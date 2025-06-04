Bremont launches vibrant terra nova 38 in exclusive turquoise finish

Bremont introduces a new chapter in its Terra Nova collection with the limited edition Terra Nova 38 in Turquoise. This release is an exclusive partnership with Exquisite Timepieces, a retailer in Naples, Florida. Limited to just 100 pieces, this edition reimagines the refined field watch aesthetic with a striking color, resulting in a summer-ready watch that balances technical craftsmanship with visual appeal.

The collaboration highlights Bremont’s approach to retail exclusives, working with specialized dealers to create unique colorways for discerning collectors. Exquisite Timepieces was chosen for this partnership due to its reputation in luxury watch sales and its understanding of American preferences for distinctive, small-batch watches.

The foundation of the Terra Nova 38 remains unchanged—a refined 904L stainless steel cushion case featuring both polished and brushed surfaces with sloping lugs. This high-grade steel, favored in marine applications and luxury watches, offers superior corrosion resistance and finish compared to standard 316L steel. The 38mm size ensures comfortable wear while maintaining a strong wrist presence.

The turquoise dial is the watch’s standout feature, offering a vibrant hue reminiscent of designs from luxury jewelry houses. Despite its boldness, the watch retains field watch legibility, with 3D white Super-LumiNova block numerals and polished pencil-style rhodium hands providing strong contrast for easy reading in any light. This color choice reflects industry trends toward unique dial treatments that set limited editions apart.

On the technical side, the BE-36AL automatic movement ensures reliable performance, beating at 28,800 vibrations per hour with a 38-hour power reserve. While this is less than some extended power reserve movements, it delivers consistent daily wear—typical for Swiss automatics in this price segment.

Attention to detail is evident throughout the construction. A domed anti-reflective sapphire crystal protects the dial and ensures clarity. The solid case back features a decorative globe map engraving, a nod to the spirit of exploration inherent in field watch design. With 100 meters of water resistance, the watch is well-suited for daily activities, though it is not intended for professional diving.

The high-quality steel bracelet integrates seamlessly with quick-release fittings, offering modern convenience while maintaining a luxurious look. This feature allows for easy strap changes to suit different occasions or personal preferences.

Priced at $3,450, the Terra Nova 38 Turquoise positions itself as accessible luxury, competing with established field watch options while offering British design heritage and exclusivity. The pricing reflects Bremont’s place between mainstream Swiss brands and high-end independent watchmakers.

The limited nature of this edition will appeal to collectors seeking unique pieces not available through traditional retail channels. Available in just 100 pieces on both Bremont.com and ExquisiteTimepieces.com, this partnership demonstrates how specialized collaborations can create unique market opportunities.

Bremont’s Terra Nova collection continues to evolve through bold color choices while staying true to the core design principles established in its earliest models. This turquoise edition proves that daring dial treatments can enhance classic field watch aesthetics—when executed with thoughtful restraint and technical expertise.