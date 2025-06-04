 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Bremont launches vibrant terra nova 38 in exclusive turquoise finish

Bold color play: Bremont's limited turquoise terra nova 38 exclusive to exquisite timepieces

By
Bremont limited-edition Terra Nova 38 in turquoise
Bremont

Bremont introduces a new chapter in its Terra Nova collection with the limited edition Terra Nova 38 in Turquoise. This release is an exclusive partnership with Exquisite Timepieces, a retailer in Naples, Florida. Limited to just 100 pieces, this edition reimagines the refined field watch aesthetic with a striking color, resulting in a summer-ready watch that balances technical craftsmanship with visual appeal.

The collaboration highlights Bremont’s approach to retail exclusives, working with specialized dealers to create unique colorways for discerning collectors. Exquisite Timepieces was chosen for this partnership due to its reputation in luxury watch sales and its understanding of American preferences for distinctive, small-batch watches.

Recommended Videos

The foundation of the Terra Nova 38 remains unchanged—a refined 904L stainless steel cushion case featuring both polished and brushed surfaces with sloping lugs. This high-grade steel, favored in marine applications and luxury watches, offers superior corrosion resistance and finish compared to standard 316L steel. The 38mm size ensures comfortable wear while maintaining a strong wrist presence.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

The turquoise dial is the watch’s standout feature, offering a vibrant hue reminiscent of designs from luxury jewelry houses. Despite its boldness, the watch retains field watch legibility, with 3D white Super-LumiNova block numerals and polished pencil-style rhodium hands providing strong contrast for easy reading in any light. This color choice reflects industry trends toward unique dial treatments that set limited editions apart.

On the technical side, the BE-36AL automatic movement ensures reliable performance, beating at 28,800 vibrations per hour with a 38-hour power reserve. While this is less than some extended power reserve movements, it delivers consistent daily wear—typical for Swiss automatics in this price segment.

Attention to detail is evident throughout the construction. A domed anti-reflective sapphire crystal protects the dial and ensures clarity. The solid case back features a decorative globe map engraving, a nod to the spirit of exploration inherent in field watch design. With 100 meters of water resistance, the watch is well-suited for daily activities, though it is not intended for professional diving.

The high-quality steel bracelet integrates seamlessly with quick-release fittings, offering modern convenience while maintaining a luxurious look. This feature allows for easy strap changes to suit different occasions or personal preferences.

Priced at $3,450, the Terra Nova 38 Turquoise positions itself as accessible luxury, competing with established field watch options while offering British design heritage and exclusivity. The pricing reflects Bremont’s place between mainstream Swiss brands and high-end independent watchmakers.

The limited nature of this edition will appeal to collectors seeking unique pieces not available through traditional retail channels. Available in just 100 pieces on both Bremont.com and ExquisiteTimepieces.com, this partnership demonstrates how specialized collaborations can create unique market opportunities.

Bremont’s Terra Nova collection continues to evolve through bold color choices while staying true to the core design principles established in its earliest models. This turquoise edition proves that daring dial treatments can enhance classic field watch aesthetics—when executed with thoughtful restraint and technical expertise.

Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Audemars Piguet unveils the dazzling 38mm Code 11.59 Flying Tourbillon
A Code 11.59 with a selfwinding flying tourbillon
Code 11.59 Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon

Audemars Piguet gave the Code 11.59 a beautiful retouch that takes it to the next level: the 38 mm Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon.

Every single element on this model, from the casing to the lug, screams luxury. For starters, the lugs are accentuated by brilliant-cut diamonds of multiple sizes. Audemars Piguet also set some diamonds on the casing to complete the whole look.

Read more
Christopher Ward expands the Twelve collection with a 38mm watch
Christopher Ward's new 38mm watch
Christopher Ward The Twelve 38mm

In 2023, Christopher Ward rolled out a watch that changed the game. Everyone was looking for a watch with a sports-like aesthetic from the ‘70s, so Christopher Ward filled the market gap with the Twelve. It had a retro-like design, the brainchild of one of the greatest designers of all times, Gérald Genta.

But here’s the thing—the watch was available in only two sizes: 36 mm and 40 mm. While those two sizes garnered a lot of popularity, enthusiasts and fans asked for more.

Read more
Louis Vuitton’s new Tambour watches shine with gold, platinum, and vibrant stones
Louis Vuitton sets the standards with new Tambour models
Louis Vuitton Tambour Platinum Rainbow

Louis Vuitton is a luxury brand that everyone knows, and they've designed plenty of high-end timepieces that make a statement. Now, they've debuted two limited high-end releases in the Tambour collection. The first Tambour Chronograph was released in 2003, and the collection last got a revamp in 2023. The brand went back to the drawing board again, and they switched up the materials.

These two new watches are made from gold and platinum, but they have the same design. The bezel is accentuated by a ring of high-quality stones that gives the front face a shiny appearance.

Read more