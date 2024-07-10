 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

This is the first-ever Zenith Defy Skyline watch in white ceramic

Zenith introduces this watch in white ceramic, and it's impressive to see

By
Zenith Defy Skyline White Ceramic Skeleton
Zenith

Zenith is not necessarily on the tip of everyone’s tongue when they think of luxury sports watches (Rolex usually takes care of that), but we’re big fans of the brand here at The Manual, especially its Defy series. The Zenith Defy collection is like Goldilocks and The Three Bears: An avant-garde design that is quite literally “just right” in terms of grabbing your attention, yet it’s wearable for every day.

When certain watches are trending, brands must bow to consumer demands lest they go bankrupt, so in 2022, Zenith introduced the Defy Skyline collection due to the popularity of sports watches that featured integrated bracelets. Of course, since then, the line has undergone a variety of changes, including smaller cases, a chronograph, and ceramic models.

Recommended Videos

Zenith Defy Skyline White Ceramic Skeleton

Zenith Defy Skyline White Ceramic Skeleton
Zenith

The Zenith Defy Skyline White Ceramic Skeleton feels like a natural progression in terms of the line itself, which is already popular for the use of colored ceramics. The case is the same as last year’s black model, but it’s now white and comes with a skeleton dial. This follows the same path as previous Zenith Defy releases that started with titanium models and eventually progressed to colorful ceramic and skeletonized dials.

Ceramic has a unique look

While ceramic was always considered a highly challenging material to work with, it has become more popular with a variety of finishes. If you prefer metal watches, then ceramic might not be for you, as it really doesn’t look exactly the same, and it should be treated as its own material, just as a second child should be treated as their own individual person. Ceramic has a unique look when crafted with a variety of colors, including the White Ceramic Skeleton and it’s seriously impressive to see.

Aesthetics

The new Zenith Defy Skyline White Ceramic Skeleton stands out for several reasons, with the biggest being the major contrast between the stark white case and bracelet against a blue skeletonized dial and movement. It features a case that is 41 mm wide and 11.6 mm thick, meaning it’s certainly not a super thin watch, but it’s not exceptionally clunky on your wrist. The octagonal case is definitely sturdy and offers 100 meters of water resistance and a screw-down crown. One difference from older models is the 12-sided bezel compared to previous designs that featured 14 sides.

Technical specifications

This new Zenith Defy watch is powered by the El Primero 3620SK caliber with a 55-hour power reserve, which is revealed under the open-worked bridges arranged in a symmetrical star pattern. A 3D Zenith star can also be seen floating at the 12 o’clock position. One eyebrow-raising facet of this watch is the seconds display at 6 o’clock, which marks 1/10th of a second completing a full rotation every 10 seconds, compared to traditional small seconds counters. Good legibility is also there, with rhodium-plated faceted hands and hour markers contrasting against the blue background.

How much does the Zenith Defy Skyline White Ceramic Skeleton cost?

Zenith Defy Skyline White Ceramic Skeleton
Zenith

Compared to a standard stainless steel watch, the Zenith Defy Skyline White Ceramic Skeleton costs substantially more at $17,500, but it matches the cost of the black ceramic Zenith Defy Skeleton, so it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. You can find more information about the watch on the official Zenith website.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
G-SHOCK’s latest G-LIDE watches are a smaller take on surfing timepieces
It is more than a woman's watch
GShock G-lide on surf board

The Euro was introduced. Eminem dropped the Slim Shady LP. Keanu Reeves first appeared as Neo. Lance Armstrong won his first Tour de France. 1999 was a big year in a lot of ways. But for the surfing community, it got the first of a line of watches that would transform the sport from the wrist out. G-SHOCK introduced the G-LIDE, GL-100, with a low-temperature resistance that made it perfect for those early morning waves while the rest of the world missed out in their beds.

Since the end of the millennium, G-SHOCK has gone back to the line to add more features over and over again. That included solar power, sunset and sunrise times, and a tough square case perfect for standing up to the wipeouts. But, what made the G-LIDE perfect for surfers was the addition of the moon phase data and the tide data. All of this was packed into a slimmer package that appeared in the newest model last year in the GLX-S5600. But now, G-SHOCK is adding to the line again with two new women's versions.

Read more
These are the Japanese watch brands you should know
Should you add a timepiece from one of these Japanese watch brands to your collection?
Citizen watch in ground beans

The watch industry is an international business that brings some of the best pieces from all around the world. While some of the most prolific brands, like Swatch and Rolex, come from countries like Switzerland, there are a few brands that you may or may not be aware of that come from the Asian continent. Some of the best-known watch brands in the world, and some stellar statement understated pieces, come from Japan and truly set the mark for timepieces. 

While some brands might not get as much attention as others, these Japanese watch brands are known for style, quality, and longevity. With Japanese ingenuity behind each of their creations, there’s no doubt why these brands have the amount of praise around them and why some have lasted as long as they have. With the latest watch tech and statement designs, these Japanese brands are worth their price and have earned a spot in your timepiece collection. 
Citizen

Read more
The colorful Swatch watches you should get before the Paris Olympics 2024
Swatch debuts 4 new watches for the 2024 Paris Olympics
Swatch Blue Heelflip

Swatch, our beloved budget-friendly watchmaker who is somewhat like a rambunctious younger brother that you keep around for his funny antics, has just debuted four new timepieces. In the run-up to the Paris Summer Olympics, every brand has been coming up with its own products to sell, and Swatch may have come up with the best one. Three of the new watches take inspiration from a specific sport while the fourth is part of the Flik Flak range that is made for children.
Swatch Green Backside Wave

Inspired by the Olympic sport of surfing, the Swatch Green Backside Wave will have you saying "cowabunga dude!" This model has a 41mm case with a thickness of 9.85mm, meaning it can easily fit under your shirt sleeves and won't cause a nuisance on your wrist. Keeping it environmentally friendly, Swatch has constructed the case from dark green bio-sourced resin with a domed crystal made of bio-sourced plastic. Additionally, it has 30 meters of water resistance so you can still sport it in the rain, and is powered by an ETA quartz movement. As for surf aesthetics, this Swatch has a silicone strap with a green gradient design with pink underneath and features a surfboard printed on the loop.
Swatch Blue Heelflip

Read more