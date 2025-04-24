 Skip to main content
Zenith unveils chronomaster original triple calendar in rose gold and black

The art of contrast: Rose gold and black redefine zenith's calendar chronograph

By
Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar white abckground
Zenith watches

Zenith introduced a new Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar chronograph model. It has an 18-carat rose gold case and a black dial. This addition comes after the steel model came out earlier in 2024. The new materials and color difference change the appearance of the design.

At 38mm the watch showcases a configuration from El Primero’s past. Not many people realize the high-frequency chronograph movement from Zenith had a triple calendar, besides the moon phase. In 1970, the company made 25 prototypes using the A386 case design.

This current design keeps the original A386 proportions from 1969. The design includes a raised box sapphire crystal, sloping lugs, along with pump pushers. The dial has good balance, plus it is easy to read, although it does many things.

With careful planning, the calendar displays are integrated as part of the chronograph. At 11 and 2 o’clock, the openings show the day of the week besides month. The date window is at 4:30, as with El Primero models. The chronograph minute counter at 6 o’clock includes a moon phase display.

The rose gold and black color scheme appears on every part. Hands and chronograph counters display the same warm metallic tone as the case. A SuperLuminova SLN C1 layer covers the markers and hands with facets. It makes them easy to see when it is dark.

The automatic El Primero 3610 calibre runs the watch. It provides a genuine 1/10th of a second chronograph function. The chronograph hand in the center makes a complete turn every 10 seconds. Most watches need 60 seconds for that. This utilizes the movement’s 5Hz frequency. Even with the addition of the complete calendar device, the movement stores power for 60 hours.

The transparent case back shows the movement’s design, containing a blue column wheel plus a rotor with Zenith’s star.

A black calfskin strap and a rose gold clasp finish the rose gold Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar. It can be found for sale at Zenith stores, on the web, along with at approved shops. The watch sells for $26,300.

This product confirms Zenith’s place as a leader in Swiss watchmaking. It combines good technical work with refined looks in a timepiece that values the company’s past and embraces modern luxury tastes.

Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
