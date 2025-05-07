 Skip to main content
H. Moser makes rose gold rival to Rolex’s Rainbow Daytona

60 baguette sapphires and a flying tourbillon: moser's new rainbow streamliner

By
H Moser Streamliner Tourbillon Skeleton Rainbow
H Moser & Cie

H. Moser & Cie. has introduced its most ornate Streamliner so far with the new Tourbillon Skeleton Rainbow edition. This watch directly competes with Rolex’s Rainbow Daytona in the very expensive sports watch category.

Available in rose gold (CHF 175,000) or stainless steel (CHF 125,000), the 40mm watch is a showcase of both watchmaking and jewelry skills. The bezel is set with 60 carefully selected baguette-cut colored sapphires.

The Streamliner’s cushion-shaped case created unique challenges for gem-setters. Each sapphire had to be chosen for its color to create a rainbow gradient around the bezel, and each one also had to be cut to a different size to fit the case design.

At the center of this watch is Moser’s skeletonized HMC 814 automatic movement, visible through the open dial. The large one-minute flying tourbillon at 6 o’clock serves as both a technical feature and a visual focal point.

A look at the back of the watch reveals similar attention to detail. The Moser-branded rose gold rotor is skeletonized, exposing the gears, wheels, bridges, and springs of the movement underneath.

Production numbers will be limited, not by a set amount, but by the time and complexity required to make each one. This highlights the skill involved in crafting every piece.

The Rainbow Streamliner stands apart from Moser’s usual simple design, which is known for its fumé dials and minimalist approach. Still, it maintains the brand’s focus on independent watchmaking, while entering a category associated with brands like Rolex and its Rainbow Daytona watch that has become highly sought after on the resale market.

With its integrated bracelet, movement finishing, and elaborate gem-setting, the Streamliner Tourbillon Skeleton Rainbow is a contender in the growing group of high-jewelry sports watches. These timepieces combine technical expertise with unmistakable luxury.

