Masena Lab and H. Moser & Cie are honoring their innovative watchmaking spirit through a new timepiece, the Endeavour Chronograph Compax.

“The Endeavour Chronograph Compax model is more than just a watch: It is a timeless declaration, a bridge between the past and present, and a marvelous illustration of the ability of both brands to push the limits of innovation ever further,” said Edouard Meylan, CEO of H. Moser & Cie.

The watch draws inspiration from H. Mosier & Cie pieces that date back to the 20th century, thanks to the ‘Compax’ configuration.

The timepiece also comes with two subdials. One is at 9 o’clock, and the other is at 3 O’clock. Both subdials are fitted in a symmetrical manner to give the watch a 20th-century look, similar to that of old Mosier timepieces.

That H. Moser & Cie retro look is also brought out by the tachymetric scale and the historic Moser emblem. Such features are also complemented by H.Moser’s deep blue signature color.

With that said, the dial is fitted inside a 41 mm stainless steel casing that smoothly blends with the leather strap, accentuating some of the retro details.

While H. Moser & Cie is quite popular for its minimalistic details, it went all out on this new watch due to Massena Lab’s expertise.

“Taking inspiration from Moser chronographs from the 1940s, what intrigued me the most during this collaboration was the tension between the maximalist vintage aesthetic of the past,” said William Massena.

The Endeavour Chronograph Compax is $27,600; only 100 pieces will be rolled out into the market.

