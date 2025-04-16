 Skip to main content
New H. Moser & Cie. Sunny-Side Up celebrates Easter with a yellow fumé dial

H. Moser & Cie. brings the Easter spirit to the dial

H. Moser & Cie. Pioneer Centre Seconds Sunny-Side Up
H. Moser & Cie. Pioneer Centre Seconds Sunny-Side Up

H. Moser & Cie welcomes Easter with a new vibrant yellow color reminiscent of the Easter spirit, focusing on colorful eggs. The brand’s latest watch campaign answers this question: Which came first, the chicken or the egg?

According to H.Moser & Cie, there was no first, no last—only the now, which is represented via this new model, the Pioneer Centre Seconds Sunny-Side Up. While the watch stands out thanks to its yellow color, the hue darkens towards the edges from a vibrant yellow shade into a more black color, creating a beautiful contrast between different sections.

Featuring a 40mm steel case, this piece was designed with perfect measurements for different wrist sizes. The casing’s metallic luster complements the yellow dial and blends perfectly with the faceted appliqué indices, breathing life into the front face with a vibrant silver finish.

At the heart of the watch is the HMC 201 automatic calibre, a movement with 27 jewels, a frequency of 21,600 vibrations per hour, and a 3-day power reserve. It also has an anthracite finish that adds to its style.

This H. Moser model draws inspiration from eggs. To complete the look, it is paired with a white strap that resembles egg whites.

The timepiece also steals the show with its neat egg-themed package, which aligns with the Easter spirit. While the timepiece sits in the middle of the bundle like an egg yolk, the outer casing is shaped like an eggshell. The new H. Moser & Cie. Pioneer Centre Seconds Sunny-Side Up model costs CHF 14,500, or about $17,800.

