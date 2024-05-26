Upgrade your watches with the best watches of the year

We are almost halfway to 2025. Yeah, you read that right. 2024 is a week shy of five months in the books, and only seven months left. Before you get depressed about time slipping away, let’s take a look at what those months have given us—the best watches that have landed on the market. While Watches and Wonders gave us a whole slew of great timepieces to salivate over earlier this year, there are others that have landed that we are excited to share.

When taking a look at the best new watches to hit in 2024, we made sure to cover the big ones like legendary Patek Philippe, Rolex, and Breitling, but there are also some others that flew under the radar that you need to know about. Here are the best watches we have seen in the first five months of 2024. And don’t worry, regardless of how much time passes through the year, you’ll always be aware of it on your wrist.

Recommended Videos

Patek Phillipe 5330G

Patek Philippe is one of the classiest and most elegant watchmakers in the world. Every one you pick up brings a level of sophistication to your collection. The newest drop was the talk of Watches and Wonders, and it is because the denim look brings a casual angle to the class.

Rolex GMT-Master II

The Rolex GMT has had the same look since it hit the shelves in the mid-20th century. The red and blue is an iconic aspect in the watch world that is copied often. This version loses the color scheme and adopts an all-black look that updates an icon without losing its identity.

Citizen Promaster Air GMT

Picking up a good pilot’s watch is a must if you are a jet setter in the cockpit or out of it. The Promaster series is one of the best that Citizen has to offer and the newest iteration keeps the tradition. It combines purpose and quality with the style and sophistication that normally cost ten times what the price tag here shows.

Omega Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon Apollo 8

Speaking of pilot watches, it’s hard to get much more pilot-heavy than leaving the atmosphere. Omega has a long history with NASA and celebrates it this year with a commemorative piece honoring the first humans to see the dark side of the moon (you should be humming the tune; we are, too).

Breitling Navitimeter Automatic GMT

Breitling is one of the most popular watches on the market for pilots and anyone on the road. Can’t decide if you want a Navitimeter or a GMT? That is ok, this one combines both of them together to create a truly unique and streamlined version of their most iconic and recognizable piece.

Marathon Jeep Rubicon GSAR

Marathon has been providing equipment, including watches, to the military and the Allied Forces since WWII. And if you have ever seen an old WWII movie, you know that Jeep has been right along with them. That is why this marriage between the two is one made in patriotic Heaven. The most rugged and tool-focused piece on the list, this watch will keep you prepared for any eventuality.

Norqain Wild One Skeleton

Speaking of keeping you prepared, NORQAIN is all about adventure. Keeping you prepared for your next flight, dive, or trek across the open wilderness, the Wild One is the best combination you will ever get between style and gritty function. The Skeleton takes what the original provided and allows you to peek inside and see how this masterpiece works.

Grand Seiko SLGW003

While many of the watches on this list can be worn in multiple scenarios, this is the only one designated as a dress watch. It features the debut of Caliber 9SA4, providing 80 hours of power reserve, and it maintains the class and elegance the rest of the Evolution 9 Collection embodies.

Slow Watches Slow Twelve 02

We can talk about time all we want, but Slow Watches always reminds us never to waste it. While the majority of their pieces have a 24-hour revolution and the hour hand only goes around once to remind you that every day is a one-time thing, this one simplifies the readability with a 12-hour face. But the message is the same: don’t worry about the minutes and the seconds; stay in the moment.

There you have it: the best watches to hit the market so far in 2024. While the year may be a third of the way done already, there are eight more months of stellar watch releases coming our way, and we are going to be more than happy to pass them on to you. Stay tuned.

Editors' Recommendations