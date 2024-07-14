Ressence debuts TYPE 5 L that is the stuff of dreams with a luminous dial

Dive watches all seem to have a reputation for being round with a unidirectional bezel and generally a simple dial design. However, Ressence has turned this idea on its head with the new Ressence TYPE 5 L, a new iteration of the Ressence TYPE 5 that was introduced in 2015. This new Ressence watch is the stuff of dreams for fans of Lume as its entire dial is fully luminous; yes, the entire thing.

If you prefer something that’s not so in your face, the new Ressence TYPE 5 L still has that signature look that buyers love, with the luminous dial only being revealed in the dark. It retains the oil-filled case that eliminates underwater refraction, ensuring optimal visibility on the dial.

Recommended Videos

Ressence has been around since 2010

Ressence first stepped onto the watchmaking scene in 2010 with a groundbreaking display using two-dimensional rotating discs and a dial without hands. By 2013, the brand put out a new Ressence watch called the TYPE 3 that featured the oil-filled dial that we mentioned earlier. While the TYPE 3 was undergoing water resistance tests, it was discovered that the oil-filled dial eliminated refraction, one of the biggest annoyances for divers.

Ressence TYPE 5 L

So, what about the tech specs of this new Ressence watch? The TYPE 5 L actually features 2 distinct shades of gray upon closer inspection. The avant-garde dial also features hours, minutes, an oil temperature indicator accented with yellow and blue, and a running 90-second display.

Inside, this Ressence watch is powered by the automatic-winding ROCS 5 (Ressence Orbital Convex System) module driven by the minute axle of a customized 2824/2 caliber with a 36-hour power reserve. Additionally, the case is made from highly durable grade-5 titanium making it practically indestructible, and it measures 46 mm x 15.55 mm. The water resistance is a respectable 100 meters.

Ressence TYPE 5 L: The oil-filled dial

In the past, oil-filled watches were always quartz-driven, but this Ressence watch, being mechanical, needs protection from water and oil. To achieve this, the TYPE 5 L features two separate sealed chambers, while a magnetic transmission system connects the movement and ROCS display module.

One eyebrow-raising feature of this Ressence watch is the absence of a crown. On the TYPE 5 L, the time can be set by rotating the case back, which can also be waterproofed using the Ressence Compression Lock System (RCLS). Other diving features include a 60-minute unidirectional bezel for tracking elapsed dive times.

How much does the Ressence TYPE 5 L cost?

Nobody would look at a Ressence watch and say, “Wow, that’s the thinnest watch I’ve ever seen,” especially as it’s no Ming, but there are many features on the TYPE 5 L that stand out. It comes with a gray fabric strap or a blue rubber strap, depending on your mood, and costs $39,900. For more information, you can view the Ressence TYPE 5 L on the official website.

Learn More