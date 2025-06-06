 Skip to main content
Swatch Green Abyss: A bold dive into oceanic horology

The new Swatch Green Abyss watch brings deep-sea exploration to your wrist with sustainable design

By
The Swatch Green Abyss, front and center.
Swatch

The Swatch Green Abyss joins the Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms collection as a fitting tribute to the mysteries of the Earth’s oceans. Featuring a vibrant green tone that mirrors the seascapes found underwater, this timepiece captures the essence and unparalleled beauty of the Earth’s last great frontier. Designed for those who thrive on the thrill of exploration, it is a call to adventure and a celebration of the spirit of exploration. 

A design for thrill seekers and adventurers

The Swatch Green Abyss, up close.
Swatch

Built for divers who thrive on exploration and discovery, the Green Abyss seamlessly merges style and functionality with a striking design that has been engineered to withstand the depths and demands of sea discovery. Whether an explorer by land or by sea, this watch celebrates both with every tick. 

Innovation that lies just beneath the surface

The Swatch Green Abyss, by day and by night.
Swatch

Swatch has skillfully integrated a state-of-the-art contact indicator to alert the wearer to any potential exposure to moisture, an essential component for underwater use. Boasting 200m of water resistance, the Green Abyss provides the reliability necessary to explore the deep with few constraints.

A definitive style statement on sustainability

The Swatch Green Abyss, from the back.
Swatch

Made with Swatch’s signature bio-ceramic blend, this timepiece showcases the best of eco-friendly materials and combines them with top-notch durability. Tough, lightweight, and luxurious all at once, it is a testament to the technical brilliance of the brand. 

A watch celebrating the magnificence of the ocean 

More than a watch, the Swatch Green Abyss stands as a celebration of the ocean’s mesmerizing effects. Boasting innovative features, a singular design, and an eco-conscious construction, it easily stands as a must-have for serious watch collectors and adventurists alike. 

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
