Omega has debuted 11 new Seamaster watches — and they’re incredible

The Omega Seamaster collection, born in 1948 as part of Omega’s centennial celebration, has an incredible history. It was on the wrist of Victor Vescovo when he reached 10, 935 meters in the Mariana Trench in 2019, breaking world records. It was chosen for space missions by NASA when it was wrapped around the wrist of Eugene Cernan on the moon in 1972. It’s probably most recognizable to James Bond fans who have seen it worn by Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig, from GoldenEye in 1995 to No Time to Die in 2021. It’s become one of the most iconic and popular models in the world of horology, thanks to its association with some of the most famous and influential figures in history.

Over the years, the Seamaster evolved and diversified into different models and variations, such as the Seamaster Diver 300M, the Seamaster Aqua Terra, the Seamaster Planet Ocean, and Ultra Deep. Each model had its own distinctive features and characteristics, but they all share the same DNA of water resistance, precision, and innovation. Now, Omega Watches has released a staggering 11 new styles to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the iconic line. Whether you’re a fan of the elegant Aqua Terra, the classic Diver, or the sporty Planet Ocean, the new collection will feature something for everyone. In a distinctive nod to their roots, each new watch dial is a shade of blue that represents the various depths of the ocean. Even more special is the anniversary engraving on the back of each watch, featuring Poseidon flanked by two seahorses.

The Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M, the Seamaster 300, and the Diver 300

The collection begins with the Aqua Terra 150M in the stunning shade of “Summer Blue,” with an impressive 5 different styles. Starting at 38mm and going all the way up to 43mm, the largest features two versions: one with a rubber strap in a nod to its nautical roots with an incredibly intricate golden globe in the center, and a GMT world timer, while the other is stainless steel.

Further on in the new Omega Seamaster series is the Seamaster 300, naturally in a slightly darker shade of blue, and two versions of the Diver 300M. The Seamaster 300 definitely appears to be one of the more classic pieces in the collection, featuring a light blue Super-LumiNova filling in the hour markers and open numerals, while the Diver 300M takes on a sturdier appearance.

The Planet Ocean 600M and the Ploprof 1200M

The Planet Ocean 600M in a darker blue is a true power watch and is once again so incredibly detailed you can practically feel yourself plunging into the cold ocean as the shade changes from light to dark. And, as always, the ever-reliable Co-Axial Master Chronometer caliber 8900 sits behind the commemorative logo.

The Ploprof 1200M, named for the abbreviated French word for “professional diver,” is 55x45mm and is an absolute beast. With a rubber strap and a massive dial, it’s one of the sportiest of the bunch, but only for those who feel the need to climb the world’s tallest mountains or dive down to the deepest depths of the unforgiving ocean. It features the mono-bloc case with a screwed-in crown and a security pusher to match the deep blue face.

The Ultra Deep Planet Ocean 6000M

If 1200 meters just isn’t enough, the Ultra Deep Planet Ocean 6000M was added to the collection to pay homage to The Five Deeps Expedition which made history with the world’s deepest dive in 2019 while Omega was along for the ride. The model, which is 45. 5mm is made from O-MEGASTEEL, and even has a secretive little feature: If you shine a UV light on the dial it will read: OMEGA WAS HERE! It’s a fitting saying for the entire anniversary collection.

