’s the full list of the best beaches in Europe, according to European Best Destinations.