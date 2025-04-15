Chopard drops sleek Alpine Eagle in all-black ceramic titanium

Ever since the Chopard Alpine Eagle line was rolled out, it’s been winning hearts and getting better with time—the latest model is designed for high comfort levels and features a titanium casing crafted via an advanced electro-plasma process.

Apart from the ceramized titanium material, the Chopard Alpine Eagle 41 SL Cadence 8HF stands out thanks to the all-black shade, accentuated by an orange minute track—two colors that create a beautiful contrast. Like other previous Alpine models, this new Chopard model features a 41 mm casing, perfect for different wrist sizes.

Hour markers have a black shade that blends perfectly with the dial for a monochromatic aesthetic. While the hour hand and minute hand also share the same hue, the seconds hand breathes some life into the front face with its orange hue.

At the 12 o’clock denotation, there’s an orange inscription that gives the front face more color. The clear sapphire caseback is highlighted by a white engraving that reads—Cadence 8HF. Every component featured on the caliber is in plain sight and aligns with the all-black theme. Some sections are also distinct due to the orange color accents.

This model draws energy from the L.U.C 01.06-L, an in-house movement with a 60-hour power reserve. To complete the all-black aesthetic, the watch comes with a black strap that blends with the casing and dial. It can be swapped with a calfskin strap that’s highlighted by orange accents to match the dial.

As a limited edition watch, the number will be capped at 250 pieces—each costs $25,000.