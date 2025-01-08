Bold and gold: G-Shock’s Year of the Snake watch makes a striking statement

The Year of the Snake is here, and multiple brands, such as G-shock and Oris, have put some effort into different watch models to mark this point in time. The G-shock GST-B400 is deeply rooted in Chinese culture, as it highlights zodiac concepts and zodiac animals in an interesting way.

While the watch comes with elements that align with the Year of the Snake, it still preserves G-shock’s signature look, thanks to the rugged design and black hues.

The ouroboros motif is one of the most striking features of this watch. It’s a huge serpent, coiled up in a circular stance, with its tail in its mouth. According to Chinese legend, this is a depiction of different cycles in nature and life. It can also be interpreted as the end and beginning, infinity, or eternity.

Even though this serpent dives deep into Chinese symbology, it’s hidden in plain sight—on the watch’s case back.

The front face, on the other hand, has a minimalistic and simple layout, made up of different elements that are slightly modified to breathe some life into the watch. For instance, side buttons are characterized by a scale-like pattern, something that adds texture and depth.

Most artistic details are accentuated by a gold-like hue, which is also featured on the hour markers to create a beautiful contrast between different elements. The bezel has a silverish hue that elevates the whole look with its metallic luster.

Overall, the G-shock GST-B400 has a bold look that’s highlighted with different color accents. It’s priced at $549.