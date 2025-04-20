The rise of vegan watches: The brands ditching leather for the planet

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is a vegan watch? Pioneering vegan watch brands

When crafting the perfect watch, what are the first components you envision? Everyone has their own idea on what constitutes a great watch and where the process begins. Is it with a leather strap? Or maybe a gold medal band? Perhaps a watch handcrafted entirely from eco-conscious materials? These are examples of vegan watch brands and how they’re ushering forth new elements to the watch industry. In this article, we’ll explore the world of vegan luxury watches, from the meaning and the reason behind the movement and how the concept is changing conventional horology.

What is a vegan watch?

Before we get into the finer details of vegan watches and spotting differences, it’s important to understand what exactly a vegan watch is. Vegan watches are made entirely of materials that are not animal products, like cork, recycled plastic, and even pineapple leather. These eco-friendly options are made of cruelty-free materials and focus the planet — a win-win situation for all looking to make the move to sustainable watch brands.

Why going vegan is a good idea

The ethical and environmental reasons are obvious, but there are other reasons beneficial for those who want to sport a vegan watch. Vegan watches are becoming more popular because they are hypoallergenic, which is beneficial for those with sensitive skin. Additionally, the assorted colors and styles give wearers even more options to find the perfect timepiece to add to their personal collection.

Industry trends point toward vegan watches

Sustainable fashion has been a major factor over the last few years, and many watch brands have shifted their focus to more eco-conscious production. The following are keys transforming the industry.

1. Smaller carbon footprints

Watchmakers are working tirelessly to harvest new ideas and create new innovations to reduce the environmental damage related to production. This includes renewable energy usage, locally sourcing materials, and reducing waste.

2. Circular fashion

Fashion is cyclical, and circular fashion is becoming an integral element in reusing or recycling products. There have been several success stories of brands making the move to 100% circular fashion.

3. Tech meets sustainability

Naturally, big tech has inched its way into the fashion industry, and now there are several watch brands that have incorporated cutting-edge technology into their sustainable products. Innovation has led to brands using solar-powered mechanisms and biodegradable straps — just two examples of how technology is changing the world of horology.

The art of storytelling

Consumers today want to be taken somewhere and have come to expect a story behind every piece. The most innovative brands in the watch industry have learned how to not only craft amazing timepieces, but also discuss the materials used, the creative process, and the goals behind each collection’s launch. All of these act as alternatives to attract customers who are buying fine watches as well as a commitment to presenting them with excellence.

Pioneering vegan watch brands

Sustainability is front and center in the realm of horology today, and there are several pioneering vegan watch brands redefining luxury via materials that preserve the environment and don’t slack on style. Here are some of the innovative brands leading the charge for change.

Votch

Votch is inspired to make a positive social impact on the environment and has pledged not to harm animals or the environment in the production of its collection. The U.K.-based company’s unique strategy to lend support is by selecting a new partner every three months associated with a different charity. Whether it is an anti-poaching NGO or an animal shelter, the partnership donates 10% of profits to continue carrying out the mission statement. These luxury vegan watches are for people with big hearts, but also who love a minimalist look.

Solios

Solios timepieces are eco-friendly choices that are totally vegan and come with solar power, which means you never have to recharge them or deal with dead batteries. Even more eco-conscious? It offers a commitment to recycled materials for all of its watches and pledges 1 acre of forest restoration for every purchase. This phenomenal effort has resulted in the brand becoming the first ever B Corp certified and a brand associated with wearers who care about the effects of reforestation.

Nordgreen

A brand moving toward 100% vegan is Nordgreen, and it currently offers several variations on mesh and leather straps. When you purchase a timepiece here, you automatically join their Giving Back Programme, which provides three options to support with a donation. A special serial number etched into each watch allows Nordgreen to track each donation’s impact. This is the eco-friendly brand for the socially conscious professional.

Dan & Mez

Dan & Mez is the eco-friendly watch brand that makes an ethical statement against mainstream fashion with a collection brimming with a rock chic aesthetic. It creates its bands with Piñatex, an eco-friendly material made from pineapple leaf fibers. The material serves as the perfect leather substitute and requires no extra land, fertilizers, water, or pesticides to produce. This is the perfect watch for those who prefer a subtle yet elegant statement piece.