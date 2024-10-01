The Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar Limited Edition is now available

 Skip to main content
The long awaited Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar Limited Edition is now available

By
Zenith

Thanks to a recent collaboration between Zenith and Hodinkee, the Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar Limited Edition (a new and powerful timepiece) is now available after a long wait.

While Hodinkee and Zenith have partnered on other projects, nothing comes close to this recent partnership, as it aims to pay tribute to Zenith’s innovation over the years. The two brands focused on retro and modern chronograph features while working on the 2024 Chronomaster timepiece, creating a beautiful contrast between the past and present.

In terms of design and overall build, the watch is equipped with an elegant moonphase disk and a 38 mm stainless steel case that blends smoothly with the raised retro sapphire crystal cover, bringing out that old Zenith retro look.

And as a timepiece that aims to merge old chronograph elements with newer ones, the Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar Limited Edition features a white chronograph hand and rhodium-plated markers for a modern allure.

According to Zenith’s chief products officer, “This watch embodies the epitome of sophistication, effortless, and timeless elegance in chronograph design. The subtle blend of vintage inspiration with the striking meteorite aesthetic makes it an undeniable winner.”

With that said, the new timepiece honors a Zenith watch movement prototype, popularly known as the El Primero chronograph calibre, that dates back to 1969 and delivers 36,600 vibrations per hour. Apparently, Zenith’s team took seven years to develop the El Primero, and then launched it as the world’s first automatic chronograph calibre, making it quite popular.

Inspired by the first El Primero calibre, Zenith stretches the functionality of this watch using a new calendar movement, with identical functionalities to the first El Primero calibre. Everything on the watch, from the beat rate to the time accuracy, has been passed down from the original El Primero calibre.

The Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar Limited Edition also runs smoothly due to the El Primero 3610 chronograph movement—a powerful watch calibre that’s capable of measuring up to 1/10th of a second, just like the first El Primero calibre.

Since the 2024 Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar is a limited edition model, only 200 pieces will be released in 2024, and each will cost $13,500.

Hondinkee is currently selling the first 75 watches at $13,500 a piece.

From 9th October 2024, the other 125 pieces will be offered on the Zenith eCommerce shop.

