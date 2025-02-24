Chopard unveils the L.U.C Lunar One in two new dial colors

Chopard’s L.U.C Lunar One watch represents the brand’s efforts in the past ten years. It’s a timepiece that gives Chopard a competitive edge over other well-known brands, such as Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, and Bulgari.

One of the most striking features is the straight-line pattern, which cuts across the dial and adds some character to the overall look.

While the watch features three different complications at 3, 6, and 9 o’clock, the moon phase complication is the most detailed. Apart from tracking different moon phases, the complication is the icing on the cake—it makes the front face look more stylish.

With that said, the sundial at 9 o’clock tracks the days of the week, and the one at 3 o’clock tracks months and years.

Chopard rolled this model with two different dial options—a blue dial and a pink dial. Each version has a unique casing that complements the dial. The model with the blue dial is paired with a rose gold casing and rose gold hour markers.

Featuring a white gold casing, the salmon pink variant comes with hour markers that blend perfectly with the casing to complete the look. Both have a 40.55 mm casing, which was downscaled to keep up with the changing times.

In the past 6 months or so, multiple brands have been working on watches with smaller casings, so this is the new normal.

At the heart of the watch, there’s an in-house movement, popularly known as L.U.C 96.13-L caliber, that’s capable of offering a 65-hour power reserve. This new timepiece costs $85,800.