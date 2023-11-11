 Skip to main content
Omega introduces new Seamaster Planet Ocean watch in silicon nitride

Omega adds to its Seamaster collection, and this one is truly special with a master chronometer certification

Sarah Veldman
By
Omega Seamaster planet ocean dark grey
Omega

In the world of watches for men, the name Omega resonates like a symphony of precision, elegance, and heritage. But what happens when this iconic Swiss watchmaker decides to challenge the boundaries of watchmaking with an audacious twist? That’s right, Omega has just unleashed the new Seamaster Planet Ocean watch in silicon nitride. Prepare yourselves, gents, because this watch isn’t just another accessory to add to your collection.

Before we dive into the details of this watch, let’s get one thing straight: This isn’t your average “run-of-the-mill” timepiece. Omega has made a bold move by incorporating silicon nitride ceramic into this watch, setting a new standard. Silicon nitride, two times lighter than traditional zircon ceramic, takes center stage, proving that Omega watches are going off the beaten path and trying something a little unconventional.

A bold statement of style

At first glance, the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean exudes sophistication and boldness, paying homage to Omega’s maritime legacy. With a 45.5 mm grey ceramic case and a sandblasted Grade 5 titanium bezel, it’s evident that this watch is built for the explorations you daydreamed about as a kid. The helium escape valve, a necessity for deep-sea explorers, gets the titanium treatment, too, and let’s not forget the silicon nitride inner ring in the bezel.

The dial is a work of art in itself; constructed from sandblasted Grade 5 titanium, it stands out with orange accents and white Super-LumiNova hands and indexes. Practicality meets style with a date window at 3 o’clock, ensuring you never lose track of time while diving into the depths.

Omege Seamaster planet ocean dark grey
Omega

Strapping in for adventure

Now, let’s talk about the strap — a black and grey structured rubber band that oozes rugged sophistication. Secured with a Grade 5 titanium buckle, it promises durability and comfort. This isn’t your typical dress watch, and Omega knows it.

Under the hood, this Omega Seamaster watch is powered by the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8906 Titanium. This movement isn’t just a reliable workhorse; it’s an ultra-light masterpiece that’s perfect for the modern man. To keep the movement in check, Omega has added a transparent NAIAD LOCK case back with anti-reflective sapphire crystal treated on both sides and chromium nitride markings. This detail ensures that not only will you look stylish, but you’ll also be able to admire the intricate mechanics that make this watch tick.

A masterpiece of functionality

It’s time to get down to the nitty-gritty with the key features of this extraordinary timepiece. First, it’s anti-magnetic, a feature that ensures your watch remains unaffected by the magnetic forces that can throw off timekeeping. As if that wasn’t enough, it’s also a certified chronometer. The date function is a given, but it’s the GMT and world timer capabilities that set this watch apart.

If you’re a globe-trotting gentleman who values his time, the Seamaster Planet Ocean is your ideal companion, sipping cocktails with you in first class. The helium escape valve is a must for any diver, and this watch doesn’t disappoint. It’s water resistant up to an astounding 600 meters (2,000 feet), making it a true aquatic beast.

Omega Seamaster planet ocean dark grey back
Omega

A leap into uncharted territory

What truly sets this timepiece apart is its master chronometer certification. This prestigious title, granted by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS), is only awarded to watches that pass a rigorous set of tests for precision, magnetic resistance, and overall performance. The use of silicon nitride on such a scale in a watch is an industry first. The result is a watch that not only looks phenomenal but defies the boundaries of conventional materials.

With a price tag of $22,200, it’s not for the faint at heart, but it’s definitely not as high as some of the comparable watches on the market. And, for all the bells and whistles included, it’s quite possibly a steal.

