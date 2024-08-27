Zenith watches and artist create the DEFY Skyline Tourbillon

Luxury watches themselves are complete works of art. From delectable dials to creative casebacks to stunning straps to keep it in place, the craftsmanship of a Zenith watch is nothing short of talent and skill. A relationship between watchmaker and artist doesn’t exemplify this more than the dream team of Zenith Watches and artist Felipe Pantone. Check out the latest masterpiece from Zenith Watches with the DEFY Skyline Tourbillon 41mm Felipe Pantone series. It will be the star of your collection.

The collaboration with Zenith Watches

Felipe Pantone is an Argentine-Spanish contemporary artist known for his graffiti with optical elements. The pair have worked together a few times before. Zenith Watches first used Pantone’s Op Art style in 2020 for a tarpaulin piece. It went so well that the watch giant and Felipe created the DEFY 21 in 2021, which sold out quickly, a DEFY 21 Double Tourbillon later that year, and the DEFY Extreme in 2022.

The DEFY Skyline Tourbillon is this year’s project, with Pantone wanting people to appreciate the simplistic sophistication while not missing out on all of the little details that collectors go crazy for.

The watch details

Precision and quality are never compromised when adding gorgeous details to Zenith watches. It only enhances the pieces to make them more intriguing and fun for the wearer.

It has a 41mm stainless-steel, octagonal-shaped case.

Comes with a stainless-steel bracelet or swap it for a black rubber option.

Automatic movement powered by El Primero 3630 high-frequency.

It uses the signature 1/10th time precision for ultimate time management.

Water-resistant up to 10 ATMs with a 60-hour power reserve.

The artist’s stamp

Pantone’s signature kinetic artwork is located throughout the piece.

The Rainbow PVD coating theme is Pantone’s brilliant vision.

The dial contains an iridescent laser texture and mirror metallization, but don’t miss the concentric circle pattern micro-engraved there.

The 56-piece Tourbillon cage is a whole exhibit of artwork.

The rubber strap has a starry sky pattern along it.

The case is engraved with FPT1 for Felipe Pantone Tourbillon 1.

The touches Felipe added seem to never end. The Rainbow PVD coating on the hands and hour markers play with your eyes and give the watch a color depth you rarely see. And yes, your eyes are working just fine, that’s another artistic detail if you think the crosshair markers at 3, 9, and noon look out of focus to you. It might take a minute to find them, but finer details you might miss at first will stop your eyes, like the micro-engraved concentric circle pattern on the dial. You notice more surprises the longer you wear it.

The star of the show is the Tourbillon cage, which we could stare at all day. It utilizes the same Rainbow effect found in other elements of the watch, but challenges you to take your eyes off the lightning bolt to tell the time when it’s in action. Don’t worry, the Zenith star is showcased throughout, with a Rainbow star on the dial and caseback and on the black rubber strap.

If those details and artistic elements weren’t enough, even the box has been given special attention by the artist. If you can’t wait to get this on your wrist, you better move quickly, as only 100 of these limited-edition watches were crafted, but you can try your luck online or in a store.

Art enthusiasts and watch collectors alike won’t stop finding new details and reasons to fall in love with this Zenith DEFY Skyline Tourbillon Felipe Pantone beauty. It’s not often you get to wear a living art piece on your body, but Zenith Watches continues to find a way by letting Pantone create remarkable wristwatches.