Braun and Hodinkee collaborate on 2 new watches

Braun, Hodinkee honor iconic watch designs with 2 new limited editions

Sarah Veldman
By
Hodinkee

Uniting their expertise, Braun and Hodinkee collaborate to celebrate timeless designs with the launch of exclusive limited-edition watches. This fusion harmonizes Braun’s sleek design philosophy with Hodinkee’s horological mastery, resulting in watches that seamlessly blend style and functionality.

Braun BN0279 Center Seconds Limited Edition For Hodinkee
Hodinkee

Your Braun watch has a long history

Founded in Frankfurt in 1921 by visionary Max Braun, Braun’s legacy thrives on innovation. Max’s pioneering spirit led to milestones like integrating radio and record player functionalities into a single device in 1932. After Max’s passing in 1951, his sons, Artur and Erwin, propelled Braun to new heights.

Embracing modern design and the Bauhaus movement, the Braun siblings imbued their products with a unique aesthetic, defining the brand’s identity. Today, Braun’s influence in industrial design remains unmatched, shaping the trajectory of contemporary leaders in the industry.

In Braun’s evolution, the transition from iconic ’70s alarm clocks to wrist-sized analog watches was meticulously orchestrated. Leading this shift was Dietrich Lubs, mentored by design luminary Dieter Rams. Driven by a quest for excellence and inspired by Rams, Lubs crafted the iconic AW10 in 1989, featuring Braun’s signature yellow seconds hand.

Braun and Hodinkee collaborate on 2 new limited edition watches for men

Now, check out this Hodinkee and Braun watch collaboration: the BN0279 Center Seconds and BN0279 Sub-Seconds Limited Editions For Hodinkee. With a 40mm case and Swiss-made mechanical movement, these watches epitomize Braun’s commitment to timeless design and precision engineering.

While the modern finish of the stainless steel case reflects current trends, nods to Braun’s heritage abound. The red chevron, synonymous with Braun’s commitment to clarity, remains a focal point alongside the signature yellow seconds hand. Stripping away superfluous elements, the dial showcases a minimalist layout, accentuated by lume-filled hands and a sleek white minutes track.

These Braun watches feature a unique bead-blasted case, adding a rugged yet refined aesthetic. At twelve o’clock, the iconic Braun logo takes center stage, a testament to the brand’s enduring legacy. Distinguishing the two models are subtle variations: one adorned with a black center seconds hand and yellow tip, while the other boasts a yellow-handed sub-seconds register at 6 o’clock.

The introduction of the Swiss-crafted ETA 2892-A2 automatic caliber signifies a major advancement for Braun, where mechanical precision drives a Braun watch. This decision underscores dedication to accuracy and dependability, with a robust 42-hour power reserve guaranteeing longevity and reliability for these timepieces.

Braun BN0279 Sub-Seconds Limited Edition For Hodinkee
Hodinkee

What is the price of the BN0279 Center Seconds and BN0279 Sub-Seconds Limited Edition watches?

The Hodinkee Shop presents the exquisite Braun BN0279 Center Seconds and Sub-Seconds Limited Editions, priced at $950 each, offering a unique chance to acquire these distinctive timepieces.

While the hyper-minimalist aesthetic may not be for everyone, it’s worth noting that this collaboration showcases a remarkable blend of Braun’s iconic design philosophy and Hodinkee’s expertise in watches for men, offering a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to own a piece of limited-edition craftsmanship.

Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
