 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Bold and gold: G-Shock’s Year of the Snake watch makes a striking statement

Check out the new G-shock watch that comes with a huge serpent figure

By
G-shock GST-B400CX-1A
The G-shock GST-B400CX-1A G-shock / G-shock

The Year of the Snake is here, and multiple brands, such as G-shock and Oris, have put some effort into different watch models to mark this point in time. The G-shock GST-B400 is deeply rooted in Chinese culture, as it highlights zodiac concepts and zodiac animals in an interesting way.

While the watch comes with elements that align with the Year of the Snake, it still preserves G-shock’s signature look, thanks to the rugged design and black hues.

Recommended Videos

The ouroboros motif is one of the most striking features of this watch. It’s a huge serpent, coiled up in a circular stance, with its tail in its mouth. According to Chinese legend, this is a depiction of different cycles in nature and life. It can also be interpreted as the end and beginning, infinity, or eternity.

Even though this serpent dives deep into Chinese symbology, it’s hidden in plain sight—on the watch’s case back.

Related

The front face, on the other hand, has a minimalistic and simple layout, made up of different elements that are slightly modified to breathe some life into the watch. For instance, side buttons are characterized by a scale-like pattern, something that adds texture and depth.

Most artistic details are accentuated by a gold-like hue, which is also featured on the hour markers to create a beautiful contrast between different elements. The bezel has a silverish hue that elevates the whole look with its metallic luster.

Overall, the G-shock GST-B400 has a bold look that’s highlighted with different color accents. It’s priced at $549.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Are Apple Watches waterproof? Here’s the verdict
Can your Apple Watch get wet?
man wearing Apple Watch on wrist

When it comes to watches, there’s no doubt that smartwatches have made an impact on what we expect from our wristwatches. Smartwatches, like the Apple Watch, are useful accessories that add style and function to our day-to-day life. 

Besides giving us time, Apple Watches can fulfill various tasks, such as receiving and sending messages, opening emails, and listening to music. Other functions of the Apple Watch can give you medical benefits such as giving you a glimpse into your heart rate and fitness routine. An all-around watch, the Apple Watch has become a must-have for those looking for a multi-functional tool. 
How waterproof are Apple Watches? 

Read more
A sci-fi inspired watch from the ’70s is back: Girard-Perregaux’s new Casquette 2.0
Check out the new Casquette 2.0 in titanium and gold
Casquette 2.0 in titanium and gold

The future is now—a watch that Girard-Perregaux created for the future has been reintroduced in a new version. Popular for its futuristic design and features, the Casquette 2.0 is back in titanium and gold. These are new finishes that have never been featured in previous generations.

Since Girard-Perregaux is a brand that puts its customers first, it developed a timepiece that aligned with its customers’ vision in 2022 and launched it as the Casquette 2.0. Two years later, it rolled out a new version of the Casquette 2.0.

Read more
Lewis Hamilton’s IWC Schaffhausen watch fetches $254K in an auction event
Lewis Hamilton fetches a quarter a million
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team during Formula One British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton’s watch, the IWC Schaffhausen, fetched $254k in a Laureus event on October 19th.

Since the early 2000s, Laureus has been partnering with motorsports brands like Mercedes to push 300 charity programs in multiple countries.

Read more