5 watch brands that prove sustainability never goes out of style

Luxury watch creation always focuses on endurance. Clocks have been made with the intention of care and endurance, which is, of course, a sustainable practice. Even with this built-in endurance, the business sometimes lacked proper environmental tactics, and waste has been an unnecessary by-product of the industry.

Because buyers demand responsibility in product making these days, visionary watch companies now address their environmental impact. They do so with long-term plans that are more than just an advertising gimmick. These firms rethink everything from materials and production to packaging and brand ethos.

Below are five watch brands leading the charge with real environmental promise in 2025. This proves that luxury watchmaking can exist without compromising sustainability.

Oris: Ocean conservation through purpose-driven timepieces

This Swiss firm is now a key player in ocean conservation because of its purpose-driven watch series. The Ocean Trilogy line helps groups like Pacific Garbage Screening, Reef Restoration Foundation, and Whale and Dolphin Conservation.

The Clean Ocean Limited Edition features a caseback medallion crafted from recycled PET plastic. The watch ships in packaging made using algae and recycled plastic waste. “The Oris Clean Ocean Limited Edition is a symbol of our commitment to ridding the world’s oceans of plastic,” explains Oris Joint Chief Executive Rolf Studer. “Oris continues to work with agencies for positive change.”

Oris does not consider sustainability a minor concern. It made environmental action a central part of its business. The brand’s Change Makers program supports projects that plant coral near Australia’s Fitzroy Island, which helps with restoration efforts on damaged sections of the Great Barrier Reef. Oris has developed a connection between customer purchases and environmental effects. This makes luxury purchases a tool for favorable transformations.

Panerai: Pioneering recycled materials in luxury watches

Panerai’s Submersible eLAB-ID uses 98.6% recycled material, making it possibly the most sustainable watch ever made.

“What is the point of creating the most beautiful timepiece imaginable if we know this will have a negative impact on the planet?” asks Panerai CEO Jean-Marc Pontroué. “This is why this whole industry, which exists to create happiness, must come around to a new way of manufacturing.”

The case dial, movement, and bridges of the eLAB-ID consist of recycled EcoTitanium. Its hands and indexes use entirely recycled Super-LumiNova. Panerai partnered with experts to create recycled silicon parts for the movement escapement. This action shows its pledge to watchmaking based on reuse.

Panerai distinguishes itself through its open-source method. Instead of maintaining exclusive supplier connections, Pontroué asked rivals to share similar partners for recycled resources. “We don’t want to be the only ones doing this,” he explains. “Acting alone won’t save the world.”

For a luxury company, this perspective, which sees sustainability as necessary, is encouraging. Instead of viewing sustainability as something that set it apart, it appears more a general business approach.

IWC Schaffhausen: Engineering sustainability into operations

IWC Schaffhausen addressed sustainability care. The brand approaches environmental actions in the same way it does its passion for crafting watches. It put complete ecological steps into place across all actions.

The brand’s manufacturing site runs using energy from sustainable sources. For example, the site operates with substantial power produced by solar panels and energy-saving setups. With this method, the brand significantly reduced its environmental impact. But the organization keeps the strict quality standards vital for great watchmaking.

“For more than a decade, IWC has progressed year on year on its commitments to act responsibly,” explains the company’s sustainability statement. “This journey signifies our forward-thinking and long-term vision – thinking beyond our time.”

IWC is special because it is outwardly open about its actions. The company issues complete sustainability reports. These reports show defined aims alongside how far they came in meeting them. Consumers can see for themselves how well the company does regarding environmental care.

Many brands only think about production and the materials used to make their items. IWC, however, pays close attention to manufacturing, while also considering the impact of its work. This creates a holistic plan that covers the whole lifespan of its timepieces.

Breitling: Revolutionizing watch packaging

A key player in the watch business understood the huge environmental impact that arises from components buyers hardly notice. Breitling understood that usual watch packaging, particularly big wooden boxes, creates a major segment of the industry’s carbon footprint.

To counteract this, CEO Georges Kern began a packaging transformation. He changed the usual boxes to creative flat packs, and these packs are made from only recycled plastic bottles. With this seemingly basic alteration, significant environmental gains occurred.

“Breitling is committed to doing everything within its sphere of influence to reduce the company’s environmental impact,” Kern explains. “With that in mind, we started working on a sustainable packaging concept with the goal of optimizing the impact on the environment, and the result has exceeded our ambitions.”

New packaging cuts shipping weight and size by over 60%. This change greatly lowers carbon emissions from transportation. Following the cradle-to-cradle or regenerative principle, once the box is no longer needed, it can be recycled at a dedicated facility where it will be fed back into the rPET cycle,” Breitling explains.

Traditional watch boxes are available if requested. Customers who pick that option should donate to SUGi, an organization that helps urban forests across the globe.

Awake: Building sustainability into brand DNA

Even though established luxury houses possess funds for extensive sustainability plans, French microbrand Awake is distinct since it embedded environmental responsibility into its core from the beginning.

In 2018, Lilian Thibault founded Awake with future generations in mind. “As my kids are growing older, I’ve started to think more and more about the legacy that will be left behind for them,” Thibault explains. “I decided I wanted to bring my own brand to market that reflects the vision I would like to see in the world for the next generation.”

This attitude is present in the brand’s name. As Thibault remarks, the name has a purpose. “This is, in fact, why I chose the name ‘Awake,’ I have a mission to awaken people’s attention to beauty and what really matters in life.”

Its 2018 Kickstarter campaign succeeded rapidly because of Awake’s dedication. It reached its $30,000 goal in just an hour and eventually gathered $400,000. This gave definite proof that consumers desired watchmaking focused on sustainability.

For instance, the brand’s initial collection, appropriately called “Origins,” used recycled stainless steel cases and straps. Those straps came from recycled plastic waste. Due to this creative method, French President Emmanuel Macron noticed it. This led to a commission for the G7 Summit. At the summit, Awake produced sustainable timepieces for 100 global leaders tackling climate change.

NASA chose it for the Mission to Earth project in 2021. This bolstered its sustainability record. These watches used recycled titanium from aerospace uses, and this showed that waste materials from one industry transform into luxury products in another.

Now in its fifth year, Awake still challenges limits with its Heritage Les Laques collection. It has an ancient Vietnamese lacquer technique called Son Mai. Thibault states that “In everything we do, this is the goal of the brand.” It keeps traditions alive, and it creates products that respect the planet.

Awake stands out because it shows that sustainability can be added into watch design from the start instead of adapting it to a previous business plan.

How to evaluate watch brand sustainability claims

More labels promote their eco-friendly attributes — hence, critical customers require methods to distinguish sincere actions from deceptive marketing.

Material transparency: Look for labels that detail the precise amount of reused or sustainable materials inside their goods. Indefinite language, absent specifics, should cause doubt.

Look for labels that detail the precise amount of reused or sustainable materials inside their goods. Indefinite language, absent specifics, should cause doubt. Certifications: Autonomous validation, from groups similar to the Responsible Jewellery Council, lends believability to ecological assertions.

Autonomous validation, from groups similar to the Responsible Jewellery Council, lends believability to ecological assertions. Company-wide commitments : Sincere sustainability projects surpass single “green” products. These projects affect every aspect of the company.

: Sincere sustainability projects surpass single “green” products. These projects affect every aspect of the company. Measurable Impacts: Seek precise measurements plus aims, not only broad declarations about ecological principles.

Seek precise measurements plus aims, not only broad declarations about ecological principles. Open Communication: Truly dedicated businesses admit to difficulties they encounter, and they don’t present an ideal, environmentally sound facade.

By backing labels that make authentic ecological pledges, customers can help steer the entire sector toward more sustainable habits.

The future of sustainable luxury watchmaking

These brands demonstrate that high-end watch production can adapt to environmental problems without compromising its commitment to craftsmanship. The most progressive firms understand that sustainability is not merely a marketing gimmick, but an essential duty and a road to growth.

Because the watch business measures history in centuries, considering the environmental impact for future generations is not merely ethical; it is also wise for commerce.