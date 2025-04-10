 Skip to main content
Bremont Terra Nova returns with bold jump hour design

By
Bremont sets the standards again with the Terra Nova collection, thanks to these two new jump hour additions in bronze and stainless steel options. While the bronze option features a fully-enclosed dial that draws inspiration from models dating back to the late ‘20s, the stainless steel option stands out due to the black dial, which is highlighted by white window displays.

The brand revisited the past and revived retro designs that were quite popular back in the day, such as the à Guichets design. Featuring a 38 mm casing, the bronze version comes with a display window at 12 o’clock for indicating time in hours and another at 6 o’clock for tracking minutes.

Just between the two white displays, there’s a huge brown logo, complemented by a small sweeping seconds hand, which adds to the overall look, too.

The 40.5mm stainless steel option is reminiscent of a long-gone style from the 20th century that’s slowly making a comeback in 2025—a futuristic aesthetic accentuated by a retro touch. At the 9 o’clock denotation lies the hour and minute windows, two displays that give the model a stylish jump hour aesthetic.

While the steel version has two windows besides the 9 o’clock denotation, it is also equipped with a silver sweeping seconds hand that blends perfectly with the minute track and applied hour markers, creating a contrast with the black dial. The Terra Nova 40.5 variant is powered by the BC634 Jumping Hour calibre, a movement with 29 jewels and a 56-hour power reserve.

The 40.5 Jumping Hour costs $4,300 when paired with a stainless steel bracelet and $4,000 with a black strap. The 38 mm bronze option will be capped at 200 pieces, with a $5,200 price tag when offered with a leather strap and a $5,650 price tag when paired with a bronze bracelet.

