Chopard's L.U.C Heritage EHG Moon 122 captures the beauty of constellations

Chopard introduces a new moon phase piece

By
Chopard L.U.C Heritage EHG Moon 122
Chopard L.U.C Heritage EHG Moon 122 Chopard / Chopard

Chopard rolls out a new watch, the L.U.C Heritage EHG Moon 122, to mark an essential feat in the history of the Geneva School of Watchmaking—the 200th anniversary.

The two organizations have a relationship that goes way back to the early 2000s, when Chopard started offering watchmaking services by providing high-quality components to students. Featuring a 44 mm rose gold casing, this new piece resembles early Chopard models —pocket watches with large gold casings.

One of the most striking features of this Chopard watch is the blue dial, which is accentuated by white constellations reminiscent of different stars. The moon phase sits beside the 3 o’clock denotation and stands out thanks to the gold grooves imprinted on the surface for a modern textured finish.

While the moon phase adds to the look, the seconds complication takes everything to the next level with a gold-layered globe display, highlighted by dark blue accents.

At the heart of the watch is new manual-winding L.U.C 63.04-L Chronograph-certified caliber. The astronomical moon phase only requires one day of correction once every 122 years — so it’s your grandchild’s problem to worry about.

The new L.U.C Heritage EHG Moon 122 comes with a blue suede strap that matches the blue dial for a monochromatic look. As a limited edition watch, this new model will be capped at 20 pieces with a $90,300 price tag.

Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces.
