 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Swatch unveils SCUBAQUA Collection — 5 stunning dive watches with jellyfish vibes

Swatch makes waves with SCUBAQUA: The eco-conscious dive watch that combines art and engineering

By
the all-new Black Swatch SCUBAQUA
Swatch

Swatch is set to release its highly anticipated SCUBAQUA Collection, which debuts today. This ambitious new lineup consists of five Swiss-made, water-resistant dive watches, each inspired by the beauty of jellyfish. Designed with adventurers and watch collectors in mind, these watches seamlessly blend cutting-edge materials with dynamic aesthetics—making them a stellar addition to any watch collection.

The perfect blend of innovation and distinction

SCUBAQUA debuts latest collection of 5 premium watches, this version in white
Swatch

Swatch is a trusted brand in the industry known for delivering revolutionary pieces, and the SCUBAQUA Collection is no exception to this standard. Featuring a dual-material case, the brand has paired the durability and vibrant colors of Bioceramic with biosourced materials made from castor oil. The end result is a contrast of hues and elements that is visually stunning and impactful. Swatch’s avant-garde approach to design is one of the integral components that make up their appeal while emphasizing their commitment to eco-friendly construction that doesn’t compromise style. Men in search of a definitive statement timepiece are assured of a signature look with a distinctive profile that delivers across all fronts. With its glow-in-the-dark accents for optimal readability, this watch functions admirably in any conditions, from deep-sea diving expeditions to late evening black-tie events. 

Recommended Videos

A collection that stands out

The market offers an abundance of dive watches, but the SCUBAQUA Collection stands out by offering a refreshing take that stands at the forefront of horology. The jellyfish-inspired creations mimic ethereal movement and center artistic integrity while staying true to exceptional functionality. This combination is ideal for men who demand the very best for their timepiece collection. Whether you’re just beginning your watch journey, are an avid diver, or looking to diversify your watch collection to include a truly distinctive edition, the SCUBAQUA Collection delivers as a conversation starter.

Topics
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!

Editors’ Recommendations

The Breguet Classique Souscription 2025: A modern reinterpretation of an 18th-century watch
Breguet takes a trip down memory lane on its 250th annivesary
Breguet Classique Souscription

Breguet brings back a watch from the 18th century that won many hearts with its one-arm design.

In the early 18th century, Breguet watches had a high price tag; the founder designed a watch that could meet the demands of those looking for a budget-friendly piece. Apart from offering affordability to watch enthusiasts, the model also passed down the brand’s legacy with its unique and pioneering design, which was quite new at that time.

Read more
Formex expands the Essence collection with the Space Glacier watch model
A new Formex watch that will take you to space
Formex Space Glacier

Formex presents a new watch, the Space Glacier, in different sizes to diversify the Essence collection. Like the original model dating back to 2018, the 2025 edition stands out due to the Widmanstätten pattern, which is accentuated by a rough texture that adds depth to the front face. The crystal-like appearance is unique and varies from one model to the next.

This new addition draws some inspiration from older models launched in the past few years, such as the Essence Space Gold.

Read more
Seiko adds gorgeous new dial colors to Presage Style60’s collection
The Presage collection is getting better by the day
Seiko Presage 2025

Seiko adds three new watches to the Presage Style60's collection with striking dial colors—green, yellow, and purple. Apart from reimagining the dial in different colors, the brand also revamped the design, merging retro aesthetics with the contemporary style for an elevated look. While this line was unveiled with a 40.5 mm casing, the brand downsized the casing to 39.55 mm in 2024. Like the models rolled out in 2024, the latest additions also feature a 39.5 mm casing, highlighted by bright dial colors.

In terms of design, the brand added a circular groove to the dial to create depth—a small detail that makes the front face look modern. And just above the 6 o’clock, there’s a small white date window that accentuates the beautiful contrast between the upper and lower sections.

Read more