Citizen Layers of Time 100th anniversary collection

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Citizen watches, and what better way to commemorate the momentous occasion than with a limited edition capsule collection? It’s basically the cake and candles of the watch industry. The Japanese brand has unveiled five models that draw inspiration from the rocks and minerals that formed the Earth several million years ago in a geological evolution.

Citizen watches: The Layers of Time collection

Each of the 5 Citizen watches features an Eco-Drive solar mechanism, with transparent dials and a very noticeable special ink developed along with the Fujifilm Corporation that gives them a surprisingly extraterrestrial vibe despite the fact that they represent our own planet. The Layers of Time collection takes inspiration in its design from geological formations and the natural beauty of the Earth’s layers, giving rise to the organic patterns and textures you would find in rocks, minerals, and fossils.

Citizen Attesa Layers of Time Eco-Drive Satellite Wave GPS CC4057-60E

The Citizen Attesa Layers of Time Eco-Drive Satellite Wave GPS CC4057-60E features a case and bracelet made from incredibly durable Super Titanium alloy, made even better with a black Duratect finish. It’s one of the more beastly watches in the new collection as its case measures 44.6mm in diameter and 15.4mm in thickness, and it’s water resistant up to 100 meters. This watch has a bezel adorned with a gradient finish, echoing the colors in the dial, and it’s powered by the Caliber F950 Eco-Drive movement, famous for its self-sustaining capabilities in any light.

If you’re super into the technical aspects of watches, this one comes with several that will make you jump for joy as a fan. It features satellite-controlled GPS timekeeping, a perpetual calendar, and world-time functionality, and has a running time of 2.5 years in power-saving mode. This one will be produced in 1,900 pieces and is priced at a respectable $2,950.

Citizen Attesa Layers of Time Eco-Drive Radio Controlled AT8286-65E

Another addition to the new collection with a name that’s just as long, this Citizen watch has some of the same characteristics, like a Super Titanium case and 100-meter water resistance. However, the Citizen Attesa Layers of Time Eco-Drive Radio Controlled AT8286-65E is smaller, measuring 42mm with a thickness of 10.8mm. While the dial still features the special gradient ink, the World time bezel is black. It’s powered by the Caliber H800 Eco-Drive movement, which has solar charging and a 10-month running time in power save mode. This watch is certainly more accessible, with 2,100 pieces and a price tag of $1,925.

Citizen Promaster Layers of Time Eco-Drive Radio Controlled Geo Trekker BY3005-56E

This Citizen watch is certainly more complicated looking at first glance, with a stainless steel case and bracelet and a dark gray finish. Its dimensions go pretty overboard at 46mm diameter and 11.5mm in thickness. Compared to its above counterparts the Citizen Promaster Layers of Time Eco-Drive Radio Controlled Geo Trekker BY3005-56E has a much higher water resistance of 200 meters, and an aviation-scale bezel, making its functionality much the same as other Geo Trekker watches from Citizen.

This Geo Trekker is powered by the Caliber H864 Eco-Drive movement and has features like a perpetual calendar, and world timer. It’s the largest release of the 5 Layers of Time watches with 10,000 pieces being made and comes at a price of $1,000.

Citizen Layers of Time Eco-Drive PCAT CB5878-56E

This Citizen model, the Citizen Layers of Time Eco-Drive PCAT CB5878-56E, has a stainless steel case and bracelet with a dark gray finish. Naturally, like the others in the collection, this model features the distinctive special ink on the dial along with a bezel that comes with tachymeter markings, giving it a sportier touch compared to others in the line.

Powered by the Caliber E660 Eco-Drive movement. this PCAT comes with solar charging, radio-controlled timekeeping, and a perpetual calendar. The water resistance is 100 meters, but it does come at a lower price point, at $840, with 2,400 pieces being made.

Citizen EM1067-53E

This stainless steel Citizen EM1067-53E has been added to the women’s collection, with a delicate diameter of 29.5mm. It features diamonds, giving off a luxurious appeal compared to the others, and comes with a 50-meter water resistance. It’s the most affordable in the collection at $650.

