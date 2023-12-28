 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Braun and Paul Smith team up once again for 2 new watches featuring Swiss ETA movements

Both watches are less than $1,000

Sarah Veldman
By
Braun and Paul Smith collaboration watch
Paul Smith

In the fast-paced world of horology, where every tick counts, Braun and Paul Smith rekindle their creative sparks with a tantalizing collaboration, unleashing two new watches that redefine the essence of timeless luxury. Let’s dive into the heart of this partnership and explore the exquisite craftsmanship that makes these watches a must-have for aficionados.

Paul holds a distinct appreciation for Dieter Rams, the legendary modernist designer who led the Braun watch design department for nearly three decades, leaving an enduring mark on their current product lineup. It might seem surprising that Rams, known for his minimalist approach, shares common ground with Paul. Despite not fully embracing maximalism, Paul exudes a lively sensibility that sets him apart from the renowned minimalist designer.

Braun and Paul Smith collaboration
Paul Smith

A fusion of mastery: Braun’s first Swiss-made marvel

Imagine a marriage of precision engineering and cutting-edge design. Braun, a name synonymous with small kitchen appliances and electric razors, takes another dance into the world of watches for men, and who better to accompany them than the maestro himself, Paul Smith? The result? A limited-edition masterpiece that pushes the boundaries of sophistication.

Recommended Videos

As Braun’s inaugural Swiss-made creation, this watch is a testament to the brand’s evolution. The 40mm matte gunmetal stainless-steel case houses the beating heart of Swiss horology – an ETA 2892A2 movement, a nod to precision and reliability, while the silver version contains an ETA 2895-2. The 22mm black PU strap adds a touch of modernity, ensuring comfort without compromising style.

Braun and Paul Smith collaboration silver
Paul Smith

The Paul Smith touch: Where art meets function

The collaboration is not just about timekeeping; it’s a canvas for artistic expression. The sweeping second hand with the ‘Artist Stripe’ detail injects a subtle yet vibrant burst of color, a signature Paul Smith touch that transforms a time-teller into a wearable masterpiece.

Related

Peel back the layers, and you’ll find a technical wonder beneath the surface. The exhibition case back invites you into the heart of the watch, allowing a mesmerizing view of the automatic movement at work. It’s a dance of precision, a silent orchestra conducted by the ETA 2892A2 Swiss movement. Swiss luminous tipped hands gracefully glide over the crystal sapphire glass, ensuring readability in any light. The 5ATM water resistance adds a practical touch, making the watch versatile for everyday wear.

The Braun and Paul Smith collaboration is more than just a partnership; it’s a celebration of heritage, creativity, and precision. These watches are not mere timekeepers; they’re a fusion of two iconic brands pushing the boundaries of what a watch can be. So, if you’re in the market for a timepiece that transcends trends and stands the test of time, look no further. Braun and Paul Smith have created not just watches but artifacts – a Swiss affair in time.

Braun subtly reigns as a collaboration virtuoso, having joined forces with acclaimed entities like Off-White and Highnosbiety, proving its mastery in navigating the realms of hype. However, teaming up with Paul Smith introduces a nuanced audience – more sophisticated and refined, embodying a sensibility that cherishes meticulous organization.

While persuading someone to invest $950 in a Braun timepiece might pose a challenge, they’re equipped with automatic movements, and each watch bears the prestigious menswear seal of approval from Paul Smith himself, so that might sway the discerning gentleman.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
A new record in the world of watches? This is (probably) the lightest watch ever made
It will definitely feel great on your wrist
Ming watch on a wrist

When it comes to watches, the world of horology is an intricate dance of precision, craftsmanship, and innovation. From the intricate gears and springs that power these timekeeping wonders to the exquisite designs that adorn our wrists, the watchmaking world has always managed to push the boundaries of what's possible. But what happens when a maverick disrupts the scene with something so unique, so audacious, that it challenges the very essence of watchmaking itself? Enter Ming watches, and its incredible offering: the Ming LW-01. Get ready, because this isn't just another watch — this is (probably) the lightest watch ever made.

Step into the world of Ming, a brand that emerged in 2017 under the guidance of Ming Thien, a remarkable individual who transitioned from being a child physics prodigy to a professional photographer. Alongside a circle of kindred spirits, Ming embarked on a journey to establish a brand that stood in stark contrast to the snobbish exclusivity and sky-high price tags prevalent in the upper echelons of the watch-collecting realm. Ming's vision was clear: He aimed to craft timepieces that combined intrigue with affordability. Though the price tag of this watch is around $22,000, so affordability is certainly relative.
The weighty question: Why does it matter?
Let's kick things off with some facts. The Ming LW-01 is, quite simply, a marvel of engineering. It's not just a watch; it's a feat of horological acrobatics. Now, I know you're thinking, "What's the big deal about weight? I can handle a few extra grams on my wrist." Well, that's where you're wrong, my friend. The weight of a watch can make all the difference in the world. Ever had your wrist fatigue after a long day of wear? The Ming LW-01 takes that problem and flicks it off like an annoying mosquito.

Read more
Oris teams up with Collective Horology for a groovy new watch, available for pre-order
Oris and Collective Horology reveal Divers Seventy-Five
Oris Diver Seventy-Five

If you thought watches were just for telling time, think again. Oris watches have joined forces with Collective Horology to create a timepiece that transcends the ordinary. This collaboration has birthed the Oris Divers Seventy-Five, a watch that not only ticks but dances to its own rhythm.

Over the past few years, the Oris Divers 65 has demonstrated remarkable adaptability, embracing a diverse range of color palettes, dials, and materials, all of which exhibit impressive functionality. Collective Horology is now stepping onto the scene, leveraging this versatile timepiece as the foundation for its newest collaboration.

Read more
Avenger, an iconic Breitling watches collection, gets a sleek new update
This streamlined look modernizes Breitling's Avenger
Breitling Avenger pilot on a wrist

Renowned for its impeccable craftsmanship, precision, and a legacy deeply entwined with aviation, Breitling has consistently delivered watches for men that are not just functional but iconic. And one collection that has been at the forefront of this horological excellence is the Breitling Avenger. But hold on to your plane seats, because the Avenger just received a sleek and exciting makeover.

Breitling watches' ties to aviation can be traced back to the 1930s, when Willy Breitling, the third-generation founder, established the HUIT Aviation Department. This department was dedicated to crafting precision aircraft instruments and pilots' chronographs, laying the foundation for Breitling's enduring connection to aviation.
The new Avenger takes flight
Now, fasten your seatbelts as we introduce Breitling watches Avenger's 2023 collection, an update that is nothing short of extraordinary. This collection is designed to cater to the demands of the skies, and it achieves this with a redesign focused on sleek aviation detailing, wear-resistant materials, and the introduction of the powerhouse Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01 into its chronograph models.

Read more