Both watches are less than $1,000

In the fast-paced world of horology, where every tick counts, Braun and Paul Smith rekindle their creative sparks with a tantalizing collaboration, unleashing two new watches that redefine the essence of timeless luxury. Let’s dive into the heart of this partnership and explore the exquisite craftsmanship that makes these watches a must-have for aficionados.

Paul holds a distinct appreciation for Dieter Rams, the legendary modernist designer who led the Braun watch design department for nearly three decades, leaving an enduring mark on their current product lineup. It might seem surprising that Rams, known for his minimalist approach, shares common ground with Paul. Despite not fully embracing maximalism, Paul exudes a lively sensibility that sets him apart from the renowned minimalist designer.

A fusion of mastery: Braun’s first Swiss-made marvel

Imagine a marriage of precision engineering and cutting-edge design. Braun, a name synonymous with small kitchen appliances and electric razors, takes another dance into the world of watches for men, and who better to accompany them than the maestro himself, Paul Smith? The result? A limited-edition masterpiece that pushes the boundaries of sophistication.

Recommended Videos

As Braun’s inaugural Swiss-made creation, this watch is a testament to the brand’s evolution. The 40mm matte gunmetal stainless-steel case houses the beating heart of Swiss horology – an ETA 2892A2 movement, a nod to precision and reliability, while the silver version contains an ETA 2895-2. The 22mm black PU strap adds a touch of modernity, ensuring comfort without compromising style.

The Paul Smith touch: Where art meets function

The collaboration is not just about timekeeping; it’s a canvas for artistic expression. The sweeping second hand with the ‘Artist Stripe’ detail injects a subtle yet vibrant burst of color, a signature Paul Smith touch that transforms a time-teller into a wearable masterpiece.

Peel back the layers, and you’ll find a technical wonder beneath the surface. The exhibition case back invites you into the heart of the watch, allowing a mesmerizing view of the automatic movement at work. It’s a dance of precision, a silent orchestra conducted by the ETA 2892A2 Swiss movement. Swiss luminous tipped hands gracefully glide over the crystal sapphire glass, ensuring readability in any light. The 5ATM water resistance adds a practical touch, making the watch versatile for everyday wear.

The Braun and Paul Smith collaboration is more than just a partnership; it’s a celebration of heritage, creativity, and precision. These watches are not mere timekeepers; they’re a fusion of two iconic brands pushing the boundaries of what a watch can be. So, if you’re in the market for a timepiece that transcends trends and stands the test of time, look no further. Braun and Paul Smith have created not just watches but artifacts – a Swiss affair in time.

Braun subtly reigns as a collaboration virtuoso, having joined forces with acclaimed entities like Off-White and Highnosbiety, proving its mastery in navigating the realms of hype. However, teaming up with Paul Smith introduces a nuanced audience – more sophisticated and refined, embodying a sensibility that cherishes meticulous organization.

While persuading someone to invest $950 in a Braun timepiece might pose a challenge, they’re equipped with automatic movements, and each watch bears the prestigious menswear seal of approval from Paul Smith himself, so that might sway the discerning gentleman.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations