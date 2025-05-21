 Skip to main content
Chronomaster original triple calendar launches in lapis lazuli

Written in the stars: zenith's new blue stone dial chronograph celebrates celestial origins

By
Chronomaster original triple calendar in lapis lazuli
Zenith watches

Zenith has broadened its Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar collection. A new version features a lapis lazuli dial, recalling the company’s celestial inspiration.

This version joins Zenith’s expanding group of blue releases for 2025. It follows the G.F.J. Collection and the 160th Anniversary blue ceramic trilogy that debuted earlier this year. The stone dial, in a distinctive deep blue, displays naturally occurring gold-colored pyrite inclusions. These inclusions resemble stars in the night sky, making each watch uniquely distinct.

Against this backdrop, three silver-toned counters and a matching chapter ring, which measures tenths of a second, create contrast and readability. The complete calendar functions are integrated into the design. Day and month appear above the chronograph counters at 11 and 2 o’clock, respectively. The date is shown at 4:30. A moon phase indicator is set smoothly within the chronograph minute counter at 6 o’clock.

With a 38mm stainless steel case, it keeps the signature profile of the original A386 from 1969. It has tapered lugs, pump-style pushers, and a raised box-shaped sapphire crystal. Although it houses a complex calendar alongside the chronograph, the case remains wearable at 14mm thick and 46mm from lug to lug.

Powering the watch is Zenith’s automatic El Primero 3610 caliber, a modern evolution of the iconic high-frequency chronograph. The central chronograph hand makes a full rotation in 10 seconds, showing 1/10th of a second measurements precisely on the outer chapter ring. A stop-seconds device for time setting is included as well. The movement offers a 60-hour power reserve.

Through the sapphire caseback, wearers can appreciate the movement’s architecture. It features a blue column wheel and an openworked weight decorated with Zenith’s five-pointed star.

The Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar Lapis Lazuli comes with a blue calfskin leather strap secured by a stainless steel folding clasp. For extra versatility, Zenith includes a matching steel bracelet with its own folding clasp.

Available at Zenith boutiques, the company’s official website, and through authorized retailers worldwide, the Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar Lapis Lazuli is priced at $22,700 (or 21,900 CHF / 23,700 euros).

Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.

