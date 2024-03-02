Ed Sheeran's watch collection features some big names

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

When it comes to Ed Sheeran’s watch collection, renowned names like Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet take center stage along with the music, reflecting not only his impeccable taste but also his journey through fame and fortune. These prestigious brands have adorned the wrists of connoisseurs, collectors, and celebrities alike, each watch bearing a story of craftsmanship, heritage, and unparalleled sophistication.

We can’t talk about Ed Sheeran’s watch collection without first mentioning the collaboration between G-SHOCK, John Mayer, and Hodinkee, which led to the G-SHOCK Ref. 6900 – Subtract By Sheeran watch. Crafted in homage to Sheeran’s album, “Subtract,” the watch draws inspiration from the album’s artwork and thematic elements. In a reflection of the album’s raw emotion and authenticity, the watch embodies Sheeran’s artistic journey through its distinctive design. Featuring a vibrant yellow resin case and strap, the watch exudes a boldness that mirrors the energetic spirit of Subtract.

The dial showcases an abstract interpretation of Sheeran’s visage, capturing the essence of his music in a visually striking manner. At the 12 o’clock position, a sketched subtraction symbol further enhances the connection between the watch and Sheeran’s creative vision.

Ed Sheeran’s watch collection: An homage to Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet

Join us on a journey through the horological universe as we explore the watches that adorn Ed Sheeran’s wrist. From the red carpets of Hollywood to the intimate moments of his private life, each watch tells a story.

Rolex

1. Rolex Daytona Rainbow

Around $500,000

At first glance, the Rolex Daytona Rainbow captivates with its breathtaking array of colors, reminiscent of the vibrant hues of a rainbow. The bezel is adorned with a dazzling spectrum of precious gemstones, meticulously set in a gradient pattern that transitions seamlessly from fiery reds and oranges to cool blues and greens.

Housed within its 40mm 18k yellow gold case beats the heart of a high-performance chronograph movement while the black lacquer dial serves as a sophisticated backdrop to the luminescent hour markers and hands. Water-resistant to 100 meters (330 feet), the Rolex Daytona Rainbow is not only a masterpiece of design but also a practical companion for everyday wear.

2. Rolex Yacht-Master 40

Around $30,000

With its striking combination of materials and meticulous attention to detail, the Rolex Yacht-Master 40 commands attention from the moment it graces the wrist. Crafted from Rolex’s proprietary Everose gold, renowned for its enduring beauty and resistance to fading, the 40mm case exudes an aura of timeless elegance. The bold “Yacht-Master” text in red stands out against the black background, further emphasizing the watch’s nautical heritage and adventurous spirit. Beneath the surface, the Yacht-Master 40 is powered by Rolex’s caliber 3135 movements, a self-winding mechanical movement renowned for its precision and reliability.

Patek Philippe

3. Patek Philippe Grand Complications Perpetual Calendar

About $1,500,000

Encased in 18k rose gold, the 42mm case on the Patek Philippe Grand Complications Perpetual Calendar exudes a warm, luxurious glow. The elegant silver dial features a combination of applied rose gold hour markers, complemented by delicate feuille hands, adding a touch of refinement to the overall composition. Among its notable features is the minute repeater function, which chimes the time on demand with a series of melodious tones, adding a touch of auditory delight to the traditional art of timekeeping.

Further enhancing its functionality, the Patek Philippe Grand Complications also includes a perpetual calendar complication, capable of accurately tracking the date, day, month, and leap year cycle, ensuring that the watch remains perpetually up-to-date without the need for manual adjustment, an obvious nod to its name. Powering the 5208R is Patek Philippe’s caliber R CH 27 PS QI, a self-winding movement crafted with the utmost attention to detail and finished to the highest standards of Swiss watchmaking.

4. Patek Philippe World Time

About $40,000

The Patek Philippe World Time captivates with its refined aesthetics and intricate dial layout. The 18K yellow gold, 38.5mm case exudes a sense of understated sophistication, making a statement on the wrist without overwhelming the wearer. The bezel is adorned with a sleek, coin-edged design, adding a touch of classic appeal to the overall aesthetic.

The dial of the World Time is a work of art in itself, featuring a stunning cloisonné enamel depiction of a world map, intricately detailed and exquisitely crafted by hand. The map serves as the backdrop for the world time function, allowing the wearer to view the time in 24 different time zones simultaneously with a simple glance. Each time zone is represented by a city name, elegantly displayed around the outer rim of the dial, while the central hands indicate the local time. Despite its complex functionality, the World Time remains remarkably user-friendly, thanks to Patek Philippe’s patented mechanism that allows for easy adjustment of the local time and city disk with a single push of a button.

Audemars Piguet

5. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon GMT

Around $200,000

The Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon GMT is housed in a sleek sandblasted titanium case with a bold octagonal bezel, reminiscent of the iconic design elements of the Royal Oak collection. The 44mm case size commands attention on the wrist, while the dial is a symphony of complexity and elegance, featuring a multi-layered construction that showcases the inner workings of the watch. The smoked sapphire crystal reveals the intricate movement beneath, while the multi-colored bridges add a dynamic touch to the overall aesthetic.

At the heart of this timepiece beats Audemars Piguet’s in-house caliber 2954 movement, a marvel of engineering and precision. The flying tourbillon at 6 o’clock provides mesmerizing visual appeal, while the GMT function allows the wearer to track a second time zone with ease.

6. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar

Around $550,000

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Blue Ceramic is a watch that seamlessly marries avant-garde design with intricate horological complications. This Audemars Piguet watch has a 39mm case crafted entirely from striking blue ceramic. The use of this high-tech material not only enhances the watch’s aesthetic appeal but also ensures durability, scratch resistance, and a lightweight feel on the wrist.

The captivating blue dial features Audemars Piguet’s signature “Grande Tapisserie” pattern, providing a textured backdrop for the perpetual calendar complications. The sub-dials at 3, 9, and 12 o’clock display the day, date, and month, respectively, while the moon phase indicator at 6 o’clock adds a poetic touch to the watch.

Ed Sheeran’s watch collection tells a story

In the world of watches for men, Ed Sheeran stands out as a surprising beacon of style and refinement. Beyond his chart-topping hits and sold-out stadium performances, Sheeran’s passion for horology has garnered attention worldwide. His collection represents a fusion of tradition and modernity, with each watch telling a unique narrative of his life and achievements.

