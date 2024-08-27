 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Artist Felipe Pantone takes Zenith watches collaboration to the next level

Zenith watches and artist create the DEFY Skyline Tourbillon

By
Zenith Watches Felipe Pantone collaboration.
Zenith Watches

Luxury watches themselves are complete works of art. From delectable dials to creative casebacks to stunning straps to keep it in place, the craftsmanship of a Zenith watch is nothing short of talent and skill. A relationship between watchmaker and artist doesn’t exemplify this more than the dream team of Zenith Watches and artist Felipe Pantone. Check out the latest masterpiece from Zenith Watches with the DEFY Skyline Tourbillon 41mm Felipe Pantone series. It will be the star of your collection.

The collaboration with Zenith Watches

Zenith Watches DEFY Tourbillon series.
Zenith Watches

Felipe Pantone is an Argentine-Spanish contemporary artist known for his graffiti with optical elements. The pair have worked together a few times before. Zenith Watches first used Pantone’s Op Art style in 2020 for a tarpaulin piece. It went so well that the watch giant and Felipe created the DEFY 21 in 2021, which sold out quickly, a DEFY 21 Double Tourbillon later that year, and the DEFY Extreme in 2022.

Recommended Videos

The DEFY Skyline Tourbillon is this year’s project, with Pantone wanting people to appreciate the simplistic sophistication while not missing out on all of the little details that collectors go crazy for.

The watch details

Precision and quality are never compromised when adding gorgeous details to Zenith watches. It only enhances the pieces to make them more intriguing and fun for the wearer.

  • It has a 41mm stainless-steel, octagonal-shaped case.
  • Comes with a stainless-steel bracelet or swap it for a black rubber option.
  • Automatic movement powered by El Primero 3630 high-frequency.
  • It uses the signature 1/10th time precision for ultimate time management.
  • Water-resistant up to 10 ATMs with a 60-hour power reserve.

The artist’s stamp

The back of the Felipe Pantone Zenith watches DEFY series.
Zenith Watches
  • Pantone’s signature kinetic artwork is located throughout the piece.
  • The Rainbow PVD coating theme is Pantone’s brilliant vision.
  • The dial contains an iridescent laser texture and mirror metallization, but don’t miss the concentric circle pattern micro-engraved there.
  • The 56-piece Tourbillon cage is a whole exhibit of artwork.
  • The rubber strap has a starry sky pattern along it.
  • The case is engraved with FPT1 for Felipe Pantone Tourbillon 1.

The touches Felipe added seem to never end. The Rainbow PVD coating on the hands and hour markers play with your eyes and give the watch a color depth you rarely see. And yes, your eyes are working just fine, that’s another artistic detail if you think the crosshair markers at 3, 9, and noon look out of focus to you. It might take a minute to find them, but finer details you might miss at first will stop your eyes, like the micro-engraved concentric circle pattern on the dial. You notice more surprises the longer you wear it.

The star of the show is the Tourbillon cage, which we could stare at all day. It utilizes the same Rainbow effect found in other elements of the watch, but challenges you to take your eyes off the lightning bolt to tell the time when it’s in action. Don’t worry, the Zenith star is showcased throughout, with a Rainbow star on the dial and caseback and on the black rubber strap.

If those details and artistic elements weren’t enough, even the box has been given special attention by the artist. If you can’t wait to get this on your wrist, you better move quickly, as only 100 of these limited-edition watches were crafted, but you can try your luck online or in a store.

Art enthusiasts and watch collectors alike won’t stop finding new details and reasons to fall in love with this Zenith DEFY Skyline Tourbillon Felipe Pantone beauty. It’s not often you get to wear a living art piece on your body, but Zenith Watches continues to find a way by letting Pantone create remarkable wristwatches.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dannielle Beardsley
Dannielle Beardsley
Contributor
Dannielle has written for various websites, online magazines, and blogs. She loves everything celebrity and her favorite…
Shinola Mooncraft Monster Chrono 43mm — a limited edition, space-inspired watch
What to know about the Shinola Mooncraft Monster Chrono 43mm
Shinola Mooncraft Monster Chrono 43mm watch

When it comes to watching design inspiration, there’s no better muse than space exploration. Whether it’s the stars or the process of getting to the great beyond, the concept of space and innovation has created plenty of watch designs in recent years. While it seems as if every company has a space-inspired design, none has quite the personal connection as Shinola. In their newest release, Shinola has crafted the Mooncraft Monster Chrono 43mm, which was inspired by the Apollo missions and includes significant details that give a nod to Detroit’s role in the process. Not only does this limited edition watch come with plenty of style, but it’s accompanied by history and detail unlike none. 
The Detroit - space connection

While everyone knows the importance of cities like Houston and Cape Carnival in space exploration, there’s far less talk about how Detroit fits into the picture. Since Detroit is the hub of automobiles, there’s no doubt that three of the biggest car makers in the country lent a hand in many of the major space events. With the Mooncraft Monster Chrono 43mm, Shinola hopes to give credit to all of the workers, engineers, and specialists who used their expertise to help get men into space. Those involved included Detroit Ford workers who lent a hand on Houston’s control consoles for the Apollo 11 mission. On behalf of Chrysler, the aerospace division worked on the engines that lift early vehicles in Cape Carnival and helped develop the Saturn I and Saturn IB rocket’s first-stage power plant. As well, General Motors helped to develop the lightweight wheels for the Lunar Rover vehicle as part of the Apollo 15 mission. In total, almost 400,000 Detroit workers lent a hand in one way or another to make history. 
Mooncraft Monster Chrono 43mm at a glance
 

Read more
This vintage-style Omega watch celebrates the Paris Olympics with mixed metals
The 2024 Paris Olympics inspired this Omega Watches creation
The front of the 2024 Paris Olympic Omega watch

We love it when a brand drops a product to coincide with a sporting event. While the two go hand in hand, it's still a thrill to see what the collaboration looks like. With the world watching the Paris Olympics, Omega Watches wants to give the fans something to remember the occasion and it comes in the form of a vintage-style timepiece with beautiful mixed metals that would look as good around a winner's neck as it would on your wrist.
The Omega wristwatch

The details on this piece are amazing. Every time you look at it you see something that wasn't there before. The watch combines all the podium metals of gold, silver, and bronze to show that no matter how you placed or who you are, you are a winner with Omega.
The specs
There are so many goodies covering this watch. One of our favorites is the "Clous de Paris” found on the center of the dial, but pay attention to the corner where you'll see the vintage mark, and don't forget to appreciate the Paris 2024 logo and Olympic rings stamped on the back. The brown, non-grained calf leather strap is just as much of a star with its Bronze Gold buckle.

Read more
The enduring appeal of Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak watch
How the Royal Oak changed the industry
audemars piguet royal oak in black

 

Every brand you have in your closet has something they are known for. It is the garment or product that put the brand on the map and the one that made customers line up to grab their own to sport. For someone like Tom Ford, it is the collection of suits that are good enough and stylish enough for James Bond. Nike blew up the shoe market with the Air Jordans. Watches are no different and every brand tends to have their own "flagship product" that tends to be the most popular. Rolex sports the Submariner. Breitling's Navitimeter is the best pilot watch. The Omega Seamaster is the choice of James Bond. And one of the best and most underrated is the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.

Read more