 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

If you’re a fan of lume, then you’ll fall in love with this new watch

Ressence debuts TYPE 5 L that is the stuff of dreams with a luminous dial

By
Ressence TYPE 5 L on wrist underwater
Ressence

Dive watches all seem to have a reputation for being round with a unidirectional bezel and generally a simple dial design. However, Ressence has turned this idea on its head with the new Ressence TYPE 5 L, a new iteration of the Ressence TYPE 5 that was introduced in 2015. This new Ressence watch is the stuff of dreams for fans of Lume as its entire dial is fully luminous; yes, the entire thing.

If you prefer something that’s not so in your face, the new Ressence TYPE 5 L still has that signature look that buyers love, with the luminous dial only being revealed in the dark. It retains the oil-filled case that eliminates underwater refraction, ensuring optimal visibility on the dial.

Recommended Videos

Ressence has been around since 2010

Ressence TYPE 5 L
Ressence

Ressence first stepped onto the watchmaking scene in 2010 with a groundbreaking display using two-dimensional rotating discs and a dial without hands. By 2013, the brand put out a new Ressence watch called the TYPE 3 that featured the oil-filled dial that we mentioned earlier. While the TYPE 3 was undergoing water resistance tests, it was discovered that the oil-filled dial eliminated refraction, one of the biggest annoyances for divers.

Ressence TYPE 5 L

Ressence TYPE 5 L
Ressence

So, what about the tech specs of this new Ressence watch? The TYPE 5 L actually features 2 distinct shades of gray upon closer inspection. The avant-garde dial also features hours, minutes, an oil temperature indicator accented with yellow and blue, and a running 90-second display.

Inside, this Ressence watch is powered by the automatic-winding ROCS 5 (Ressence Orbital Convex System) module driven by the minute axle of a customized 2824/2 caliber with a 36-hour power reserve. Additionally, the case is made from highly durable grade-5 titanium making it practically indestructible, and it measures 46 mm x 15.55 mm. The water resistance is a respectable 100 meters.

Ressence TYPE 5 L: The oil-filled dial

In the past, oil-filled watches were always quartz-driven, but this Ressence watch, being mechanical, needs protection from water and oil. To achieve this, the TYPE 5 L features two separate sealed chambers, while a magnetic transmission system connects the movement and ROCS display module.

One eyebrow-raising feature of this Ressence watch is the absence of a crown. On the TYPE 5 L, the time can be set by rotating the case back, which can also be waterproofed using the Ressence Compression Lock System (RCLS). Other diving features include a 60-minute unidirectional bezel for tracking elapsed dive times.

How much does the Ressence TYPE 5 L cost?

Ressence TYPE 5 L
Ressence

Nobody would look at a Ressence watch and say, “Wow, that’s the thinnest watch I’ve ever seen,” especially as it’s no Ming, but there are many features on the TYPE 5 L that stand out. It comes with a gray fabric strap or a blue rubber strap, depending on your mood, and costs $39,900. For more information, you can view the Ressence TYPE 5 L on the official website.

Learn More

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
Wearing a piece of history: The Praesidus watches you need to know
Rewind the clock with these vintage recreations
Praesidus Watch

The United States of America has a history stuffed full of heroes. From George Washington to Audie Murphy and General George S. Patton to Pat Tillman, this country wouldn't be what it is today without the sacrifice and service of countless men and women across two and a half centuries. But for every story of bravery and sacrifice, there are a dozen lost tales of true heroism and steadfast determination from veterans seemingly forgotten by the masses. Praesidus Watches endeavors to change that for as many as possible through epic storytelling watches.
Driven by the desire to tell stories of military courage and grit and aided by their superior watchmaking, Praesidus has solidified itself as one of the premier unique "storywatch" producers in the world. Why do we call them storywatches? Because every single one of these timepieces holds a story you won't be able to wait to tell when someone notices it. There are dozens of options and tales of heroic exploits to choose from, but these are our favorites and will serve as a buying guide for you. Choose the story that speaks to you, and wear the watch that represents the tale you can't wait to regale others with.

The Rec Spec

Read more
You can now get the Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra with a glossy, elegant black dial
Check out this classy Omega Seamaster
black dial Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra

 

Although the Seamaster Aqua Terra collection might not be the most flashy statement line under Omega’s belt, it’s surely one of the most elegant and sleek lines available. While this collection already carries various colorways, Omega has recently released a new elegant option for those looking for the perfect dressy timepiece. For Omega’s latest addition, the company has turned to a rich noir hue to further cement the Aqua Terra collection as a must-have for all formal events. While a simpler piece, the newest Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra watch doubles down on the quiet luxury style while giving users all of the quality features known to Omega. The perfect formal watch or gift for the person who loves to dress up, the new black glossy dial is an elegant add-on for any collection.  
Omega’s Seamaster Aqua Terra in Black

Read more
We’re not sure which of these new Frederique Constant watches we like more
Which of these gorgeous new Frederique Constant watches is your favorite?
Chronograph Automatic watch

Although Frederique Constant is barely celebrating its 25th anniversary on its showcase collection, the watch company is already well known throughout the watch community for its stellar and sleek designs. One in particular, the 41-mm Chronograph Automatic, has already charted a name for itself and is a modern option for those looking for a luxurious and new style. Besides the intricate details in the dial, the watch’s functionality is perfect for day-to-day activities. While containing a mechanical chronograph, this watch can track hours, minutes, seconds, and the date. On its own, the 41-mm Chronograph Automatic is a wonderful addition to any collection; the upcoming celebration calls for two special editions of this sports watch that’ll complete any watch lineup. Each of these new variations is meant to invoke a different meaning of luxury to this sporty watch. 
Rose gold Chronograph Automatic watches

For the celebration, Frederique Constant has released two new variations of the Chronograph Automatic watches, sure to dazzle every watch lover. The first of the variations is a rose gold edition that gives a unique touch to your collection. Instead of the typical silver or gold materials, the rose gold variation gives you a small pop of color that’s different from most. 

Read more