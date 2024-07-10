Zenith introduces this watch in white ceramic, and it's impressive to see

Zenith is not necessarily on the tip of everyone’s tongue when they think of luxury sports watches (Rolex usually takes care of that), but we’re big fans of the brand here at The Manual, especially its Defy series. The Zenith Defy collection is like Goldilocks and The Three Bears: An avant-garde design that is quite literally “just right” in terms of grabbing your attention, yet it’s wearable for every day.

When certain watches are trending, brands must bow to consumer demands lest they go bankrupt, so in 2022, Zenith introduced the Defy Skyline collection due to the popularity of sports watches that featured integrated bracelets. Of course, since then, the line has undergone a variety of changes, including smaller cases, a chronograph, and ceramic models.

Zenith Defy Skyline White Ceramic Skeleton

The Zenith Defy Skyline White Ceramic Skeleton feels like a natural progression in terms of the line itself, which is already popular for the use of colored ceramics. The case is the same as last year’s black model, but it’s now white and comes with a skeleton dial. This follows the same path as previous Zenith Defy releases that started with titanium models and eventually progressed to colorful ceramic and skeletonized dials.

Ceramic has a unique look

While ceramic was always considered a highly challenging material to work with, it has become more popular with a variety of finishes. If you prefer metal watches, then ceramic might not be for you, as it really doesn’t look exactly the same, and it should be treated as its own material, just as a second child should be treated as their own individual person. Ceramic has a unique look when crafted with a variety of colors, including the White Ceramic Skeleton and it’s seriously impressive to see.

Aesthetics

The new Zenith Defy Skyline White Ceramic Skeleton stands out for several reasons, with the biggest being the major contrast between the stark white case and bracelet against a blue skeletonized dial and movement. It features a case that is 41 mm wide and 11.6 mm thick, meaning it’s certainly not a super thin watch, but it’s not exceptionally clunky on your wrist. The octagonal case is definitely sturdy and offers 100 meters of water resistance and a screw-down crown. One difference from older models is the 12-sided bezel compared to previous designs that featured 14 sides.

Technical specifications

This new Zenith Defy watch is powered by the El Primero 3620SK caliber with a 55-hour power reserve, which is revealed under the open-worked bridges arranged in a symmetrical star pattern. A 3D Zenith star can also be seen floating at the 12 o’clock position. One eyebrow-raising facet of this watch is the seconds display at 6 o’clock, which marks 1/10th of a second completing a full rotation every 10 seconds, compared to traditional small seconds counters. Good legibility is also there, with rhodium-plated faceted hands and hour markers contrasting against the blue background.

How much does the Zenith Defy Skyline White Ceramic Skeleton cost?

Compared to a standard stainless steel watch, the Zenith Defy Skyline White Ceramic Skeleton costs substantially more at $17,500, but it matches the cost of the black ceramic Zenith Defy Skeleton, so it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. You can find more information about the watch on the official Zenith website.